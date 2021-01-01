A few have mate (other providers) & DStv is great imo, the best free streams always seemed to be from them. It all depends on their vpn monitoring software & how fast the vpns update after being blocked.Might have somebody on here in S.Africa who could test the vpns.
I'd want a reliable VPN like Nord but what's the monitoring software looking for? How does it determine that a VPN is being used?
They can generally tell since loads will be using the same address. A dedicated vpn would be unique to you so ulikely to be found out. Pretty sure that's how it works.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
What's a good app for boxsets folks? I am looking for the Aussie drama 'Rake' but can't find it. It's up on Amazon Prime and not that obscure. Can anyone see Rake on their TV series app of choice?Much appreciated in advance.
All 5 seasons are on stremio.
Have you tested if they work, stremio shows everything but it doesn't always have the files, depends on RD.
Tried the very first episode and the very last episode and they both worked, can't remember if they were RD links or not.
