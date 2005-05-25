Is it just me then that thinks Amazon sticks are awful? Every one I have have had has been so slow with navigation etc. I find the Chromecast better (although still slow)



I mean if money was no object I'd be getting a Formuler Z11 Pro Max or Shield but never a Firestick over a Chromecast



I'm on my third generation of firestick and it was only this new 4K Max (which is actually a replacement as the first one died), when I felt it was a proper leap forward, being reasonably fast, and able to properly sustain 4K video. Plus catchup is seamless, stuff like that is just a lot better than previouslyMy previous firestick just feels clunky by comparisonBloat, I don't care. I moved the apps I need to the front screen-IPTV- Plex (I pay for a plex share service so I can get almost literally anything on demand)- Emby (alternate server for the same content as above)- Disney (my mate did a free trial that never ended, haha... so she gave me a guest login)I never need use anything else. And this one has been rock solid.I guess sometimes I get a bit of buffering with IPTV but that's more likely to be the service. Most stuff on IPTV is just smooth as silk. and very comparable to the immediacy of like, an actual TV service.You're right about Amazon sticks in general but they do seem to be improving.The hardware for services like this is underrated. It's worth doing the best you can.