Not strictly IPTV but does anyone know much/anything about the viark satellite boxes, apparently they can pull in all the sky UK channels but don't know a lot about them?
i have had a viark droi for few years and have a viark 4k sat on way
its a closed box so you cant personalise it like an E2 box
Sly UK is available but theres alot more packages if you have a 19.2/13.e/23.5/16.0 etc
the picture quality between sat and iptv is vast
iptv along with tivimate is what i use 90% of the time as it has channels you cant get on sat
but for the likes of watching super sunday/MNF/TNT ill use sat as its by far superior
iptv is usually 60-90 seconds behind sat,you'll notice this alot more if you have flash scores/Live Scores although it was only 30 seconds behind Scotland match last night but that was bbc not sky