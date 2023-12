I've just switched my broadband to Sky. Just wondering if I'm more likely to experience disruption to my IPTV or be more easily discovered?



Seemed to cause issues for me, but one my IPTV subs has an inbuilt vpnunfortunately sometimes you need logged in to do that but it doesnt let you if connected to wifi so i need to connect through my phone coverage to the iptv, turn on the vpn on my phone then log inI also have an old version of the IPTV sub on my firestick so i can turn it on through that and then it works