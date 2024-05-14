Ive got Sky which is mainly for the footy. My Smart TV has Netflix and all the apps but I need a usb which will have all the channels, as a box will not work (router too far from TV).



My parents have a box which has all the channels, some in HD, that adds tv shows daily and works well. Im trying to catch up on The Boys, Godfather of Harlem and a few more but I dont go to their home often!



Ive got a friend who told me to buy a fire stick and he will add the software for £70 a year but Im not sure how good it will be.



Anyone got a USB in their TV that has all the channels and shows?



Thanks