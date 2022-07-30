general question for the experts on here ..... my apologies if this is a bit off topic from IPTV per se, but it's near and dear to many hearts I would think.
we've gone from dial-up to 3G then 4G now 5G .... each one was "gonna be great, will knock your socks off" and none of them has been, at all. I'm not talking about the scuzzy/dicey free services but the DAZN, FUBO etc type services that drive you up the damn wall while charging a pretty big damn slice every month.
so:
how long will it be - assuming it ever happens - before streaming sports is as "instant" and as reliable as TV is? what is needed - upgrades to KPI, networks, hw, sw? or maybe industry consolidation so somebody gets sufficient scale to make meaningful investments?