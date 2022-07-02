Im going to start looking into this IPTV, i aint got a clue how it works,



Few years ago, i had a "dodgy box", it was a zgemma s or something, worked brilliantly for a few month, we had the virgin line in the box and i had all the virgin and sly channels worked perfectly, then we started to lose HD channels and then eventualy Standard channels stoped working to.



i loved the menu on it, it was basicly Sly menu, instant picture on any channel you chose, perfect 1080p quality.



my mate had a fireestick at the time, and i kept telling him to get ones of these boxes i had , as with his firestick it was laggy ,and the channels was streamed from an online source.



So now i have actual virgin box with sports package, which costs a ssmall fortune everymonth,



How good is this IPTV? for some reason i always imagine the channels to look like a football stream we get now a days, with buffering etc