« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: IPTV  (Read 256012 times)

Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 857
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2480 on: April 24, 2023, 04:40:45 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on March 10, 2023, 12:03:22 am
Forgive a load of questions from someone with no experience of IPTv etc. Any help gratefully accepted.

These "Dodgy boxes" that everyone seems to have, is that the same as IPTV? If not, what's the difference? Dodgy boxes are a load of bollocks really, its very simple to put an app on a firestick or other android tv box. If going for a firestick get the max 4K one whether its a 4 k tv or not.


Old school Dodgy boxes making a comeback
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,769
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2481 on: April 29, 2023, 08:39:30 am »
Could someone PM me with the details of the IPTV that Rush has set them up with please? My provider has stopped supporting it on smart TV and laptop. Thanks.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2482 on: April 29, 2023, 11:57:19 am »
Check to see if you can install the downloader app on your tv,if you can do that the you should still be able to install whatever app your provider uses.


If you PM him he'll see it,he still signs in to check them.
« Last Edit: April 29, 2023, 12:00:05 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,769
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2483 on: April 29, 2023, 09:40:26 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 29, 2023, 11:57:19 am
Check to see if you can install the downloader app on your tv,if you can do that the you should still be able to install whatever app your provider uses.


If you PM him he'll see it,he still signs in to check them.


Cheers, I can get Downloader, but my current provider says there's a security risk so they have banned using it on SmartTV or laptop. Only works on mobile. Don't quite understand why.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2484 on: April 29, 2023, 09:44:24 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on April 29, 2023, 09:40:26 pm
Cheers, I can get Downloader, but my current provider says there's a security risk so they have banned using it on SmartTV or laptop. Only works on mobile. Don't quite understand why.

Try installing the app that he provides,your tv runs android so I doubt they're able to tell mate & he'd be onto a loser if you really can only use your phone because that would include all types of stick.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,769
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2485 on: April 29, 2023, 09:48:01 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 29, 2023, 09:44:24 pm
Try installing the app that he provides,your tv runs android so I doubt they're able to tell mate & he'd be onto a loser if you really can only use your phone because that would include all types of stick.

Well that's why I'm moving... it's with a large provider that's been around for a while. I emailed them and they said it no longer works with TVs.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2486 on: April 29, 2023, 09:52:15 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on April 29, 2023, 09:48:01 pm
Well that's why I'm moving... it's with a large provider that's been around for a while. I emailed them and they said it no longer works with TVs.


Try it,sounds like bollocks to me because like I said that would mean that they're banning sticks as well & android is android at the end of the day.

« Last Edit: April 29, 2023, 11:58:30 pm by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,427
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2487 on: April 30, 2023, 02:49:25 am »
Id bin them just for saying it wont work on tvs. Of course it does because they are running it through android like everything else I know of.

Edit: unless the device you are using isnt android? Thought it had to be if you can get the downloader app?
« Last Edit: April 30, 2023, 02:52:34 am by MBL? »
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,732
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2488 on: May 1, 2023, 05:46:00 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on April 30, 2023, 02:49:25 am
Id bin them just for saying it wont work on tvs. Of course it does because they are running it through android like everything else I know of.

Edit: unless the device you are using isnt android? Thought it had to be if you can get the downloader app?
probably using SmartIPTV as an app, they'll have official apps that can be installed on a firestick.  One I was with stopped me using it on Smart TV apps, forget the reason now but think it was down to leaks or something
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline glasgowsmvp

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 614
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2489 on: May 2, 2023, 12:47:09 pm »
my IPTV service last couple of months has gone down in terms of quality... quite a lot of buffering. Anyone else's not been great?
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,625
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2490 on: May 2, 2023, 12:49:56 pm »
Nope mine has been solid. I don't use it that much though to be honest. I've got the full Sky Sports / BT Sport package with Virgin so only use for the odd 3pm kick off and Boxing PPV.
Logged

Offline LiverLuke

  • RAWK's Respectable Poster Boy :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2491 on: May 2, 2023, 01:07:28 pm »
I'm interested in this, could someone message me a decent provider? It's a minefield finding one on twitter had so many messages, just want something reliable. I PM'ed Rush but got no response.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2492 on: May 3, 2023, 04:41:36 pm »
Fire sticks are back on sale, 4k max is only £38 40% off.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,732
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2493 on: May 8, 2023, 07:06:49 pm »
Quote from: glasgowsmvp on May  2, 2023, 12:47:09 pm
my IPTV service last couple of months has gone down in terms of quality... quite a lot of buffering. Anyone else's not been great?
mines been fine, who are you with?
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,668
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2494 on: May 25, 2023, 06:28:59 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May  3, 2023, 04:41:36 pm
Fire sticks are back on sale, 4k max is only £38 40% off.

If I get one of these then what IPTV would you recommend going with?

This would be for my Dad so needs to be easy to use
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online LOKKO

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,863
  • what chu talkin' bout willis?
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2495 on: Today at 08:09:06 pm »
Not IPTV related but does anyone know
If there is there a newer/alternative Cinemahd app for a fire stick

Or something better to use real debrid with
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,272
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2496 on: Today at 08:20:46 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on Today at 08:09:06 pm
Not IPTV related but does anyone know
If there is there a newer/alternative Cinemahd app for a fire stick

Or something better to use real debrid with

Cyberflix is still going strong.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 