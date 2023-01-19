Plex is great, I use two, one is a shared account I got through my iPTV provider, cost £30 for 12 months and it's restricted to just the one TV.



The other is my own Plex account and it cost £10 per year and I can have it on as many TVs as I want but can only watch it on one at a time, they do have other options though that allow it on multiple TVs for a higher cost.



The first one has more films and TV series but the second one is growing and they have a discord service where you can request something and if it's available they will add it.



Love Plex