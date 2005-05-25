I'll have a play later when everyone deserts me and goes to bed. If it's half as good as the original Terrariumtv, I'll be a happy man, that app is the gold standard , didn't even need an RD account back then.
It's better in the way its links populate nearly instantly and the app is much slicker. It lacks discoverability though if that makes sense. Once I added in imdb catalogue it made the discover part much better as it added loads of genres outside the usual horror, action, thriller etc.
There's so many addons I'm sure this could be made into something better than plex. Terrarium was great but this would be a bit better for the quality of links and overall the performance of the app.
Make sure you have a few gigs of storage though as it doesn't like not having the space. My nvidea shield eats storage in a weird way that you can't get back unless you factory reset. Not heard of any issues with stremio on firesticks but I've not been looking for them!
Edit. Just to be clear I mean a few gigs of free space, the app is not very big itself.