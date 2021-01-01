« previous next »
« Reply #2680 on: Yesterday at 06:26:15 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 08:28:25 am
Have you watched the football on peacock on the PPV LIVE Events? It is 60fps and 5.1 sound. I've been watching the football on those ones, you just have to put up with Le Saux as co commentator

Watched first half on Portugeuse TV cause it looked very, very crisp

Froze early in the second half, then found Peacock. Was really pleased - great quality, 60fps is very noticable for sport. Was thinking watching it, us conceding goals aside, it's easily the best quality I've watched us in for a long time
« Reply #2681 on: Yesterday at 07:14:57 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:26:15 pm
Watched first half on Portugeuse TV cause it looked very, very crisp

Froze early in the second half, then found Peacock. Was really pleased - great quality, 60fps is very noticable for sport. Was thinking watching it, us conceding goals aside, it's easily the best quality I've watched us in for a long time


 ;D
« Reply #2682 on: Today at 01:53:41 pm »
had a lot of issues yesterday and i know loads who did

second half wasnt as bad
« Reply #2683 on: Today at 02:51:35 pm »
Flawless here on Hub 5, I've found it's best to use the feed from the actual channel folder & not the ones some subs put in the events/PL folders.
