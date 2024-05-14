« previous next »
Author Topic: IPTV

Barneylfc

  Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: IPTV
Reply #2840 on: May 14, 2024, 01:33:08 pm
Quote from: Millie on May 14, 2024, 08:48:15 am
Bluey is brilliant  :D

It's funny as fuck sometimes.
There's occasions when he goes to sleep and I just leave it on and sit through 10 or 15 episodes before catching myself on  :D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

TheFooFighter

  Where's the gin
Re: IPTV
Reply #2841 on: May 26, 2024, 07:41:34 am
Anyone able to recommend an IPTV provider that doesn't require me to have telegram to set wheels in motion? For whatever reason it doesn't send me an SMS code so using that to try and arrange is proving a headache. Cheers!
Ben S

  Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: IPTV
Reply #2842 on: May 26, 2024, 10:11:40 am
I've been with novea hosting for the last 4 years or so. Formerly supernova subs so been going for donkeys years. 

Google it, they have a website easy enough to find and sign up.
ooter1

Re: IPTV
Reply #2843 on: May 29, 2024, 01:57:26 pm
Not strictly IPTV but does anyone know much/anything about the viark satellite boxes, apparently they can pull in all the sky UK channels but don't know a lot about them?
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
Reply #2844 on: May 31, 2024, 09:38:58 pm
Quote from: ooter1 on May 29, 2024, 01:57:26 pm
Not strictly IPTV but does anyone know much/anything about the viark satellite boxes, apparently they can pull in all the sky UK channels but don't know a lot about them?

Not a lot, I think that it's the firmware sideload update that opens up the channel list/iptv. Couldn't tell you if that's extra (would think so) or how much it would be.

Don't take my word on any of that though.

Personally I would get an android box of some kind and then ad a dual connection sub, you'd then be able to record and you have catch up. Never felt the need to record but that's how you do it.
ToneLa

  you know the rules but I make the game.
  I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: IPTV
Reply #2845 on: June 1, 2024, 07:35:35 am
catch up is a game changer
ToneLa

  you know the rules but I make the game.
  I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: IPTV
Reply #2846 on: June 10, 2024, 01:28:38 pm
Hitler on the American Heroes channel



... not how I'd refer to him, myself
dundeejoe

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
Reply #2847 on: June 24, 2024, 01:04:30 pm
Quote from: ooter1 on May 29, 2024, 01:57:26 pm
Not strictly IPTV but does anyone know much/anything about the viark satellite boxes, apparently they can pull in all the sky UK channels but don't know a lot about them?

i have had a viark droi for few years and have a viark 4k sat on way
its a closed box so you cant personalise it like an E2 box
Sly UK is available but theres alot more packages if you have a 19.2/13.e/23.5/16.0 etc
the picture quality between sat and iptv is vast
iptv along with tivimate is what i use 90% of the time as it has channels you cant get on sat
but for the likes of watching super sunday/MNF/TNT  ill use sat as its by far superior
iptv is usually 60-90 seconds behind sat,you'll notice this alot more if you have flash scores/Live Scores although it was only 30 seconds behind Scotland match last night but that was bbc not sky


Danny Singh

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
Reply #2848 on: June 24, 2024, 07:23:16 pm
Ive got Sky which is mainly for the footy. My Smart TV has Netflix and all the apps but I need a usb which will have all the channels, as a box will not work (router too far from TV).

My parents have a box which has all the channels, some in HD, that adds tv shows daily and works well. Im trying to catch up on The Boys, Godfather of Harlem and a few more but I dont go to their home often!

Ive got a friend who told me to buy a fire stick and he will add the software for £70 a year but Im not sure how good it will be.

Anyone got a USB in their TV that has all the channels and shows?

Thanks
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
Reply #2849 on: Yesterday at 12:13:37 pm
Prime day soon, so if you hold off buying a stick, you'll save £30'ish on the 4k max.
[new username under construction]

  Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  Insert something awesome here!
Re: IPTV
Reply #2850 on: Yesterday at 01:47:37 pm
Is it just me then that thinks Amazon sticks are awful? Every one I have have had has been so slow with navigation etc. I find the Chromecast better (although still slow)

I mean if money was no object I'd be getting a Formuler Z11 Pro Max or Shield but never a Firestick over a Chromecast
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
Reply #2851 on: Yesterday at 01:57:55 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 01:47:37 pm
Is it just me then that thinks Amazon sticks are awful? Every one I have have had has been so slow with navigation etc. I find the Chromecast better (although still slow)

I mean if money was no object I'd be getting a Formuler Z11 Pro Max or Shield but never a Firestick over a Chromecast

Think they're brilliant personally (for iptv), top notch wifi, only thing you can't do is record & that's not needed if you have decent catch up, can't even remember where my box is.
paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: IPTV
Reply #2852 on: Yesterday at 02:22:48 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 01:47:37 pm
Is it just me then that thinks Amazon sticks are awful? Every one I have have had has been so slow with navigation etc. I find the Chromecast better (although still slow)

I mean if money was no object I'd be getting a Formuler Z11 Pro Max or Shield but never a Firestick over a Chromecast
I actually find it the other way around, I dont bother with the chromecast now although it is years old so maybe needs an upgrade

firestick is about 6 years old but works great. Occassionally does need a restart
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
Reply #2853 on: Yesterday at 02:26:42 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:22:48 pm
I actually find it the other way around, I dont bother with the chromecast now although it is years old so maybe needs an upgrade

firestick is about 6 years old but works great. Occassionally does need a restart

You should look to update the stick, the old ones won't be much good once the latest codecs are rolled out. That being said, my original 4k stick is still going strong, it's in the kitchen so gets a hammering.
paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: IPTV
Reply #2854 on: Yesterday at 02:28:21 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 02:26:42 pm
You should look to update the stick, the old ones won't be much good once the latest codecs are rolled out. That being said, my original 4k stick is still going strong, it's in the kitchen so gets a hammering.
It is a 4k that I have
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
Reply #2855 on: Yesterday at 02:53:27 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:28:21 pm
It is a 4k that I have

Yeah the original one won't work for much longer, just depends when things start getting sent using the new codecs. I've got one of those, the latest 4k & a max (both a lot faster than the other 4k).

Sales starts on the 1st & they usually reduce the sticks a few days before.

No I don't work for the hoarding bastard.  ;D
paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: IPTV
Reply #2856 on: Yesterday at 02:56:37 pm
What is the best one so
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
Reply #2857 on: Yesterday at 03:11:01 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:56:37 pm
What is the best one so

Max has double the memory, bit better remote and will be able to use Wi-Fi 6E, we mainly use the 4k though and I don't really notice much difference between that and the max, price difference is only £10 but iirc that's less when they're on sale, used to put them all on at half price but they stopped that a while ago.
jonnypb

  JFT97
Re: IPTV
Reply #2858 on: Yesterday at 03:17:42 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 01:47:37 pm
Is it just me then that thinks Amazon sticks are awful? Every one I have have had has been so slow with navigation etc. I find the Chromecast better (although still slow)

Mines very good (4k Max) and don't notice any issues or slowness with it.  Use it for IPTV an Emby share and catchup services.
WhereAngelsPlay

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
Reply #2859 on: Yesterday at 03:23:36 pm
It's all personal preference isn't it, boxes are easier to set up but I've found the fail rate to be high (not just cheap ones), usually either freeze and need factory resetting or the wifi was packing in.

Some android tvs can even run iptv apps ok, the kids cheap one has tivimate on it.
Ben S

  Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: IPTV
Reply #2860 on: Yesterday at 04:15:10 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 01:47:37 pm
Is it just me then that thinks Amazon sticks are awful? Every one I have have had has been so slow with navigation etc. I find the Chromecast better (although still slow)

I mean if money was no object I'd be getting a Formuler Z11 Pro Max or Shield but never a Firestick over a Chromecast

They are dogshit with Amazon bloaty crap. But for the price nothing comes close. Yes the Formuler is technically better and if you only want IPTV then it will do a better job, but if you want Netflix or ITV, then as Formuler won't pay for the certification it's rubbish.
ooter1

Re: IPTV
Reply #2861 on: Today at 11:32:59 am
Yeh noticed that on my formuler alright, no Netflix. I very rarely use it so no loss to me but could be a deal breaker for others.
Got one of those viark boxes a few weeks ago and really happy with it, sky sports and TNT sports coming in loud and clear.
dikwad

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
Reply #2862 on: Today at 02:58:54 pm
Quote from: Ben S on Yesterday at 04:15:10 pm
They are dogshit with Amazon bloaty crap. But for the price nothing comes close. Yes the Formuler is technically better and if you only want IPTV then it will do a better job, but if you want Netflix or ITV, then as Formuler won't pay for the certification it's rubbish.

I just set mine to start Tivimate when i switch it on. Dont see the ads
