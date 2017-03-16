« previous next »
IPTV

anfieldpurch

Re: IPTV
December 1, 2022, 11:40:52 am
My subscription expires in a month and the prices have rocketed up... paying around £120 a year and half the channels don't even work nowadays or if they do they jump so would welcome some recommendations going forward.
Rush7V

Re: IPTV
December 8, 2022, 01:15:43 pm
Feeling generous - There's 3 x 1 month subs up for grabs, first come, first serve.

Ping me a PM
Lalesa

Re: IPTV
December 14, 2022, 08:05:43 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on December  1, 2022, 11:40:52 am
My subscription expires in a month and the prices have rocketed up... paying around £120 a year and half the channels don't even work nowadays or if they do they jump so would welcome some recommendations going forward.
I understand you as it also annoyed me. Have you thought about installing PVR Simple Client? This is a Kodi addon that lets you stream live TV channels and works with your existing IPTV subscriptions (you can check the review if interested). Thanks to this integration of your current IPTV service with this addon, you can stream channels on Kodi. Thus, you will have a wider choice of channels. Moreover, the addon lets you stream your channels on a wide range of devices.
Rush7V

Re: IPTV
December 19, 2022, 08:33:36 pm
Interest anyone? ;) 8)
Lee79

Re: IPTV
December 20, 2022, 08:13:25 pm
Would be interested too if you don't mind. Old supplier expired now and proper football starts again soon ;D Ta
Rush7V

Re: IPTV
December 20, 2022, 09:51:53 pm
No worries ping me a message  8) :D
Lee79

Re: IPTV
December 21, 2022, 06:15:19 am
Can't send a message it seems, can't see PM button and can't read previous ones I've sent anymore  :o Just says error now  ???  :)
Rush7V

Re: IPTV
December 21, 2022, 06:55:02 am
Quote from: Lee79 on December 21, 2022, 06:15:19 am
Can't send a message it seems, can't see PM button and can't read previous ones I've sent anymore  :o Just says error now  ???  :)

You don't have enough posts to enable your pms yet👍Think its 10 or 15 you need
paulrazor

Re: IPTV
December 21, 2022, 02:35:32 pm
15 afaik
Craig S

Re: IPTV
December 22, 2022, 09:30:50 am
Rush7V kindly gave me a free trial and it has been spot on so far. I have not had a full weekend of football games yet, but so far has been good.
Rush7V

Re: IPTV
December 22, 2022, 06:32:05 pm
Thanks for the kind words :)
jonnypb

Re: IPTV
December 22, 2022, 10:05:26 pm
Quote from: Craig S on December 22, 2022, 09:30:50 am
Rush7V kindly gave me a free trial and it has been spot on so far. I have not had a full weekend of football games yet, but so far has been good.


Same. Only had it just over a week, but by far the best IPTV sub that Ive had so far. Watched the liverpool game on it tonight, even though I have sky sports, and it didnt miss a beat. Normally the Sky or BT streams on any of my previous IPTV subs go to shit and you have to try and find one in super sports etc. Kids have used it for sky Xmas film in the past week and not seen a single buffer yet, now Ive cursed it ;D
Rush7V

Re: IPTV
December 23, 2022, 07:44:04 am
Ahh man you've jinxed it now, boxing day is going to be a disaster haha  :no ::) ;D ;D
CraigDS

Re: IPTV
December 23, 2022, 05:16:22 pm
Quote from: Rush7V on December  8, 2022, 01:15:43 pm
Feeling generous - There's 3 x 1 month subs up for grabs, first come, first serve.

Ping me a PM

Still available?
Rush7V

Re: IPTV
December 23, 2022, 06:08:04 pm
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on December 23, 2022, 05:16:22 pm
Still available?

Afraid not but can sort you out with a 24hr trial if you want?

Ta
R
Rush7V

Re: IPTV
December 28, 2022, 07:30:24 am
The season has started again, interest anyone in a trial or a sub?  ;D 8)
CraigDS

Re: IPTV
December 29, 2022, 10:16:26 pm
Quote from: Rush7V on December 28, 2022, 07:30:24 am
The season has started again, interest anyone in a trial or a sub?  ;D 8)

Yes pls :D

Missed your post above, sorry!
Rush7V

Re: IPTV
December 30, 2022, 08:23:11 am
Ping me a PM :)
CraigDS

Re: IPTV
December 31, 2022, 05:11:17 pm
Quote from: Rush7V on December 30, 2022, 08:23:11 am
Ping me a PM :)

Send you a PM mate, ta!
kaesarsosei

Re: IPTV
January 2, 2023, 04:58:47 pm
Anyone using Vidio? I tried to re-sub there (monthly all devices plan which works out around £4.50 a month). However I can't get it to accept any payment method on the phone. Its like greyed out and I can't even move along. Not sure if i did anything differently back in October when I last subbed. Using NordVPN (indonesia) and tried both from my desktop and phone itself.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
January 2, 2023, 05:00:18 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on January  2, 2023, 04:58:47 pm
Anyone using Vidio? I tried to re-sub there (monthly all devices plan which works out around £4.50 a month). However I can't get it to accept any payment method on the phone. Its like greyed out and I can't even move along. Not sure if i did anything differently back in October when I last subbed. Using NordVPN (indonesia) and tried both from my desktop and phone itself.


They've probably changed it to accept payments from Indonesian banks,paypal etc.
CraigDS

Re: IPTV
January 3, 2023, 10:28:44 am
Just done a 24hr trial with Rush7V, managed to get the Liverpool game yesterday with absolutely zero issues, no buffering at all and pic/sound quality was excellent. Tested out a load of other random channels too and all seem to work without issue.

Anyone taken up a full sub with him after a trial and can comment if this quality has been consistent?

Rush - what are the details / prices for a sub?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
January 3, 2023, 10:35:20 am
He told me that it's  £65,pretty expensive as it's not got much vod,no catch up or 4k sports.
Barneylfc∗

Re: IPTV
January 3, 2023, 10:39:16 am
Quote from: CraigDS on January  3, 2023, 10:28:44 am
Just done a 24hr trial with Rush7V, managed to get the Liverpool game yesterday with absolutely zero issues, no buffering at all and pic/sound quality was excellent. Tested out a load of other random channels too and all seem to work without issue.

Anyone taken up a full sub with him after a trial and can comment if this quality has been consistent?

Rush - what are the details / prices for a sub?

I've had no issues on anything so far except the games that were on Prime last week, but that was likely down to my internet connection being shit.
ooter1

Re: IPTV
January 3, 2023, 11:46:22 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on January  2, 2023, 04:58:47 pm
Anyone using Vidio? I tried to re-sub there (monthly all devices plan which works out around £4.50 a month). However I can't get it to accept any payment method on the phone. Its like greyed out and I can't even move along. Not sure if i did anything differently back in October when I last subbed. Using NordVPN (indonesia) and tried both from my desktop and phone itself.
That's bad news if no longer accepting payment, hopefully there's a way around it. You should try rabbithole using a Bangladesh VPN,veven cheaper than vidio.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
January 3, 2023, 12:36:07 pm
Quote from: ooter1 on January  3, 2023, 11:46:22 am
That's bad news if no longer accepting payment, hopefully there's a way around it. You should try rabbithole using a Bangladesh VPN,veven cheaper than vidio.

I was just guessing but that would be the easiest and quickest fix for them.You can guarantee that the PL were on at them to stop people outside of their base from using it.

Was always going to happen at some point.
Rush7V

Re: IPTV
January 3, 2023, 06:11:03 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on January  3, 2023, 10:35:20 am
He told me that it's  £65,pretty expensive as it's not got much vod,no catch up or 4k sports.

There's 11k of VOD (TV Series and Movies) - which I consider a decent amount, prefer quality over quantity but if there's something that not there, itll be uploaded within an hour or so depending on source availability. Not a big fan of catch up, most stuff caught in the VOD updates however there is a metric ton of football, NFL. NHL and various other sport replays.

4k Sports - been there, done that, its a nightmare. Most folks can't stream it then moan about it not working. That and most sources claim its 4k but it's really not, 1080p upscaled.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
January 3, 2023, 06:42:18 pm
Quote from: Rush7V on January  3, 2023, 06:11:03 pm
There's 11k of VOD (TV Series and Movies) - which I consider a decent amount, prefer quality over quantity but if there's something that not there, itll be uploaded within an hour or so depending on source availability. Not a big fan of catch up, most stuff caught in the VOD updates however there is a metric ton of football, NFL. NHL and various other sport replays.

4k Sports - been there, done that, its a nightmare. Most folks can't stream it then moan about it not working. That and most sources claim its 4k but it's really not, 1080p upscaled.

4k on my sub is 4k,not all have 4k but I've got 3 that do,catch up is great for tivimate..
jonnypb

Re: IPTV
January 4, 2023, 11:54:13 am
Quote from: CraigDS on January  3, 2023, 10:28:44 am
Just done a 24hr trial with Rush7V, managed to get the Liverpool game yesterday with absolutely zero issues, no buffering at all and pic/sound quality was excellent. Tested out a load of other random channels too and all seem to work without issue.

Anyone taken up a full sub with him after a trial and can comment if this quality has been consistent?

Rush - what are the details / prices for a sub?

Got one of the month trials that was on offer in Dec and it's not missed a beat to be fair.  Watched 4 games on Sky Sports and not a single lag, same with the darts last night.  In the past with IPTV I always had issues with games on a Sky Sports or a BT stream and had to find an alternative like Supersports etc, which wasn't always easy to do with some of the Liverpool games.  There's some Serie A matches on BT over the next few days so will watch some of those to test it out before the trial ends.  Sky movies was flawless as well when I watched some films over xmas.  Watched a bit of the VOD and again no issues.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  3, 2023, 10:39:16 am
I've had no issues on anything so far except the games that were on Prime last week, but that was likely down to my internet connection being shit.

The prime games are strange because I used my prime account to watch them rather than IPTV and the quality was better than what I get with Sky, it wasn't far off what the BBC were streaming in UHD during the world cup.  However a mate who also has Prime said the games were buffering like crazy for him, again non IPTV.  I've seen a lot of people complain about prime games buffering or minutes behind the actual game and that's watching through prime and not IPTV or a stream.
Rush7V

Re: IPTV
January 5, 2023, 04:09:11 pm
Plenty of room for others to try  :)
Graeme

Re: IPTV
January 5, 2023, 06:04:44 pm
With Prime I tend to find that on my Firestick 4K Max it often buffers or drops the picture quality. The Firestick is right next to the router. If I use the Prime Video app on my LG C1 its absolutely flawless, although it is wired into the router.
kev_goss

Re: IPTV
Today at 12:20:17 am
Quote from: Rush7V on January  5, 2023, 04:09:11 pm
Plenty of room for others to try  :)



think mine runs out soon, could i have a trial?
