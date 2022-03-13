Most appreciated. Just logged into my old Rev account. Just have to see if I can watch it directly through my smart tv or I'm going to need another firestick. Thanks again, thought Revs was gone!
what is revs?
I’ve not come across any cheap IPTV subs that are streaming at 50fps. Get what you pay for.
Pyro is IN
Are there any services out there streaming Sky Sports at 50fps yet? I'd pay well for that but everywhere I've ever found over the last few years has been streaming those channels at 25fps.
I just noticed today that 'eye pea tor*ents dot com' has its own IPTV service with a crazy amount of channels. Has anyone subscribed to this who can vouch for how good their service is/isnt?
Does anyone know of an IPTV service that offers Peacock loads of NBC's matches are shown on there
I just checked mine, and they don't.Peacock shows a) the games that also go out on regular NBC (usually the Saturday teatime games), and b) all the games that aren't shown on USA Network. Sometimes a game on Peacock will have the full NBC studio production (and occasionally NBC-specific commentators) but many of the games are just clean broadcasts of the world feed that you get on other channels too (e.g. Optus Sport). So the majority of Premier League games shown live on Peacock are accessible on channels that many IPTV providers will have.
been using https://apollogroup.tv/ 10 days trials for a while now but thats closed for now need paid iptv which works well with vlc on desktop like apollo was
Have you though about using bluestacks? Can just install any iptv app there
Finally should be getting my upgraded sky BB this week400megsCurrently around 27Hopefully that sorts a few issues out
this is a good forum for iptv related stuff, if you put a request in you should get a few replies. i got the 2 providers i'm with from it, both rock solid, been with them both a few years now. lots of friends and family with them too.https://www.techkings.org/threads/request-a-good-iptv-server-feb-mar-apr-2022.167091/
We Strongly advise you not to pay for services by Paypal friends and Family, or by bank transfer, there is absolutely no come back on these two methods.
Thanks for posting, the raw streams sound interesting
Isn't that just another name for direct ?
Bank transfers no,why would you but there's no come back on any "method" Out of interest,how did you pay ooter ?I've left "providers" because they stopped using paypal.
Yeah I think so or local streams. From what I can tell they dont have catchup or vod and they are uncompressed and 50 fps for sky so the same as a sky box.If you use PayPal without friends and family there would be a comeback as PayPal will always side with the buyer. Its a tricky one as you will get chancers buying a sub and then making a claim before moving to another one. On the other side there are providers who demand f&f and then disappear before you know it to setup another service where its the same but different contacts.
Sir I bought an illegal iptv service and want my money back Chances are both accounts would get closed.
If that was the case you wouldnt have the need for f&f would you?
I know that the lads I get it from use FF to keep the cost down & because Paypal actively go after iptv accounts.Just seemed like daft advice,especially as they're filling the requests,just made me chuckle is all.So was I right in thinking you had paid for the pro tivimate ?
