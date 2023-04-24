« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: IPTV  (Read 258531 times)

Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 861
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2480 on: April 24, 2023, 04:40:45 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on March 10, 2023, 12:03:22 am
Forgive a load of questions from someone with no experience of IPTv etc. Any help gratefully accepted.

These "Dodgy boxes" that everyone seems to have, is that the same as IPTV? If not, what's the difference? Dodgy boxes are a load of bollocks really, its very simple to put an app on a firestick or other android tv box. If going for a firestick get the max 4K one whether its a 4 k tv or not.


Old school Dodgy boxes making a comeback
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,781
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2481 on: April 29, 2023, 08:39:30 am »
Could someone PM me with the details of the IPTV that Rush has set them up with please? My provider has stopped supporting it on smart TV and laptop. Thanks.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2482 on: April 29, 2023, 11:57:19 am »
Check to see if you can install the downloader app on your tv,if you can do that the you should still be able to install whatever app your provider uses.


If you PM him he'll see it,he still signs in to check them.
« Last Edit: April 29, 2023, 12:00:05 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,781
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2483 on: April 29, 2023, 09:40:26 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 29, 2023, 11:57:19 am
Check to see if you can install the downloader app on your tv,if you can do that the you should still be able to install whatever app your provider uses.


If you PM him he'll see it,he still signs in to check them.


Cheers, I can get Downloader, but my current provider says there's a security risk so they have banned using it on SmartTV or laptop. Only works on mobile. Don't quite understand why.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2484 on: April 29, 2023, 09:44:24 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on April 29, 2023, 09:40:26 pm
Cheers, I can get Downloader, but my current provider says there's a security risk so they have banned using it on SmartTV or laptop. Only works on mobile. Don't quite understand why.

Try installing the app that he provides,your tv runs android so I doubt they're able to tell mate & he'd be onto a loser if you really can only use your phone because that would include all types of stick.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,781
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2485 on: April 29, 2023, 09:48:01 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 29, 2023, 09:44:24 pm
Try installing the app that he provides,your tv runs android so I doubt they're able to tell mate & he'd be onto a loser if you really can only use your phone because that would include all types of stick.

Well that's why I'm moving... it's with a large provider that's been around for a while. I emailed them and they said it no longer works with TVs.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2486 on: April 29, 2023, 09:52:15 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on April 29, 2023, 09:48:01 pm
Well that's why I'm moving... it's with a large provider that's been around for a while. I emailed them and they said it no longer works with TVs.


Try it,sounds like bollocks to me because like I said that would mean that they're banning sticks as well & android is android at the end of the day.

« Last Edit: April 29, 2023, 11:58:30 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,457
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2487 on: April 30, 2023, 02:49:25 am »
Id bin them just for saying it wont work on tvs. Of course it does because they are running it through android like everything else I know of.

Edit: unless the device you are using isnt android? Thought it had to be if you can get the downloader app?
« Last Edit: April 30, 2023, 02:52:34 am by MBL? »
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,789
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2488 on: May 1, 2023, 05:46:00 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on April 30, 2023, 02:49:25 am
Id bin them just for saying it wont work on tvs. Of course it does because they are running it through android like everything else I know of.

Edit: unless the device you are using isnt android? Thought it had to be if you can get the downloader app?
probably using SmartIPTV as an app, they'll have official apps that can be installed on a firestick.  One I was with stopped me using it on Smart TV apps, forget the reason now but think it was down to leaks or something
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline glasgowsmvp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 615
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2489 on: May 2, 2023, 12:47:09 pm »
my IPTV service last couple of months has gone down in terms of quality... quite a lot of buffering. Anyone else's not been great?
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,636
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2490 on: May 2, 2023, 12:49:56 pm »
Nope mine has been solid. I don't use it that much though to be honest. I've got the full Sky Sports / BT Sport package with Virgin so only use for the odd 3pm kick off and Boxing PPV.
Logged

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,088
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2491 on: May 2, 2023, 01:07:28 pm »
I'm interested in this, could someone message me a decent provider? It's a minefield finding one on twitter had so many messages, just want something reliable. I PM'ed Rush but got no response.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2492 on: May 3, 2023, 04:41:36 pm »
Fire sticks are back on sale, 4k max is only £38 40% off.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,789
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2493 on: May 8, 2023, 07:06:49 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on May  2, 2023, 12:47:09 pm
my IPTV service last couple of months has gone down in terms of quality... quite a lot of buffering. Anyone else's not been great?
mines been fine, who are you with?
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,793
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2494 on: May 25, 2023, 06:28:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May  3, 2023, 04:41:36 pm
Fire sticks are back on sale, 4k max is only £38 40% off.

If I get one of these then what IPTV would you recommend going with?

This would be for my Dad so needs to be easy to use
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2495 on: May 27, 2023, 08:09:06 pm »
Not IPTV related but does anyone know
If there is there a newer/alternative Cinemahd app for a fire stick

Or something better to use real debrid with
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2496 on: May 27, 2023, 08:20:46 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on May 27, 2023, 08:09:06 pm
Not IPTV related but does anyone know
If there is there a newer/alternative Cinemahd app for a fire stick

Or something better to use real debrid with

Cyberflix is still going strong.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline quirkovski

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2497 on: May 28, 2023, 11:11:30 am »
Stremio if you are on a fire stick, install through downloader. Should be a fair few guides knocking about.

Bit of a faff to set up compared to cinemaHD but worth it once its done with real debrid links.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,495
  • Trada
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2498 on: May 28, 2023, 01:42:54 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on May 27, 2023, 08:09:06 pm
Not IPTV related but does anyone know
If there is there a newer/alternative Cinemahd app for a fire stick

Or something better to use real debrid with

I use film+

A good idea is to use downloader to install APK Time, which has all the apps on there including new ones and lets you know when they were last updated
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2499 on: May 28, 2023, 03:43:11 pm »
I tried them all after Cyber and Chd went to shit, didn't like any as much as those two so danced a jig when they came back.

Only problem with Chd recently is that you have to switch from Trakt (all the menus are back working) to The MovieDB for searches, MovieDB is geared more towards Indian/Asian content. They have that stupid unity pop up which means you have to shut it and force close sometimes, hopefully that'll get sorted in an update but they've not done it yet.

That sent me on the hunt again & lead me back to Cyber which I though was long gone, it's back to it's best & gets regular updates.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2500 on: May 30, 2023, 01:49:25 pm »
Thanks for all the replies I'll try cyberflix
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,457
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2501 on: June 2, 2023, 10:10:10 pm »
Cinema hd updated for me today so that may fix it for you. If it doesnt offer the update you could delete and get the new apk from Troypoint or somewhere.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2502 on: June 3, 2023, 03:12:30 am »
4k max is on sale but I think it ends tomorrow. Sods law that it's the first week I've not been checking daily.
« Last Edit: June 3, 2023, 03:14:02 am by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2503 on: June 9, 2023, 06:51:14 pm »
Been using iptv subs for years on phone , tablet and firestick . Just wondering is there way get one my subs working on laptop ? Iv new new big screened laptop and be handy 2nd screen .
Logged
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2504 on: June 9, 2023, 06:59:59 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on June  9, 2023, 06:51:14 pm
Been using iptv subs for years on phone , tablet and firestick . Just wondering is there way get one my subs working on laptop ? Iv new new big screened laptop and be handy 2nd screen .


Bluestacks but I've never tried it myself.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Ben S

  • Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,229
  • Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2505 on: June 9, 2023, 08:12:34 pm »
There is an iptv smarters app for Windows.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2506 on: June 9, 2023, 08:17:36 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on June  9, 2023, 08:12:34 pm
There is an iptv smarters app for Windows.

He'd need the url though & most have stopped giving them out.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2507 on: June 9, 2023, 08:23:09 pm »
I have revo and Gravity . Willing to buy a 3rd sub if it's good and they give out URL for pc app if anyone wants DM me one recommendation.
Logged
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2508 on: June 9, 2023, 08:24:03 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on June  9, 2023, 08:23:09 pm
I have revo and Gravity . Willing to buy a 3rd sub if it's good and they give out URL for pc app if anyone wants DM me one recommendation.

Did you try bluestacks ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2509 on: June 10, 2023, 10:50:56 am »
Ya can't get it working on laptop
Logged
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,750
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2510 on: June 10, 2023, 10:59:57 am »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on June 10, 2023, 10:50:56 am
Ya can't get it working on laptop

Try Nox if Bluestacks won't work. I prefer that personally.

https://www.bignox.com/

I've used it for IPTV successfully in the past when my provider took the Web player down for a bit.
Logged

Offline cloggypop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2511 on: June 10, 2023, 01:35:44 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on June  9, 2023, 06:51:14 pm
Been using iptv subs for years on phone , tablet and firestick . Just wondering is there way get one my subs working on laptop ? Iv new new big screened laptop and be handy 2nd screen .

MyIPTV. It's free on the Windows store.

Logged

Offline Ben S

  • Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,229
  • Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2512 on: June 10, 2023, 07:03:57 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on June  9, 2023, 08:17:36 pm
He'd need the url though & most have stopped giving them out.

I'd give any that won't give a url out a miss frankly.  Anyone that thinks hard coding it into a shitty branded app will hide anything clearly isn't competent to be running an IPTV service.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2513 on: June 10, 2023, 07:39:37 pm »
It obviously helps as they don't have to move servers as often as they did when giving them out. Lad I get mine off has 6 different apps to choose from (more if you include the ones with dif skins) including tivimate pro.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Ben S

  • Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,229
  • Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2514 on: June 10, 2023, 08:05:46 pm »
But it really doesn't.  It takes all of 60 seconds to look at what DNS traffic the app generated.  All it does is makes it harder for end users to use how they want. The anti piracy people who have likely already bought a sub will be fully aware of what servers are involved.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2515 on: June 10, 2023, 08:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Ben S on June 10, 2023, 08:05:46 pm
But it really doesn't.  It takes all of 60 seconds to look at what DNS traffic the app generated.  All it does is makes it harder for end users to use how they want. The anti piracy people who have likely already bought a sub will be fully aware of what servers are involved.

Nothing you're saying is wrong other than it has  ;D
« Last Edit: June 10, 2023, 08:25:39 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2516 on: June 10, 2023, 11:52:53 pm »
Didn't need URL. Only got it working when ran blue stacks as admin. Works perfect now . Thanks all.
Logged
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2517 on: June 11, 2023, 12:55:10 am »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on June 10, 2023, 11:52:53 pm
Didn't need URL. Only got it working when ran blue stacks as admin. Works perfect now . Thanks all.

Nice one  :thumbup
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Danny Singh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 83
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2518 on: Today at 12:20:53 pm »
I've got Sky but might swap for an IPTV box.

My current Sky box is hidden behind my TV but will the IPTV box work in the same setup because I'm pretty sure the box needs to be visible in order for the signal to connect to the remote?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 