Have you watched the football on peacock on the PPV LIVE Events? It is 60fps and 5.1 sound. I've been watching the football on those ones, you just have to put up with Le Saux as co commentator



Watching the Utd game on Peacock 6 now.Only issue is that the EPG says "No Information" on all the Peacock channels so I have to flick through all of them to find the match. Have you got the EPG to work with the Peacock PPV section?