Author Topic: IPTV  (Read 258670 times)

Offline JasonF

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 01:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Danny Singh on Today at 12:20:53 pm
I've got Sky but might swap for an IPTV box.

My current Sky box is hidden behind my TV but will the IPTV box work in the same setup because I'm pretty sure the box needs to be visible in order for the signal to connect to the remote?

Amazon Fire TV remotes don't use infrared, I think it's Bluetooth or WiFi Direct. You don't need a line of sight for it to work, I've used mine from a different room to pause etc.
Online Danny Singh

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 01:17:04 pm »
What's the best IPTV box with SkySports and BT in UHD?

Does anyone have a Xsarius sniper x 4k? I can get one for £150 but not sure how good it is.
Offline Graeme

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 02:04:09 pm »
Quote from: Danny Singh on Today at 01:17:04 pm
What's the best IPTV box with SkySports and BT in UHD?

Does anyone have a Xsarius sniper x 4k? I can get one for £150 but not sure how good it is.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max more than adequate. Nvidia Shield if you really want good kit and then add an IPTV App.
Online Danny Singh

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 02:32:46 pm »
What's the difference between the two?

Will it automatically update each day adding all the latest tv series etc?
Offline ooter1

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2524 on: Today at 03:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Danny Singh on Today at 02:32:46 pm


Will it automatically update each day adding all the latest tv series etc?
I would imagine that would depend on your provider, I've 2 services and 1 has the new full Monty series up on it already but the other 1 hasn't.
Online Danny Singh

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2525 on: Today at 05:52:19 pm »
Just watched a few YouTube videos on the Amazon Fire TV Stick but don't see the need for it as I already have a smart TV with all the same apps.

How would I get SkySports on the Fire Stick?
Offline ooter1

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2526 on: Today at 06:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Danny Singh on Today at 05:52:19 pm
Just watched a few YouTube videos on the Amazon Fire TV Stick but don't see the need for it as I already have a smart TV with all the same apps.

How would I get SkySports on the Fire Stick?
You could install the now tv app and take out a SS subscription with them.
Online Danny Singh

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2527 on: Today at 06:33:56 pm »
Quote from: ooter1 on Today at 06:05:12 pm
You could install the now tv app and take out a SS subscription with them.

Thanks mate.

The issue I have and reason why I might have to go back to Sky is my broadband. I can only get FTTC in my home and averaging 10/15mbps. Buying the Fire Stick and paying for all the subscriptions could save me £20/30 a month but my internet is not great and might not be able to stream everything.

With Sky, I won't have any issues and get both SkySports UHD and BT Sport HD plus broadband and Netflix Premium - but paying £98 a month..

I've put my cancellation in and got 30 days to decide whether to go down the IPTV route (only need Sports and Netflix) or end  up calling Sky again and take their offer.
