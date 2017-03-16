Rush7V kindly gave me a free trial and it has been spot on so far. I have not had a full weekend of football games yet, but so far has been good.



Same. Only had it just over a week, but by far the best IPTV sub that Ive had so far. Watched the liverpool game on it tonight, even though I have sky sports, and it didnt miss a beat. Normally the Sky or BT streams on any of my previous IPTV subs go to shit and you have to try and find one in super sports etc. Kids have used it for sky Xmas film in the past week and not seen a single buffer yet, now Ive cursed it