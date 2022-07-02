« previous next »
ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
July 2, 2022, 11:12:54 am
Sounds very doable. Plex can do collections. The service I use actually does it too

There are recommended specs for hosting Plex, see
https://support.plex.tv/articles/201774043-what-kind-of-cpu-do-i-need-for-my-server/

In my experience unless you're doing 4K everything, it isn't a worry. Transcoding is done and stored on the drive / machine

I've actually got a huge personal Plex library. Downside: plex can be fussy with shows and structures. It's popular enough that most downloads or services are actually Plex compliant, and it can scrape... But if it's down to raw files you're hosting yourself, you may want to give this a nose

https://support.plex.tv/articles/naming-and-organizing-your-tv-show-files/

Short version is something is either a TV show or its a Film (or Music)
SalahsLeftFoot

  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
July 2, 2022, 12:52:24 pm
Excellent. Sounds like that's my project sorted for this weekend :)

Luckily my media library looks to be sorted correctly already; Kodi movie/tv scrapers follow a very similar naming convention
ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
July 2, 2022, 01:24:18 pm
Cool!

I have a Firestick. PS5 is dodgy but Godfather 2 is starting up fine in 4K. Cheers for the reminder, Firestick seems a better Plex device!

Had to go onto Plex Advanced Settings, change remote play to max, enable sources, and most importantly turn off H.264 - when you're in there it will make sense. Then boom, works
SalahsLeftFoot

  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
July 2, 2022, 03:03:24 pm
Well it seemed easy enough to set up [ I was trying via a container on a Pi ] except no matter what I tried I couldn't get the Pi to get a mount to the NAS drive.

Oh well - I'll stick with Kodi until I figure out what the problem is.

EDIT: Found the problem .... it would help if I was trying to mount the volume on the pi itself rather than inside the plex container :D. It's busy scanning away now
Last Edit: July 2, 2022, 10:11:36 pm by SalahsLeftFoot
Freetux

  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
July 12, 2022, 07:40:39 pm
My provider just ran out recently. It had been patchy last season during bigger matches,
Can anyone recommend a reliable provider please, m3u based would be helpful
SalahsLeftFoot

  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
July 13, 2022, 01:18:01 pm

Np

Don't use their iptv but I might. See what I feel when footie starts up!

Have had a trial of there IPTV for the past 24 hours and .... bearing in mind I don't have a lot of experience of using IPTV as main TV replacement I found it a bit glitchy and there was more than the odd sound dropout (for a second or two). This may well be down to the Firestick but I thought I would post an update just the same.

I am also not sure if this is just this particular provider, or a Plex thing, but I had to use a separate app for the IPTV trial even though there is a "Live TV" menu option in Plex  ???
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
July 13, 2022, 07:10:02 pm
Did you check if there was more than 1 codec setting ?  It could be as simple as that or it is their end because the sticks can handle just about anything.
aleclfcr

  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
July 14, 2022, 05:32:00 pm
Been with my IPTV supplier for 5 years, has his own app which can be downloaded onto a firestick and also has a web player.

Happy to pass on details if anyone needs
ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 01:58:17 pm
What puts me off an IP TV sub again is needing a VPN. it's an extra fee.

An app with they built in? That would be something
Graeme

  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 03:44:07 pm
Have never needed a VPN with the one I use
ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 04:43:05 pm
I'm with Virgin Media for my crimes and even with ExpressVPN I'd find PL matches routinely interrupted! It was weird. Ended up being a waste of time trying. I'm talking streams dying, or weird distortion on the stream

So I went back to just using my laptop to find a stream and HDMI into the telly

Maybe I'll try again. See how this thread shapes up.

That Plex service I've been wittering about is great. Watched the new What We Do in the Shadows last night in HD.

Plex for on demand
IPTV for footie, I guess
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 05:26:11 pm

I'm with Virgin Media for my crimes and even with ExpressVPN I'd find PL matches routinely interrupted! It was weird. Ended up being a waste of time trying. I'm talking streams dying, or weird distortion on the stream

So I went back to just using my laptop to find a stream and HDMI into the telly

Maybe I'll try again. See how this thread shapes up.

That Plex service I've been wittering about is great. Watched the new What We Do in the Shadows last night in HD.

Plex for on demand
IPTV for footie, I guess

Have you got your safesurf or whatever Virgin call it turned off ?
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 05:27:39 pm

Have never needed a VPN with the one I use

Me neither mate.
ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 05:30:22 pm

Have you got your safesurf or whatever Virgin call it turned off ?

Very. I tried so much. Thanks for the shout, but I think they track me haha

Or they block the IPTV at source. Obviously easier than going after punters

Anyway, they win. I've got sketchier ways.
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 05:36:39 pm

Very. I tried so much. Thanks for the shout, but I think they track me haha

Or they block the IPTV at source. Obviously easier than going after punters

Anyway, they win. I've got sketchier ways.

Move to talktalk,they never block shit.
ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 05:40:34 pm

Move to talktalk,they never block shit.

That would be very drastic! I love my connection otherwise and I work on it

BUT. Well, this thread will understand: no tix yet, don't want to miss any games, and you get milked do it it legit

Thanks for the shout anyway. Will revise nearer the season
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 05:49:31 pm

That would be very drastic! I love my connection otherwise and I work on it

BUT. Well, this thread will understand: no tix yet, don't want to miss any games, and you get milked do it it legit

Thanks for the shout anyway. Will revise nearer the season

I know that a few of the subs I can get work fine on Virgin.
ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 10:26:01 pm

I know that a few of the subs I can get work fine on Virgin.

hmmm maybe I will try one

find out for sure if they're targeting me :D


big purple line through sky sports on the last one, lad who sent me the link had no problems - yeshhh
lfcthekop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
Today at 01:29:36 am
Im going to start looking into this IPTV, i aint got a clue how it works,

Few years ago, i had a "dodgy box", it was a zgemma s or something, worked brilliantly for a few  month, we had the virgin line in the box and i had all the virgin and sly channels worked perfectly,  then we started to lose HD channels and then eventualy Standard channels stoped working to.

i loved the menu on it, it was basicly Sly menu, instant picture on any channel you chose, perfect 1080p quality.

my mate had a fireestick at the time, and i kept telling him to get ones of these boxes i had , as with his firestick it was laggy ,and the channels was streamed from an online source.

So now i have actual virgin box with sports package, which costs a ssmall fortune everymonth,

How good is this IPTV?  for some reason i always imagine the channels to look like a football stream we get now a days, with buffering etc
WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
Today at 01:32:06 am
Rarely if ever get any buffering and the sticks have come a long way.
MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: IPTV
Today at 03:02:31 am
IPTV with tivimate premium is by far the best if its a good IPTV sub. If I was offered sky with all packages for free instead of it Id still opt to pay for IPTV.
