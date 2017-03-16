« previous next »
Topic: IPTV

My subscription expires in a month and the prices have rocketed up... paying around £120 a year and half the channels don't even work nowadays or if they do they jump so would welcome some recommendations going forward.
Feeling generous - There's 3 x 1 month subs up for grabs, first come, first serve.

Ping me a PM
Quote from: anfieldpurch on December  1, 2022, 11:40:52 am
My subscription expires in a month and the prices have rocketed up... paying around £120 a year and half the channels don't even work nowadays or if they do they jump so would welcome some recommendations going forward.
I understand you as it also annoyed me. Have you thought about installing PVR Simple Client? This is a Kodi addon that lets you stream live TV channels and works with your existing IPTV subscriptions (you can check the review if interested). Thanks to this integration of your current IPTV service with this addon, you can stream channels on Kodi. Thus, you will have a wider choice of channels. Moreover, the addon lets you stream your channels on a wide range of devices.
Interest anyone? ;) 8)
Would be interested too if you don't mind. Old supplier expired now and proper football starts again soon ;D Ta
No worries ping me a message  8) :D
Can't send a message it seems, can't see PM button and can't read previous ones I've sent anymore  :o Just says error now  ???  :)
Quote from: Lee79 on December 21, 2022, 06:15:19 am
Can't send a message it seems, can't see PM button and can't read previous ones I've sent anymore  :o Just says error now  ???  :)

You don't have enough posts to enable your pms yet👍Think its 10 or 15 you need
15 afaik
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
Rush7V kindly gave me a free trial and it has been spot on so far. I have not had a full weekend of football games yet, but so far has been good.
Thanks for the kind words :)
Quote from: Craig S on December 22, 2022, 09:30:50 am
Rush7V kindly gave me a free trial and it has been spot on so far. I have not had a full weekend of football games yet, but so far has been good.


Same. Only had it just over a week, but by far the best IPTV sub that Ive had so far. Watched the liverpool game on it tonight, even though I have sky sports, and it didnt miss a beat. Normally the Sky or BT streams on any of my previous IPTV subs go to shit and you have to try and find one in super sports etc. Kids have used it for sky Xmas film in the past week and not seen a single buffer yet, now Ive cursed it ;D
Ahh man you've jinxed it now, boxing day is going to be a disaster haha  :no ::) ;D ;D
Quote from: Rush7V on December  8, 2022, 01:15:43 pm
Feeling generous - There's 3 x 1 month subs up for grabs, first come, first serve.

Ping me a PM

Still available?
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on December 23, 2022, 05:16:22 pm
Still available?

Afraid not but can sort you out with a 24hr trial if you want?

Ta
R
The season has started again, interest anyone in a trial or a sub?  ;D 8)
Quote from: Rush7V on December 28, 2022, 07:30:24 am
The season has started again, interest anyone in a trial or a sub?  ;D 8)

Yes pls :D

Missed your post above, sorry!
Ping me a PM :)
Quote from: Rush7V on December 30, 2022, 08:23:11 am
Ping me a PM :)

Send you a PM mate, ta!
Anyone using Vidio? I tried to re-sub there (monthly all devices plan which works out around £4.50 a month). However I can't get it to accept any payment method on the phone. Its like greyed out and I can't even move along. Not sure if i did anything differently back in October when I last subbed. Using NordVPN (indonesia) and tried both from my desktop and phone itself.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 04:58:47 pm
Anyone using Vidio? I tried to re-sub there (monthly all devices plan which works out around £4.50 a month). However I can't get it to accept any payment method on the phone. Its like greyed out and I can't even move along. Not sure if i did anything differently back in October when I last subbed. Using NordVPN (indonesia) and tried both from my desktop and phone itself.


They've probably changed it to accept payments from Indonesian banks,paypal etc.
