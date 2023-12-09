Watching the Utd game on Peacock 6 now.
Only issue is that the EPG says "No Information" on all the Peacock channels so I have to flick through all of them to find the match. Have you got the EPG to work with the Peacock PPV section?
No, I haven't. I am not sure peacock itself has channel numbers - just links to events. So it can be a bit of a search. I have been using this to see which games are on peacock then flicking through to find it:https://www.livesportsontv.com/channel/peacock
Yesterday for the Everton game I used the EPL teams sections then clicked on Everton. That had a 60fps with 5.1 sound feed from USA Network sports. (https://www.usanetwork.com/sports
)
But I cannot find this channel in the normal listings. I am unsure if that is a ppv one or an actual channel. Or part of peacock.
The EPL team category can be hit and miss to what you get. The spurs & newcastle links for their game was going to a 25fps sky sports feed. But if I clicked on the everton link, it was still the better quality USA network showing spurs v newcastle.