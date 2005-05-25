« previous next »
Author Topic: IPTV

Re: IPTV
December 9, 2023, 04:07:33 pm
Quote from: Craig S on December  3, 2023, 08:28:25 am
Have you watched the football on peacock on the PPV LIVE Events? It is 60fps and 5.1 sound. I've been watching the football on those ones, you just have to put up with Le Saux as co commentator

Watching the Utd game on Peacock 6 now.

Only issue is that the EPG says "No Information" on all the Peacock channels so I have to flick through all of them to find the match. Have you got the EPG to work with the Peacock PPV section?
Re: IPTV
December 10, 2023, 08:50:13 pm
Every time I watch a movie recently it starts to buffer like mad after about 30 minutes, after playing perfectly to begin with. No issues at all with live tv though. Any ideas?
Re: IPTV
December 10, 2023, 08:53:08 pm
Have you tried using vlc to play your vod ? 

Can't think of another reason/fix
Re: IPTV
December 10, 2023, 09:19:39 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 10, 2023, 08:53:08 pm
Have you tried using vlc to play your vod ? 

Can't think of another reason/fix

Yeah Im using VLC. As I say perfect for about 30 mins and then constant buffering every 20-30 seconds after that, meaning I have to give up and switch off.
Re: IPTV
December 10, 2023, 09:26:42 pm
Quote from: Adeemo on December 10, 2023, 09:19:39 pm
Yeah Im using VLC. As I say perfect for about 30 mins and then constant buffering every 20-30 seconds after that, meaning I have to give up and switch off.

Assuming that you keep the stick clean'ish & it's not an old one, have you reported it, because it sounds like a them problem.
Re: IPTV
December 11, 2023, 08:52:50 am
Quote from: Adeemo on December 10, 2023, 08:50:13 pm
Every time I watch a movie recently it starts to buffer like mad after about 30 minutes, after playing perfectly to begin with. No issues at all with live tv though. Any ideas?

I assume you are going through a VPN? Try changing the country it connects to?
Re: IPTV
December 11, 2023, 09:35:00 am
Quote from: .adam on December  9, 2023, 04:07:33 pm
Watching the Utd game on Peacock 6 now.

Only issue is that the EPG says "No Information" on all the Peacock channels so I have to flick through all of them to find the match. Have you got the EPG to work with the Peacock PPV section?

No, I haven't. I am not sure peacock itself has channel numbers - just links to events. So it can be a bit of a search. I have been using this to see which games are on peacock then flicking through to find it:
https://www.livesportsontv.com/channel/peacock

Yesterday for the Everton game I used the EPL teams sections then clicked on Everton. That had a 60fps with 5.1 sound feed from USA Network sports. (https://www.usanetwork.com/sports)
But I cannot find this channel in the normal listings. I am unsure if that is a ppv one or an actual channel. Or part of peacock.

The EPL team category can be hit and miss to what you get. The spurs & newcastle links for their game was going to a 25fps sky sports feed. But if I clicked on the everton link, it was still the better quality USA network showing spurs v newcastle.
Re: IPTV
December 11, 2023, 09:36:56 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 10, 2023, 09:26:42 pm
Assuming that you keep the stick clean'ish & it's not an old one, have you reported it, because it sounds like a them problem.

Pretty much every IPTV provider I've ever had would respond to this with "all good at my end, the problem must be at your end" if this was raised.  :D
Re: IPTV
December 11, 2023, 12:48:45 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 11, 2023, 09:36:56 am
Pretty much every IPTV provider I've ever had would respond to this with "all good at my end, the problem must be at your end" if this was raised.  :D

Usually is  ;D
Re: IPTV
December 14, 2023, 11:58:39 am
Quote from: tinman1 on December  8, 2023, 06:27:23 pm
Im with a good IPTV provider, runs through an app called Wild Media and has a back up built in just in case the main one goes down. On demand movies and series are great too.

Happy to link anyone in, its £50 for 12 months and thought that was decent with the back up being part of it as well.

I'm interested!  Can you PM me details?
Re: IPTV
December 21, 2023, 05:01:56 pm
Have PMd everyone back who has messaged.
Re: IPTV
December 21, 2023, 06:23:16 pm
Got 2 x 4K firesticks fully loaded with the tv package which includes back up service if anyones interested.

Basically just plug in, connect to WiFi and play.

Pick up Wirral or will post

£100 each

**Both sold now
Re: IPTV
December 26, 2023, 10:15:06 am
Quote from: Craig S on December 11, 2023, 09:35:00 am
No, I haven't. I am not sure peacock itself has channel numbers - just links to events. So it can be a bit of a search. I have been using this to see which games are on peacock then flicking through to find it:
https://www.livesportsontv.com/channel/peacock

Yesterday for the Everton game I used the EPL teams sections then clicked on Everton. That had a 60fps with 5.1 sound feed from USA Network sports. (https://www.usanetwork.com/sports)
But I cannot find this channel in the normal listings. I am unsure if that is a ppv one or an actual channel. Or part of peacock.

The EPL team category can be hit and miss to what you get. The spurs & newcastle links for their game was going to a 25fps sky sports feed. But if I clicked on the everton link, it was still the better quality USA network showing spurs v newcastle.

the USA Network can usually be found within the US Entertainment sections rather than the US Sports one. Although one provider I used to be with added it to the sports section too
Re: IPTV
December 26, 2023, 02:31:42 pm
Yes that's where usa network is, we're also on prem sports tonight, that's in your Irish folder.
Re: IPTV
December 30, 2023, 02:10:06 am
Looks like axfury is gone. Make sure you cancel your sub through PayPal and you can get the last payment back as well.
Re: IPTV
December 30, 2023, 02:54:32 am
Quote from: MBL? on December 30, 2023, 02:10:06 am
Looks like axfury is gone. Make sure you cancel your sub through PayPal and you can get the last payment back as well.
it's still working for me on Emby
Re: IPTV
December 30, 2023, 08:10:06 pm
Can anyone message me with a good provider please
Re: IPTV
January 10, 2024, 07:28:48 pm
Quote from: Foster on December 30, 2023, 08:10:06 pm
Can anyone message me with a good provider please

Mine has just run out as well, need a new one anybody?
Re: IPTV
January 11, 2024, 11:00:14 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on December 30, 2023, 02:54:32 am
it's still working for me on Emby
Mine and a few other accounts were cancelled, they messaged me to say I was added again but had already stopped payments.

I've moved on to stremio now and it's really good. You need to have real debrid and the addon torrentio. Works out cheaper and is better than the current axfury.
Re: IPTV
January 13, 2024, 12:28:28 am
Quote from: MBL? on January 11, 2024, 11:00:14 pm
Mine and a few other accounts were cancelled, they messaged me to say I was added again but had already stopped payments.

I've moved on to stremio now and it's really good. You need to have real debrid and the addon torrentio. Works out cheaper and is better than the current axfury.

I never bothered with it, seemed like too much of a ballache, will give it a go though if it's worth it.
Re: IPTV
January 13, 2024, 08:49:39 am
I use Stemio for films and tv, along with Real Debrid.  Its pretty good most of the time and easy to set up.
Re: IPTV
January 13, 2024, 09:16:35 am
Haven't heard of stremio before, is that done through Kodi or is it a stand alone app?
Used to use cinema HD with real debrid but find it has gone crap lately.
Re: IPTV
January 13, 2024, 11:11:33 am
Quote from: ooter1 on January 13, 2024, 09:16:35 am
Haven't heard of stremio before, is that done through Kodi or is it a stand alone app?
Used to use cinema HD with real debrid but find it has gone crap lately.

Stand alone, not installed it yet but had a skim read of the process & you have to sign up for a stremio account, you then add that addon, that's then stored on their servers so when you put the app on any device you just have to sign in and you're good to go.

That right MB ?


Chd and Cyber have been running on fumes for a few years now, atm cyber is the better of the 2, that's not saying much though.
Re: IPTV
January 13, 2024, 08:34:20 pm
Stremio is an official app sort of like plex etc. The below is what I think the easiest way to set it up.

Do all of the following on your phone. Needs to be an android phone. You also need real debrid premium.

Download stremio from the playstore and sign up. Then go to https://torrentio.strem.fun/configure and add in your real debrid api key by selecting real debrid from a list. There will be a highlighted "here" that brings you to the real debrid site where the api key is. Then paste into the stremio form and select install. You may need to hit install again once it pushes you into the stremio app but I can't remember.

You can then add stremio to whatever device and login.
Re: IPTV
January 13, 2024, 08:45:37 pm
The following isn't necessary but I think improves it.

Go into addons and uninstall watch hub as it just pushes paid ways to watch whatever film etc you select.

In addons you can select community addons and in there is loads of stuff. I have imdb which makes the discover section better along with the movie database and trakt. You can configure these to show more sections on the home screen like trending, best of all time etc.

I've barely scratched the surface to be honest since I'm new to it my self.

On thing to note was I couldn't add stremio to another device whilst it was linked to trakt. So if you use that make sure you have stremio on all devices before logging into that through stremio.
Re: IPTV
January 13, 2024, 08:47:56 pm
Also, I haven't found any reason to buy stremio premium.

I also haven't found the need to add anything streaming related bar torrentio since it searches 19 torrent sites and there is not one thing I've looked for that wasn't there. Basically if it's on the Internet you should be able to find it unlike axfury and cinema hd etc.
Re: IPTV
January 13, 2024, 08:48:13 pm
I'll have a play later when everyone deserts me and goes to bed. If it's half as good as the original Terrariumtv, I'll be a happy man, that app is the gold standard , didn't even need an RD account back then.
Re: IPTV
January 13, 2024, 08:48:58 pm
Quote from: MBL? on January 13, 2024, 08:47:56 pm
Also, I haven't found any reason to buy stremio premium.

Oh it doesn't have ads does it ?
Re: IPTV
January 13, 2024, 08:51:40 pm
Re: IPTV
January 13, 2024, 08:53:58 pm
Quote from: MBL? on January 13, 2024, 08:51:40 pm
nope

Oh so just an alternative to RD.
Re: IPTV
January 13, 2024, 09:01:11 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 13, 2024, 08:48:13 pm
I'll have a play later when everyone deserts me and goes to bed. If it's half as good as the original Terrariumtv, I'll be a happy man, that app is the gold standard , didn't even need an RD account back then.
It's better in the way its links populate nearly instantly and the app is much slicker. It lacks discoverability though if that makes sense. Once I added in imdb catalogue it made the discover part much better as it added loads of genres outside the usual horror, action, thriller etc.

There's so many addons I'm sure this could be made into something better than plex. Terrarium was great but this would be a bit better for the quality of links and overall the performance of the app.

Make sure you have a few gigs of storage though as it doesn't like not having the space. My nvidea shield eats storage in a weird way that you can't get back unless you factory reset. Not heard of any issues with stremio on firesticks but I've not been looking for them!

Edit. Just to be clear I mean a few gigs of free space, the app is not very big itself.
« Last Edit: January 13, 2024, 09:04:54 pm by MBL? »
Re: IPTV
January 13, 2024, 09:02:20 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 13, 2024, 08:53:58 pm
Oh so just an alternative to RD.
na it's not that. I think it maybe allows you to use it like plex. Nothing to worry about either way.
Re: IPTV
January 13, 2024, 09:30:38 pm
Quote from: MBL? on January 13, 2024, 09:01:11 pm
It's better in the way its links populate nearly instantly and the app is much slicker. It lacks discoverability though if that makes sense. Once I added in imdb catalogue it made the discover part much better as it added loads of genres outside the usual horror, action, thriller etc.

There's so many addons I'm sure this could be made into something better than plex. Terrarium was great but this would be a bit better for the quality of links and overall the performance of the app.

Make sure you have a few gigs of storage though as it doesn't like not having the space. My nvidea shield eats storage in a weird way that you can't get back unless you factory reset. Not heard of any issues with stremio on firesticks but I've not been looking for them!

Edit. Just to be clear I mean a few gigs of free space, the app is not very big itself.


I'll have a play and report back.
Re: IPTV
Today at 10:27:34 am
Quote from: MBL? on January 11, 2024, 11:00:14 pm
Mine and a few other accounts were cancelled, they messaged me to say I was added again but had already stopped payments.

I've moved on to stremio now and it's really good. You need to have real debrid and the addon torrentio. Works out cheaper and is better than the current axfury.

I'm going to have a look into this as AxFury Emby is down again.
Re: IPTV
Today at 08:01:45 pm
Yes was just going to say Ax Fury is down now and no updates for ages so it might be dead

Will see if I can figure out the above too
Re: IPTV
Today at 10:07:10 pm
If you follow the steps I outlined above on a mobile it should take around 10 mins. Took me a lot longer to get my head around adding rd/torrentio and I was trying to do it on device initially which is clunky.
