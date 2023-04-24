Forgive a load of questions from someone with no experience of IPTv etc. Any help gratefully accepted.These "Dodgy boxes" that everyone seems to have, is that the same as IPTV? If not, what's the difference? Dodgy boxes are a load of bollocks really, its very simple to put an app on a firestick or other android tv box. If going for a firestick get the max 4K one whether its a 4 k tv or not.
Check to see if you can install the downloader app on your tv,if you can do that the you should still be able to install whatever app your provider uses.If you PM him he'll see it,he still signs in to check them.
Cheers, I can get Downloader, but my current provider says there's a security risk so they have banned using it on SmartTV or laptop. Only works on mobile. Don't quite understand why.
Try installing the app that he provides,your tv runs android so I doubt they're able to tell mate & he'd be onto a loser if you really can only use your phone because that would include all types of stick.
Well that's why I'm moving... it's with a large provider that's been around for a while. I emailed them and they said it no longer works with TVs.
Id bin them just for saying it wont work on tvs. Of course it does because they are running it through android like everything else I know of.Edit: unless the device you are using isnt android? Thought it had to be if you can get the downloader app?
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
my IPTV service last couple of months has gone down in terms of quality... quite a lot of buffering. Anyone else's not been great?
Fire sticks are back on sale, 4k max is only £38 40% off.
Not IPTV related but does anyone knowIf there is there a newer/alternative Cinemahd app for a fire stickOr something better to use real debrid with
