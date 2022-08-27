I often get a bad I suppose I'll call it signal for our games with IPTV (any provider, though it might be the sheer numbers tuning into the BT Sport stream or whatever) so I've just started looking up what off-the-grid channels show our matches



Don't mind watching us in French if it's HD or even not if it's stable (my telly does some wonderful up scaling)



... Just wish we were a bit better to tune into lately!



Quite like when our matches are on the USA network. American adverts: really lavish Jack Daniels advert where a lass slides a glass along a long bar. Then a Budweiser advert. Then an ad where a fella drinks and drives through New York with cascading sea waves flowing out at the car and this ends up being a Don't Drink and Drive advert! Then another beer as and then random adverts for food, wings usually, anything really



... Beats the crap out of our adverts showing bookies and insurance