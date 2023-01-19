« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Down

Author Topic: IPTV  (Read 247098 times)

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,517
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2400 on: January 19, 2023, 07:06:12 am »
I use a really good Plex share. I pay about £4 a month. Dont know how that compares but its fast and reliable with dedicated discord support.
Logged

Offline Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,395
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2401 on: January 19, 2023, 10:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on January 19, 2023, 07:06:12 am
I use a really good Plex share. I pay about £4 a month. Dont know how that compares but its fast and reliable with dedicated discord support.

You actually gave me the name of the last one I had, it was great. But the website is gone down. Kw so I cant resub. I wonder if its still going.
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,517
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2402 on: January 19, 2023, 11:31:38 pm »
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,074
  • JFT97
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2403 on: January 20, 2023, 01:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Red_Irishman on January 19, 2023, 10:57:58 pm
You actually gave me the name of the last one I had, it was great. But the website is gone down. Kw so I cant resub. I wonder if its still going.

I used it in the past as well and found it very good.  Like yourself when I went to subscribe again the site had changed, but the link that Graeme has posted works.
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2404 on: January 20, 2023, 01:36:41 pm »
Logged
JFT96

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2405 on: January 20, 2023, 04:30:06 pm »
Shame that they don't allow downloads,for the price you'd expect them to and I also expected to see more content to be honest.

And this has to be a typo (from the discord)

Quote
Playing 4K content requires around 100mbs internet connection.
﻿
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,517
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2406 on: January 20, 2023, 04:34:50 pm »
To be fair Ive never failed to find anything on there that Ive searched for. The reliability is spot on, support is fast and friendly and theres loads of 4K HDR content as well. Im paying for content and reliability, not really bothered about a typo on the bandwidth requirement.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2407 on: January 20, 2023, 04:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on January 20, 2023, 04:34:50 pm
To be fair Ive never failed to find anything on there that Ive searched for. The reliability is spot on, support is fast and friendly and theres loads of 4K HDR content as well. Im paying for content and reliability, not really bothered about a typo on the bandwidth requirement.

Knew it had to be a typo,thanks for confirming it mate.

You should point it out because it might put some people off.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,517
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2408 on: January 20, 2023, 05:18:14 pm »
Netflix says 25mbps for 4K HDR and I think Amazon say 15mbps. Unless he just trying to cover himself for other people using the connection at the same time in your house
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,559
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2409 on: January 20, 2023, 05:51:01 pm »
Play a file, click the 3 dots, Playback Settings, Quality. It'll tell you how much bandwidth it's using to play the file.

I doubt it's even close to 100mbit. They're probably just picking a number that allows them to blame the customers connection if it buffers.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,074
  • JFT97
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2410 on: January 20, 2023, 06:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on January 20, 2023, 04:34:50 pm
To be fair Ive never failed to find anything on there that Ive searched for. The reliability is spot on, support is fast and friendly and theres loads of 4K HDR content as well. Im paying for content and reliability, not really bothered about a typo on the bandwidth requirement.

Same, I didnt mind paying an extra quid or two a month for decent content and reliability.

I queried the 100mbs download for 4K content when I first signed up ages ago and its not a typo, its just to cover themselves as there are too many factors to consider if someone starts buffering and they said most of their content plays fine on slower links. Any content that I played had no issues on my 70mbs link.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2411 on: January 20, 2023, 06:51:33 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on January 20, 2023, 05:51:01 pm
Play a file, click the 3 dots, Playback Settings, Quality. It'll tell you how much bandwidth it's using to play the file.

I doubt it's even close to 100mbit. They're probably just picking a number that allows them to blame the customers connection if it buffers.

Probably just covering in case all device spots are being used.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2412 on: January 20, 2023, 08:59:25 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on January 20, 2023, 06:17:32 pm
Same, I didnt mind paying an extra quid or two a month for decent content and reliability.

I queried the 100mbs download for 4K content when I first signed up ages ago and its not a typo, its just to cover themselves as there are too many factors to consider if someone starts buffering and they said most of their content plays fine on slower links. Any content that I played had no issues on my 70mbs link.

I've taken the one week trial up, do they automatically add you to the Discord group? I've uploaded my ID and username to my profile on the AxFury site.

The trial is limited to 3 devices but when I try to play something on my mobile it says "Activate Plex" and then either Not Now or Activate.

Is this something I need to activate as well?
Logged
JFT96

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,074
  • JFT97
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2413 on: January 20, 2023, 09:54:26 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on January 20, 2023, 08:59:25 pm
I've taken the one week trial up, do they automatically add you to the Discord group? I've uploaded my ID and username to my profile on the AxFury site.

The trial is limited to 3 devices but when I try to play something on my mobile it says "Activate Plex" and then either Not Now or Activate.

Is this something I need to activate as well?

From what I remember I think I was automatically added to the discord group.

Have you installed the plex app on your phone and logged into your account? Thats all you should need to do, it may ask to activate at first logon, but never used it on my phone to be honest.
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2414 on: January 20, 2023, 10:43:57 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on January 20, 2023, 09:54:26 pm
From what I remember I think I was automatically added to the discord group.

Have you installed the plex app on your phone and logged into your account? Thats all you should need to do, it may ask to activate at first logon, but never used it on my phone to be honest.

Yeah I've done that on my phone, logged in. Videos play for a minute and then stop and it asks you to pay a one off fee of £4.99 or to sign up to Plex Pass.

Will trial it all out over the week and if so might just do that if that means I can switch from TV in the morning, tablet on the train to work etc.
Logged
JFT96

Offline Red_Irishman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,395
  • "Absolutely Bobbins"
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2415 on: January 20, 2023, 10:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on January 19, 2023, 11:31:38 pm
https://axfury.streamsmanager.com/

Thanks mate. I tired the link I last subbed to and wouldnt work. Cheers
Logged
If Everton were playing down the bottom of my garden, I'd draw the curtains. - Bill Shankly 1913 - 1981

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,517
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2416 on: January 20, 2023, 11:18:33 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on January 20, 2023, 10:43:57 pm
Yeah I've done that on my phone, logged in. Videos play for a minute and then stop and it asks you to pay a one off fee of £4.99 or to sign up to Plex Pass.

Will trial it all out over the week and if so might just do that if that means I can switch from TV in the morning, tablet on the train to work etc.

Yeah thats a Plex app thing that, sneaky bastards. No charge on the Fire TV but make you pay for mobile.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,074
  • JFT97
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2417 on: January 20, 2023, 11:22:38 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on January 20, 2023, 10:43:57 pm
Yeah I've done that on my phone, logged in. Videos play for a minute and then stop and it asks you to pay a one off fee of £4.99 or to sign up to Plex Pass.

Will trial it all out over the week and if so might just do that if that means I can switch from TV in the morning, tablet on the train to work etc.

Just been having a look and it looks like the plex mobile app needs to be unlocked otherwise there are playback limitations when streaming from a Plex Media Server, which is probably what you are seeing. 

Have a look here.

https://support.plex.tv/articles/202526943-plex-free-vs-paid/
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2418 on: January 21, 2023, 12:35:14 am »
Thanks a lot Graeme and jonnypb. So far, liking the look of it. The Plex interface is a lot nicer than Kodi.

I haven't used CinemaHD in absolutely ages so need to read through all the messages in the Kodi thread as there seems like there's some good suggestions in there.

With this Plex share, it's just VOD right, no sports/movies channels streaming etc?
Logged
JFT96

Offline Rush7V

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2419 on: January 21, 2023, 07:30:44 am »
Quote from: GinKop on January 20, 2023, 08:59:25 pm
I've taken the one week trial up, do they automatically add you to the Discord group? I've uploaded my ID and username to my profile on the AxFury site.

The trial is limited to 3 devices but when I try to play something on my mobile it says "Activate Plex" and then either Not Now or Activate.

Is this something I need to activate as well?

They ask you to upload ID? :o
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,517
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2420 on: January 21, 2023, 07:53:46 am »
Quote from: Rush7V on January 21, 2023, 07:30:44 am
They ask you to upload ID? :o

Plex ID (username) so he can add you to his media library.
Logged

Offline Rush7V

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 26
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2421 on: January 21, 2023, 08:59:44 am »
Quote from: Graeme on January 21, 2023, 07:53:46 am
Plex ID (username) so he can add you to his media library.

That makes more sense haha! Visions of passports n drivers licences being uploaded!!!
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2422 on: January 21, 2023, 09:59:02 am »
Quote from: Rush7V on January 21, 2023, 08:59:44 am
That makes more sense haha! Visions of passports n drivers licences being uploaded!!!

 ;D  my confusing message.

Quote from: GinKop on January 21, 2023, 12:35:14 am
With this Plex share, it's just VOD right, no sports/movies channels streaming etc?

Is it just VOD then or live TV too?
Logged
JFT96

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2423 on: January 21, 2023, 11:46:31 am »
That one's just VOD Gin.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,160
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2424 on: January 21, 2023, 02:31:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 20, 2023, 04:30:06 pm
Shame that they don't allow downloads,for the price you'd expect them to and I also expected to see more content to be honest.

And this has to be a typo (from the discord)
﻿
Some of the streams on there are 4K blu ray rips so need way more than Disney/Netflix would for 4K streams.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2425 on: January 21, 2023, 02:40:19 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on January 21, 2023, 02:31:15 pm
Some of the streams on there are 4K blu ray rips so need way more than Disney/Netflix would for 4K streams.


I'm able to play 40gb+ files using RD.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,160
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2426 on: January 22, 2023, 12:16:43 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January 21, 2023, 02:40:19 pm

I'm able to play 40gb+ files using RD.
I believe its tougher through plex since that guys server is where it all coming from. I can stream larger ones through real debrid but prefer doing it through plex since the app gives a more Netflix like experience. You have to pay a bit more but I think its worth it. Havent used cinema hd in ages because of that and because vod from IPTV providers is very usable on tivimate.

A big plus for me is watching older stuff on plex. I find it far more reliable for that compared to cinema etc where the links are shit or there are none.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,458
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2427 on: January 22, 2023, 09:29:56 am »
Plex service I use is just properly intergrated now as my on-demand option.

Started a rewatch of the Wire, my first watch was downloaded and solid but eh arsed mate, this I plonk my arse down and hit play with subtitles and it's HD, neat

f451.cc

Art loads instantly, media loads instantly, maxes out my connection. Has absolutely everything, 4K 4K movies, 2K DV, 70K regular, 17K TV shows.

It's a Sherman Tank service but they have an EU service should one subscribe.

There's a few options with Plex services but my cord was cut and subscriptions cancelled long ago. Between this and IPtV I consider my viewing needs solved.
Logged

Online ooter1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 469
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2428 on: January 22, 2023, 10:28:37 am »
got a weeks trial with the axfury service, was messing around with it last night but couldn't find any way to search for movies or tv shows, is there a way to do this?
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,517
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2429 on: January 22, 2023, 10:41:18 am »
Theres a search feature in the Plex app
Logged

Online ooter1

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 469
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2430 on: January 22, 2023, 10:59:58 am »
Quote from: Graeme on January 22, 2023, 10:41:18 am
Theres a search feature in the Plex app
cheers, can see it now on the plex home page, i was in the axfury categories and couldn't see any search option.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,667
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2431 on: January 22, 2023, 11:17:32 am »
Plex is great, I use two, one is a shared account I got through my iPTV provider, cost £30 for 12 months and it's restricted to just the one TV.

The other is my own Plex account and it cost £10 per year and I can have it on as many TVs as I want but can only watch it on one at a time, they do have other options though that allow it on multiple TVs for a higher cost.

The first one has more films and TV series but the second one is growing and they have a discord service where you can request something and if it's available they will add it.

Love Plex
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2432 on: January 22, 2023, 06:26:10 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on January 22, 2023, 12:16:43 am
I believe its tougher through plex since that guys server is where it all coming from. I can stream larger ones through real debrid but prefer doing it through plex since the app gives a more Netflix like experience. You have to pay a bit more but I think its worth it. Havent used cinema hd in ages because of that and because vod from IPTV providers is very usable on tivimate.

A big plus for me is watching older stuff on plex. I find it far more reliable for that compared to cinema etc where the links are shit or there are none.

Yeah you're right & you still have to rely on the base app for RD,which up until the past week (found new Cyber and CHD) were beyond hit and miss.I love it due to the DL option on your account page.

It's the same as any IPTV really (as in reliant on their server),just called plex share because of the app.

Most iptv subs say that the vod is a bonus but there's a few VOD subs now that have added iptv as a "bonus",not tried one yet but will be doing when my RD runs out,the one I've looked at has over 70000 movies
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Ben S

  • Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,219
  • Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2433 on: January 23, 2023, 09:22:01 pm »
VOD. Pahv what's wrong with usenet?
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2434 on: January 25, 2023, 11:24:59 am »
Quote from: Ben S on January 23, 2023, 09:22:01 pm
VOD. Pahv what's wrong with usenet?

What's a Usenet?

I'm going to Google it and read about it, but talk to me like I'm 5 years old.
Logged
JFT96

Offline Ben S

  • Remember we were partners in crime. Pigeon Fancier. GTL Bus Freak. Also known as Bambi, apparently - or Miss Kitty on Wednesdays....
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,219
  • Liverpool 5 - 1 London
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2435 on: January 26, 2023, 10:11:24 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on January 25, 2023, 11:24:59 am
What's a Usenet?

I'm going to Google it and read about it, but talk to me like I'm 5 years old.

Ah yes. Explain usenet, that's exactly the issue with it I guess.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,458
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2436 on: Yesterday at 11:47:36 am »
hotel room lets you chromecast

so hilariously I'm casting my Plex service to it off my phone

this Wire rewatch can't be ignored
Logged

Online GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2437 on: Today at 02:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on January 19, 2023, 07:06:12 am
I use a really good Plex share. I pay about £4 a month. Dont know how that compares but its fast and reliable with dedicated discord support.

The one you've recommended has so far been fantastic. I did the free week trial and have now taken up a month with them. I've found everything on there I've searched for and also the quality has been excellent.

Now dreading the day I wake up and it's gone.


How do I get added to the Discord group? I've uploaded all of my info to my profile on the AxFury website.
Logged
JFT96

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,517
Re: IPTV
« Reply #2438 on: Today at 02:38:52 pm »
Ive been on it for at about 2 years now I think? If not a bit longer. Discord link - https://discord.gg/ayJ9mGCs
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Up
« previous next »
 