My subscription expires in a month and the prices have rocketed up... paying around £120 a year and half the channels don't even work nowadays or if they do they jump so would welcome some recommendations going forward.
I understand you as it also annoyed me. Have you thought about installing PVR Simple Client? This is a Kodi addon that lets you stream live TV channels and works with your existing IPTV subscriptions (you can check the review
if interested). Thanks to this integration of your current IPTV service with this addon, you can stream channels on Kodi. Thus, you will have a wider choice of channels. Moreover, the addon lets you stream your channels on a wide range of devices.