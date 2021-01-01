« previous next »
IPTV

Mark Walters

Re: IPTV
Reply #2920 on: Today at 09:11:08 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:49:31 pm
A few have mate (other providers) & DStv is great imo, the best free streams always seemed to be from them. It all depends on their vpn monitoring software & how fast the vpns update after being blocked.

Might have somebody on here in S.Africa who could test the vpns.
I'd want a reliable VPN like Nord but what's the monitoring software looking for? How does it determine that a VPN is being used?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
Reply #2921 on: Today at 09:15:09 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 09:11:08 pm
I'd want a reliable VPN like Nord but what's the monitoring software looking for? How does it determine that a VPN is being used?

No idea (number of connections maybe ?) but they do, it's why watching iPlayer using a vpn can be hit n miss.
MBL?

Re: IPTV
Reply #2922 on: Today at 09:48:50 pm
Only rock solid way is a dedicated vpn I think. Much less likely to be blocked. Had them for a while and Netflix etc never cottoned on. They are more expensive though.
Re: IPTV
Reply #2923 on: Today at 09:50:45 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 09:11:08 pm
I'd want a reliable VPN like Nord but what's the monitoring software looking for? How does it determine that a VPN is being used?
They can generally tell since loads will be using the same address. A dedicated vpn would be unique to you so ulikely to be found out. Pretty sure that's how it works.
Mark Walters

Re: IPTV
Reply #2924 on: Today at 10:12:14 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:50:45 pm
They can generally tell since loads will be using the same address. A dedicated vpn would be unique to you so ulikely to be found out. Pretty sure that's how it works.
Makes sense. Thanks for the info. I need to do some research. Don't really want to pay £100+ for a service I can't use if things don't work as expected
ooter1

Re: IPTV
Reply #2925 on: Today at 10:27:31 pm
Stream locator is very good for iPlayer.
