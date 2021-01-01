« previous next »
Offline Mark Walters

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2920 on: Yesterday at 09:11:08 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:49:31 pm
A few have mate (other providers) & DStv is great imo, the best free streams always seemed to be from them. It all depends on their vpn monitoring software & how fast the vpns update after being blocked.

Might have somebody on here in S.Africa who could test the vpns.
I'd want a reliable VPN like Nord but what's the monitoring software looking for? How does it determine that a VPN is being used?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2921 on: Yesterday at 09:15:09 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 09:11:08 pm
I'd want a reliable VPN like Nord but what's the monitoring software looking for? How does it determine that a VPN is being used?

No idea (number of connections maybe ?) but they do, it's why watching iPlayer using a vpn can be hit n miss.
Offline MBL?

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2922 on: Yesterday at 09:48:50 pm »
Only rock solid way is a dedicated vpn I think. Much less likely to be blocked. Had them for a while and Netflix etc never cottoned on. They are more expensive though.
Offline MBL?

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2923 on: Yesterday at 09:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 09:11:08 pm
I'd want a reliable VPN like Nord but what's the monitoring software looking for? How does it determine that a VPN is being used?
They can generally tell since loads will be using the same address. A dedicated vpn would be unique to you so ulikely to be found out. Pretty sure that's how it works.
Offline Mark Walters

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2924 on: Yesterday at 10:12:14 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:50:45 pm
They can generally tell since loads will be using the same address. A dedicated vpn would be unique to you so ulikely to be found out. Pretty sure that's how it works.
Makes sense. Thanks for the info. I need to do some research. Don't really want to pay £100+ for a service I can't use if things don't work as expected
Online ooter1

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2925 on: Yesterday at 10:27:31 pm »
Stream locator is very good for iPlayer.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2926 on: Today at 10:27:18 am »
What's a good app for boxsets folks?  I am looking for the Aussie drama 'Rake' but can't find it.  It's up on Amazon Prime and not that obscure.

Can anyone see Rake on their TV series app of choice?

Much appreciated in advance.
Online ooter1

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2927 on: Today at 10:53:54 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:27:18 am
What's a good app for boxsets folks?  I am looking for the Aussie drama 'Rake' but can't find it.  It's up on Amazon Prime and not that obscure.

Can anyone see Rake on their TV series app of choice?

Much appreciated in advance.
All 5 seasons are on stremio.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2928 on: Today at 04:49:48 pm »
Quote from: ooter1 on Today at 10:53:54 am
All 5 seasons are on stremio.

Have you tested if they work, stremio shows everything but it doesn't always have the files, depends on RD.
Online Peabee

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2929 on: Today at 04:51:55 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 09:11:08 pm
I'd want a reliable VPN like Nord but what's the monitoring software looking for? How does it determine that a VPN is being used?

Nord works well.
Online ooter1

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2930 on: Today at 04:52:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:49:48 pm
Have you tested if they work, stremio shows everything but it doesn't always have the files, depends on RD.
Tried the very first episode and the very last episode and they both worked, can't remember if they were RD links or not.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2931 on: Today at 04:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:27:18 am
What's a good app for boxsets folks?  I am looking for the Aussie drama 'Rake' but can't find it.  It's up on Amazon Prime and not that obscure.

Can anyone see Rake on their TV series app of choice?

Much appreciated in advance.

If you've not had a prime trial then sign up (used to be 2 trials a year), just make sure that you cancel it as soon as you sign up, it's easy to forget  ;D
Online Draex

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2932 on: Today at 04:53:31 pm »
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 09:11:08 pm
I'd want a reliable VPN like Nord but what's the monitoring software looking for? How does it determine that a VPN is being used?

I use Nord, never had any issues.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2933 on: Today at 04:55:36 pm »
Quote from: ooter1 on Today at 04:52:31 pm
Tried the very first episode and the very last episode and they both worked, can't remember if they were RD links or not.

:thumbup   

So they were just free links ?  Deleted mine 2 days ago as my RD had run out, didn't realise they scraped free sources as well.
