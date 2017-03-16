Just done a 24hr trial with Rush7V, managed to get the Liverpool game yesterday with absolutely zero issues, no buffering at all and pic/sound quality was excellent. Tested out a load of other random channels too and all seem to work without issue.



Anyone taken up a full sub with him after a trial and can comment if this quality has been consistent?



Rush - what are the details / prices for a sub?



I've had no issues on anything so far except the games that were on Prime last week, but that was likely down to my internet connection being shit.



Got one of the month trials that was on offer in Dec and it's not missed a beat to be fair. Watched 4 games on Sky Sports and not a single lag, same with the darts last night. In the past with IPTV I always had issues with games on a Sky Sports or a BT stream and had to find an alternative like Supersports etc, which wasn't always easy to do with some of the Liverpool games. There's some Serie A matches on BT over the next few days so will watch some of those to test it out before the trial ends. Sky movies was flawless as well when I watched some films over xmas. Watched a bit of the VOD and again no issues.The prime games are strange because I used my prime account to watch them rather than IPTV and the quality was better than what I get with Sky, it wasn't far off what the BBC were streaming in UHD during the world cup. However a mate who also has Prime said the games were buffering like crazy for him, again non IPTV. I've seen a lot of people complain about prime games buffering or minutes behind the actual game and that's watching through prime and not IPTV or a stream.