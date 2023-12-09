« previous next »
IPTV

Quote from: Craig S on December  3, 2023, 08:28:25 am
Have you watched the football on peacock on the PPV LIVE Events? It is 60fps and 5.1 sound. I've been watching the football on those ones, you just have to put up with Le Saux as co commentator

Watching the Utd game on Peacock 6 now.

Only issue is that the EPG says "No Information" on all the Peacock channels so I have to flick through all of them to find the match. Have you got the EPG to work with the Peacock PPV section?
Every time I watch a movie recently it starts to buffer like mad after about 30 minutes, after playing perfectly to begin with. No issues at all with live tv though. Any ideas?
Have you tried using vlc to play your vod ? 

Can't think of another reason/fix
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:53:08 pm
Have you tried using vlc to play your vod ? 

Can't think of another reason/fix

Yeah Im using VLC. As I say perfect for about 30 mins and then constant buffering every 20-30 seconds after that, meaning I have to give up and switch off.
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 09:19:39 pm
Yeah Im using VLC. As I say perfect for about 30 mins and then constant buffering every 20-30 seconds after that, meaning I have to give up and switch off.

Assuming that you keep the stick clean'ish & it's not an old one, have you reported it, because it sounds like a them problem.
Quote from: Adeemo on Yesterday at 08:50:13 pm
Every time I watch a movie recently it starts to buffer like mad after about 30 minutes, after playing perfectly to begin with. No issues at all with live tv though. Any ideas?

I assume you are going through a VPN? Try changing the country it connects to?
Quote from: .adam on December  9, 2023, 04:07:33 pm
Watching the Utd game on Peacock 6 now.

Only issue is that the EPG says "No Information" on all the Peacock channels so I have to flick through all of them to find the match. Have you got the EPG to work with the Peacock PPV section?

No, I haven't. I am not sure peacock itself has channel numbers - just links to events. So it can be a bit of a search. I have been using this to see which games are on peacock then flicking through to find it:
https://www.livesportsontv.com/channel/peacock

Yesterday for the Everton game I used the EPL teams sections then clicked on Everton. That had a 60fps with 5.1 sound feed from USA Network sports. (https://www.usanetwork.com/sports)
But I cannot find this channel in the normal listings. I am unsure if that is a ppv one or an actual channel. Or part of peacock.

The EPL team category can be hit and miss to what you get. The spurs & newcastle links for their game was going to a 25fps sky sports feed. But if I clicked on the everton link, it was still the better quality USA network showing spurs v newcastle.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:26:42 pm
Assuming that you keep the stick clean'ish & it's not an old one, have you reported it, because it sounds like a them problem.

Pretty much every IPTV provider I've ever had would respond to this with "all good at my end, the problem must be at your end" if this was raised.  :D
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 09:36:56 am
Pretty much every IPTV provider I've ever had would respond to this with "all good at my end, the problem must be at your end" if this was raised.  :D

Usually is  ;D
