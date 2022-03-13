Isn't that just another name for direct ?





Bank transfers no,why would you but there's no come back on any "method"



Out of interest,how did you pay ooter ?



I've left "providers" because they stopped using paypal.



Yeah I think so or local streams. From what I can tell they dont have catchup or vod and they are uncompressed and 50 fps for sky so the same as a sky box.If you use PayPal without friends and family there would be a comeback as PayPal will always side with the buyer. Its a tricky one as you will get chancers buying a sub and then making a claim before moving to another one. On the other side there are providers who demand f&f and then disappear before you know it to setup another service where its the same but different contacts.