Topic: IPTV

Re: IPTV
July 11, 2024, 02:12:39 am
Quote from: Ben S on June 25, 2024, 04:15:10 pm
They are dogshit with Amazon bloaty crap. But for the price nothing comes close. Yes the Formuler is technically better and if you only want IPTV then it will do a better job, but if you want Netflix or ITV, then as Formuler won't pay for the certification it's rubbish.
I've a shield tv and new fire tv max. The shield is not doing great even after a few factory resets. The fire stick has been brilliant and works better with stremio which along with iptv is an absolute must for me on any device.

The adds on amazon are shite but if you only use the recents and apps buttons it's great. No need for skins etc.
Re: IPTV
July 11, 2024, 03:21:36 am
Quote from: MBL? on July 11, 2024, 02:06:07 am
I don't understand why anyone would want a formula box these days? Are there any advantages?

No idea mate, seems like more faff than needed

Also can't just throw it in your bag.
Re: IPTV
July 14, 2024, 03:24:25 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on June 25, 2024, 01:47:37 pm
Is it just me then that thinks Amazon sticks are awful? Every one I have have had has been so slow with navigation etc. I find the Chromecast better (although still slow)

I mean if money was no object I'd be getting a Formuler Z11 Pro Max or Shield but never a Firestick over a Chromecast

I'm on my  third generation of firestick and it was only this new 4K Max (which is actually a replacement as the first one died), when I felt it was a proper leap forward, being reasonably fast, and able to properly sustain 4K video. Plus catchup is seamless, stuff like that is just a lot better than previously

My previous firestick just feels clunky by comparison

Bloat, I don't care. I moved the apps I need to the front screen

-IPTV
- Plex (I pay for a plex share service so I can get almost literally anything on demand)
- Emby (alternate server for the same content as above)
- Disney (my mate did a free trial that never ended, haha... so she gave me a guest login)

I never need use anything else. And this one has been rock solid.

I guess sometimes I get a bit of buffering with IPTV but that's  more likely to be the service. Most stuff on IPTV is just smooth as silk. and very comparable to the immediacy of like, an actual TV service.

You're right about Amazon sticks in general but they do seem to be improving.

The hardware for services like this is underrated. It's worth doing the best you can.
Re: IPTV
July 14, 2024, 04:48:17 pm
What are the best alternatives to a Fire Stick, if you want to record stuff?
Re: IPTV
July 14, 2024, 05:00:32 pm
I see we have new users joining and all they have done is post in here for an IPTV service. :)

My advice, don't refer them if you want your service to keep working!
Re: IPTV
July 14, 2024, 05:01:06 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah on July 14, 2024, 04:48:17 pm
What are the best alternatives to a Fire Stick, if you want to record stuff?

A box that you can connect your hard drive to.
Re: IPTV
July 14, 2024, 05:01:36 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on July 14, 2024, 05:00:32 pm
I see we have new users joining and all they have done is post in here for an IPTV service. :)

My advice, don't refer them if you want your service to keep working!

Always makes me chuckle.
Re: IPTV
July 19, 2024, 07:03:13 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on July 14, 2024, 05:00:32 pm
I see we have new users joining and all they have done is post in here for an IPTV service. :)

My advice, don't refer them if you want your service to keep working!

 ;D ;D
Re: IPTV
July 22, 2024, 04:55:18 pm
Thanks for the 3 guys who gave me a link, I have chosen one of them now, thanks again
Re: IPTV
August 11, 2024, 04:43:11 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on July 14, 2024, 05:00:32 pm
I see we have new users joining and all they have done is post in here for an IPTV service. :)

My advice, don't refer them if you want your service to keep working!

Care to suggest something to a legacy user like me? ;D

Send me a PM as I am looking for something before the season starts. :wave
Re: IPTV
August 12, 2024, 03:05:44 pm
Im struggling tooam shite at tech stuff so hoping for a simple solution with a vpn. I used plus1 for years successfully before it suddenly stopped allowing me to renew so became a temporary resident of Indonesia for a few hours each week which worked well last season (not having to engage with pre-match or half time chat is bliss so it being in Indonesian was a bonus). Is it possible to just subscribe to a FUBO and become Canadian or am I am being hopelessly naive?
Re: IPTV
August 12, 2024, 06:55:06 pm
I've tried all sorts, last season did Peacock US and it wasn't great.  I'd really appreciate any recommendations people have.  Fwiw I've been on rawk for a while now :)
Re: IPTV
August 12, 2024, 09:23:40 pm
Never used them before myself but apparently a sling and peacock sub with a US VPN covers all PL games.
Re: IPTV
August 13, 2024, 10:02:44 am
Posted details of the one I use in post  #2842 .  Can't comment on the quantity of VOD as i don't use it.
Re: IPTV
August 16, 2024, 10:36:35 pm
Sky came out swinging tonight, a few have had problems.
Re: IPTV
August 17, 2024, 11:31:34 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 16, 2024, 10:36:35 pm
Sky came out swinging tonight, a few have had problems.

One of the chats I'm in, the service went down as soon as the game kicked off.

I'm only in the chat as I had the service for 6 months but I liked that they posted pretty much every channel that every game is going to be on. Didn't renew the service as it was one of the worst I've ever had  :D. I find it bizarre that there are daily posts from people wanting to renew and refer mates, despite every other post being from someone saying it is down or having problems.

The service I'm on now was completely fine.
Re: IPTV
August 17, 2024, 11:37:38 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 17, 2024, 11:31:34 am
One of the chats I'm in, the service went down as soon as the game kicked off.

I'm only in the chat as I had the service for 6 months but I liked that they posted pretty much every channel that every game is going to be on. Didn't renew the service as it was one of the worst I've ever had  :D. I find it bizarre that there are daily posts from people wanting to renew and refer mates, despite every other post being from someone saying it is down or having problems.

The service I'm on now was completely fine.

It's the same every year, last year was the anomaly. My advice to anybody today is, if you've got the game on, don't change channel until after it has finished.
Re: IPTV
August 17, 2024, 10:40:59 pm
My service vanished, nothing streamable at all, at the peep of the whistle

Dead-on, timed perfectly to the whistle

Nothing loading, no channel at all
Re: IPTV
August 17, 2024, 11:51:48 pm
Someone willing to dm me with help. Service I used last year started to be extremely unreliable and havent renewed. Sport only. Cheers
Re: IPTV
August 18, 2024, 02:52:36 pm
If Sky et al don't want IPTV to copy their services cheaper, then how about not absolutely rinsing us for watching 1 sport?

I'm not totally against paying, but it is extortionate to watch literally every match for even 1 team, Liverpool in our case.

Concerted attacks that disrupt the end user (me) hardly make me sympathetic. It's greed. I like paying for a good service. Indeed that's why I have IPTV.

But it must be commensurate.
Re: IPTV
August 19, 2024, 09:07:38 am
Yeah if you could just get the sport without the base package that would be fine, but you have to take on like £40 a month THEN more for Sports. Fuck em
Re: IPTV
August 19, 2024, 12:08:44 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on August 19, 2024, 09:07:38 am
Yeah if you could just get the sport without the base package that would be fine, but you have to take on like £40 a month THEN more for Sports. Fuck em

Ive ditched sky and gone with now tv as I got the £19.99 offer for sky sports which you can cancel at anytime. You can just have sports and no need to have their extra packages like you need with sky. I got an offer for UHD as well for £3 so can stream on up to 3 devices.

to be honest I wasnt going to bother as my IPTV has been decent, but Ive cut in half what I was paying sky so thought Id give this a go. I watch quite a bit of the EFL as well and the new Sky Sports + has most of those games now.
Re: IPTV
August 19, 2024, 03:00:43 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 16, 2024, 10:36:35 pm
Sky came out swinging tonight, a few have had problems.


Re: IPTV
August 27, 2024, 12:33:54 pm
the game was flawless this weekend - helps when we win ;) - but man, I love watching on non-British TV channels

You even get analysis sometimes
Re: IPTV
August 27, 2024, 04:41:43 pm
Has anyone got a Vidio subscription? Its not allowing me in like normal (with VPN)anyone else having the same problem?
Re: IPTV
August 27, 2024, 07:31:11 pm
I didn't renew my vidio sub for this season cos I couldn't get in for the last few games of last season using express VPN.
Signed up to a Pakistan app called begin last weekend and worked ok for the footy, less than a fiver for the year.
Re: IPTV
August 27, 2024, 10:28:30 pm
Nice onewhere did you find that? Have you got a link? Cheers
Re: IPTV
August 28, 2024, 10:28:25 am
Re: IPTV
August 28, 2024, 04:20:02 pm
Re: IPTV
August 28, 2024, 09:11:31 pm
I'd be weary of any with a website. Begging to be shut down I would have thought.
Re: IPTV
August 28, 2024, 09:24:17 pm
That begin website is a legit service, they have the rights to stream PL football in Pakistan.
Re: IPTV
August 29, 2024, 03:13:30 pm
Can someone PM me with an under the radar reliable IPTV provider pls. Needs to work with Tivimate.
Preferably with a service which is focused on footy and UK channels.
Re: IPTV
August 31, 2024, 12:52:20 am
Looking to get a sub with a good section of american local channels ( I want to watch college football ) if anyone could Dm with one i'd appreciate it I have revo but USA section V limited .
Re: IPTV
September 6, 2024, 08:10:53 pm
Mine is down, huh. Even with VPN

shrug, guess I will do a different thing
Re: IPTV
September 9, 2024, 04:36:19 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on September  6, 2024, 08:10:53 pm
Mine is down, huh. Even with VPN

shrug, guess I will do a different thing
who are you with?
Re: IPTV
September 9, 2024, 07:47:56 pm
Is well sorted now, they did some scheduled maintenance. Don't like posting specifics here cause.. Well, I thought I was paranoid until it became impossible to watch games without a VPN!

Ta to the good man from ere who reached out

IPTV is boss
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 08:27:08 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on September  9, 2024, 07:47:56 pm
Is well sorted now, they did some scheduled maintenance. Don't like posting specifics here cause.. Well, I thought I was paranoid until it became impossible to watch games without a VPN!

Ta to the good man from ere who reached out

IPTV is boss
it's good they are doing maintenance during the International break
Re: IPTV
Today at 11:55:09 am
Has anyone signed up to a streaming service hosted abroad and used a VPN to connect?  I'm considering DStv (South Africa).  It's relatively cheap so I'm considering it but don't know whether it would be feasible.
Re: IPTV
Today at 05:49:31 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on Today at 11:55:09 am
Has anyone signed up to a streaming service hosted abroad and used a VPN to connect?  I'm considering DStv (South Africa).  It's relatively cheap so I'm considering it but don't know whether it would be feasible.

A few have mate (other providers) & DStv is great imo, the best free streams always seemed to be from them. It all depends on their vpn monitoring software & how fast the vpns update after being blocked.

Might have somebody on here in S.Africa who could test the vpns.
