The following isn't necessary but I think improves it.



Go into addons and uninstall watch hub as it just pushes paid ways to watch whatever film etc you select.



In addons you can select community addons and in there is loads of stuff. I have imdb which makes the discover section better along with the movie database and trakt. You can configure these to show more sections on the home screen like trending, best of all time etc.



I've barely scratched the surface to be honest since I'm new to it my self.



On thing to note was I couldn't add stremio to another device whilst it was linked to trakt. So if you use that make sure you have stremio on all devices before logging into that through stremio.