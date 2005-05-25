« previous next »
IPTV

Re: IPTV
December 9, 2023, 04:07:33 pm
Quote from: Craig S on December  3, 2023, 08:28:25 am
Have you watched the football on peacock on the PPV LIVE Events? It is 60fps and 5.1 sound. I've been watching the football on those ones, you just have to put up with Le Saux as co commentator

Watching the Utd game on Peacock 6 now.

Only issue is that the EPG says "No Information" on all the Peacock channels so I have to flick through all of them to find the match. Have you got the EPG to work with the Peacock PPV section?
Re: IPTV
December 10, 2023, 08:50:13 pm
Every time I watch a movie recently it starts to buffer like mad after about 30 minutes, after playing perfectly to begin with. No issues at all with live tv though. Any ideas?
Re: IPTV
December 10, 2023, 08:53:08 pm
Have you tried using vlc to play your vod ? 

Can't think of another reason/fix
Re: IPTV
December 10, 2023, 09:19:39 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 10, 2023, 08:53:08 pm
Have you tried using vlc to play your vod ? 

Can't think of another reason/fix

Yeah Im using VLC. As I say perfect for about 30 mins and then constant buffering every 20-30 seconds after that, meaning I have to give up and switch off.
Re: IPTV
December 10, 2023, 09:26:42 pm
Quote from: Adeemo on December 10, 2023, 09:19:39 pm
Yeah Im using VLC. As I say perfect for about 30 mins and then constant buffering every 20-30 seconds after that, meaning I have to give up and switch off.

Assuming that you keep the stick clean'ish & it's not an old one, have you reported it, because it sounds like a them problem.
Re: IPTV
December 11, 2023, 08:52:50 am
Quote from: Adeemo on December 10, 2023, 08:50:13 pm
Every time I watch a movie recently it starts to buffer like mad after about 30 minutes, after playing perfectly to begin with. No issues at all with live tv though. Any ideas?

I assume you are going through a VPN? Try changing the country it connects to?
Re: IPTV
December 11, 2023, 09:35:00 am
Quote from: .adam on December  9, 2023, 04:07:33 pm
Watching the Utd game on Peacock 6 now.

Only issue is that the EPG says "No Information" on all the Peacock channels so I have to flick through all of them to find the match. Have you got the EPG to work with the Peacock PPV section?

No, I haven't. I am not sure peacock itself has channel numbers - just links to events. So it can be a bit of a search. I have been using this to see which games are on peacock then flicking through to find it:
https://www.livesportsontv.com/channel/peacock

Yesterday for the Everton game I used the EPL teams sections then clicked on Everton. That had a 60fps with 5.1 sound feed from USA Network sports. (https://www.usanetwork.com/sports)
But I cannot find this channel in the normal listings. I am unsure if that is a ppv one or an actual channel. Or part of peacock.

The EPL team category can be hit and miss to what you get. The spurs & newcastle links for their game was going to a 25fps sky sports feed. But if I clicked on the everton link, it was still the better quality USA network showing spurs v newcastle.
Re: IPTV
December 11, 2023, 09:36:56 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 10, 2023, 09:26:42 pm
Assuming that you keep the stick clean'ish & it's not an old one, have you reported it, because it sounds like a them problem.

Pretty much every IPTV provider I've ever had would respond to this with "all good at my end, the problem must be at your end" if this was raised.  :D
Re: IPTV
December 11, 2023, 12:48:45 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 11, 2023, 09:36:56 am
Pretty much every IPTV provider I've ever had would respond to this with "all good at my end, the problem must be at your end" if this was raised.  :D

Usually is  ;D
Re: IPTV
December 14, 2023, 11:58:39 am
Quote from: tinman1 on December  8, 2023, 06:27:23 pm
Im with a good IPTV provider, runs through an app called Wild Media and has a back up built in just in case the main one goes down. On demand movies and series are great too.

Happy to link anyone in, its £50 for 12 months and thought that was decent with the back up being part of it as well.

I'm interested!  Can you PM me details?
Re: IPTV
December 21, 2023, 05:01:56 pm
Have PMd everyone back who has messaged.
Re: IPTV
December 21, 2023, 06:23:16 pm
Got 2 x 4K firesticks fully loaded with the tv package which includes back up service if anyones interested.

Basically just plug in, connect to WiFi and play.

Pick up Wirral or will post

£100 each

**Both sold now
Re: IPTV
December 26, 2023, 10:15:06 am
Quote from: Craig S on December 11, 2023, 09:35:00 am
No, I haven't. I am not sure peacock itself has channel numbers - just links to events. So it can be a bit of a search. I have been using this to see which games are on peacock then flicking through to find it:
https://www.livesportsontv.com/channel/peacock

Yesterday for the Everton game I used the EPL teams sections then clicked on Everton. That had a 60fps with 5.1 sound feed from USA Network sports. (https://www.usanetwork.com/sports)
But I cannot find this channel in the normal listings. I am unsure if that is a ppv one or an actual channel. Or part of peacock.

The EPL team category can be hit and miss to what you get. The spurs & newcastle links for their game was going to a 25fps sky sports feed. But if I clicked on the everton link, it was still the better quality USA network showing spurs v newcastle.

the USA Network can usually be found within the US Entertainment sections rather than the US Sports one. Although one provider I used to be with added it to the sports section too
Re: IPTV
December 26, 2023, 02:31:42 pm
Yes that's where usa network is, we're also on prem sports tonight, that's in your Irish folder.
Re: IPTV
Today at 02:10:06 am
Looks like axfury is gone. Make sure you cancel your sub through PayPal and you can get the last payment back as well.
Re: IPTV
Today at 02:54:32 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:10:06 am
Looks like axfury is gone. Make sure you cancel your sub through PayPal and you can get the last payment back as well.
it's still working for me on Emby
