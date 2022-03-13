« previous next »
Author Topic: IPTV  (Read 211837 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2040 on: March 13, 2022, 06:09:11 pm »
Quote from: mccred on March 13, 2022, 06:06:28 pm
Most appreciated. Just logged into my old Rev account. Just have to see if I can watch it directly through my smart tv or I'm going to need another firestick. Thanks again, thought Revs was gone!


Should be able to if you can download the downloader app.
Online ooter1

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2041 on: March 14, 2022, 07:29:54 pm »
what is revs?
Online ooter1

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2042 on: March 17, 2022, 09:48:10 am »
not strictly iptv but i've been using the ssport app through a turkey/cyprus VPN for PL football for a while now, works out about 2 euro a month, absolute bargain. works well on both the firestick/cube and nvidia shield. unfortunately they're losing the rights to show PL games at the end of this season so the hunt is on to find a good alternative.
https://app.ssportplus.com/login
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2043 on: March 21, 2022, 06:35:58 pm »
Offline SalisburyRed

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2044 on: March 25, 2022, 12:01:40 am »
Quote from: Graeme on March  2, 2022, 08:31:20 pm
I’ve not come across any cheap IPTV subs that are streaming at 50fps. Get what you pay for.

Are there any services out there streaming Sky Sports at 50fps yet? I'd pay well for that but everywhere I've ever found over the last few years has been streaming those channels at 25fps.
Offline Graeme

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2045 on: March 25, 2022, 09:55:05 am »
Quote from: SalisburyRed on March 25, 2022, 12:01:40 am
Are there any services out there streaming Sky Sports at 50fps yet? I'd pay well for that but everywhere I've ever found over the last few years has been streaming those channels at 25fps.

I'll have to check. I have a full paid for Virgin TV package so when the games are on Sky I watch them via that, it's only the non-uk televised ones I use IPTV for
Offline Graeme

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2046 on: March 25, 2022, 10:07:33 am »
Just looked on my provider. Theres a bit of a mixed bag. Theres a couple running at 25fps, some at 30fps, but there are some that are 50fps.

Sky Sports Golf
Sky Sports PL
Sky Sports Main Event
Offline TheFooFighter

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2047 on: March 27, 2022, 04:28:53 pm »
Could anyone kindly point me towards a decent IPTV provider? Been using one a mate recommended via FB but they have chucked their annual sub price up by quite a bit so fancy trying something else.
Offline owens_2k

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2048 on: March 28, 2022, 10:34:39 am »
I just noticed today that 'eye pea tor*ents dot com' has its own IPTV service with a crazy amount of channels. Has anyone subscribed to this who can vouch for how good their service is/isnt?
Online ooter1

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2049 on: March 29, 2022, 04:09:37 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on March 28, 2022, 10:34:39 am
I just noticed today that 'eye pea tor*ents dot com' has its own IPTV service with a crazy amount of channels. Has anyone subscribed to this who can vouch for how good their service is/isnt?
tried it a few times over the last couple of years and didn't find it great at all to be honest
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2050 on: April 7, 2022, 11:22:32 am »
Does anyone know of an IPTV service that offers Peacock loads of NBC's matches are shown on there
Offline SalisburyRed

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2051 on: April 19, 2022, 07:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on April  7, 2022, 11:22:32 am
Does anyone know of an IPTV service that offers Peacock loads of NBC's matches are shown on there

I just checked mine, and they don't.

Peacock shows a) the games that also go out on regular NBC (usually the Saturday teatime games), and b) all the games that aren't shown on USA Network. Sometimes a game on Peacock will have the full NBC studio production (and occasionally NBC-specific commentators) but many of the games are just clean broadcasts of the world feed that you get on other channels too (e.g. Optus Sport). So the majority of Premier League games shown live on Peacock are accessible on channels that many IPTV providers will have.
Offline EnfieldRed

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2052 on: April 25, 2022, 06:29:44 pm »
Ive been using a firestick with various apps. Recently the most reliable one has stopped working (still works on tablet however) and Ive been using links via lfcglobe which work for a bit (with lots of pop-ups).

Im interested in using IPTV but dont know where to start. Im happy with CinemaHD and RD for TV/films but its quality football streams I really would like to use. Use Surfshark VPN.

Grateful for any tips. Thanks in advance.
Online btroom

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2053 on: April 28, 2022, 06:01:53 pm »
been using https://apollogroup.tv/ 10 days trials for a while now but thats closed for now  :( need paid iptv which works well with vlc on desktop like apollo was
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2054 on: April 29, 2022, 06:14:31 pm »
Quote from: SalisburyRed on April 19, 2022, 07:46:59 pm
I just checked mine, and they don't.

Peacock shows a) the games that also go out on regular NBC (usually the Saturday teatime games), and b) all the games that aren't shown on USA Network. Sometimes a game on Peacock will have the full NBC studio production (and occasionally NBC-specific commentators) but many of the games are just clean broadcasts of the world feed that you get on other channels too (e.g. Optus Sport). So the majority of Premier League games shown live on Peacock are accessible on channels that many IPTV providers will have.
yes I know but for some reason the NBC feed seems to be the best picture for me, they seem to have more games on Peacock now too particularly with NBCSN now gone, the one I used to be with had a Peacock section but it didn't work, not with them anymore now so don't know if that has changed!
Offline McSquared

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2055 on: April 30, 2022, 08:36:43 am »
Quote from: btroom on April 28, 2022, 06:01:53 pm
been using https://apollogroup.tv/ 10 days trials for a while now but thats closed for now  :( need paid iptv which works well with vlc on desktop like apollo was

Have you though about using bluestacks? Can just install any iptv app there
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2056 on: April 30, 2022, 09:05:39 am »
A few iptv providers also have webplayers
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2057 on: April 30, 2022, 12:22:54 pm »
Rev seems to have gone down
Online tedmus

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2058 on: April 30, 2022, 03:31:24 pm »
Still down
Online btroom

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2059 on: April 30, 2022, 05:38:47 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on April 30, 2022, 08:36:43 am
Have you though about using bluestacks? Can just install any iptv app there

Don't like using android simulators. just a simple m3u8 url. mpv players works fine with it as well. used to sub helix iptv which was at my price range at 9$. its closed now i think.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2060 on: Yesterday at 02:30:28 am »
Looking a decent IPTV. One I have is fucking pish.
Offline paulrazor

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2061 on: Yesterday at 11:10:10 am »
Finally should be getting my upgraded sky BB this week

400megs

Currently around 27

Hopefully that sorts a few issues out
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2062 on: Yesterday at 03:48:45 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:10:10 am
Finally should be getting my upgraded sky BB this week

400megs

Currently around 27

Hopefully that sorts a few issues out

27 should be enough,depending how many people are using your internet obviously.
Online ooter1

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2063 on: Yesterday at 06:34:58 pm »
this is a good forum for iptv related stuff, if you put a request in you should get a few replies. i got the 2 providers i'm with from it, both rock solid, been with them both a few years now. lots of friends and family with them too.

https://www.techkings.org/threads/request-a-good-iptv-server-feb-mar-apr-2022.167091/
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2064 on: Yesterday at 07:18:41 pm »
Quote from: ooter1 on Yesterday at 06:34:58 pm
this is a good forum for iptv related stuff, if you put a request in you should get a few replies. i got the 2 providers i'm with from it, both rock solid, been with them both a few years now. lots of friends and family with them too.

https://www.techkings.org/threads/request-a-good-iptv-server-feb-mar-apr-2022.167091/

Quote
We Strongly advise you not to pay for services by Paypal friends and Family, or by bank transfer, there is absolutely no come back on these two methods.


Bank transfers no,why would you but there's no come back on any "method"   :lmao

Out of interest,how did you pay ooter ?

I've left "providers" because they stopped using paypal.
Online ooter1

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2065 on: Yesterday at 07:59:31 pm »
I pay for both of mine through PayPal.
Offline MBL?

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2066 on: Yesterday at 10:23:29 pm »
Quote from: ooter1 on Yesterday at 06:34:58 pm
this is a good forum for iptv related stuff, if you put a request in you should get a few replies. i got the 2 providers i'm with from it, both rock solid, been with them both a few years now. lots of friends and family with them too.

https://www.techkings.org/threads/request-a-good-iptv-server-feb-mar-apr-2022.167091/
Thanks for posting, the raw streams sound interesting
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2067 on: Yesterday at 10:27:40 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:23:29 pm
Thanks for posting, the raw streams sound interesting

Isn't that just another name for direct ?
Offline MBL?

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2068 on: Yesterday at 11:33:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:27:40 pm
Isn't that just another name for direct ?
Yeah I think so or local streams. From what I can tell they dont have catchup or vod and they are uncompressed and 50 fps for sky so the same as a sky box.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:18:41 pm

Bank transfers no,why would you but there's no come back on any "method"   :lmao

Out of interest,how did you pay ooter ?

I've left "providers" because they stopped using paypal.
If you use PayPal without friends and family there would be a comeback as PayPal will always side with the buyer. Its a tricky one as you will get chancers buying a sub and then making a claim before moving to another one. On the other side there are providers who demand f&f and then disappear before you know it to setup another service where its the same but different contacts.
Offline MBL?

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2069 on: Yesterday at 11:36:58 pm »
Just to clarify, doing it by f&f is fine if you trust the person selling to you. I have one that way with no issues.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2070 on: Yesterday at 11:38:20 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:33:22 pm
Yeah I think so or local streams. From what I can tell they dont have catchup or vod and they are uncompressed and 50 fps for sky so the same as a sky box.If you use PayPal without friends and family there would be a comeback as PayPal will always side with the buyer. Its a tricky one as you will get chancers buying a sub and then making a claim before moving to another one. On the other side there are providers who demand f&f and then disappear before you know it to setup another service where its the same but different contacts.


Sir I bought an illegal iptv service and want my money back  ;D Chances are both accounts would get closed.
Offline MBL?

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2071 on: Yesterday at 11:42:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:38:20 pm

Sir I bought an illegal iptv service and want my money back  ;D Chances are both accounts would get closed.
If that was the case you wouldnt have the need for f&f would you?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2072 on: Yesterday at 11:48:32 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:42:20 pm
If that was the case you wouldnt have the need for f&f would you?


I know that the lads I get it from use FF to keep the cost down & because Paypal actively go after iptv accounts.

Just seemed like daft advice,especially as they're filling the requests,just made me chuckle is all.

So was I right in thinking you had paid for the pro tivimate ?
Offline MBL?

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2073 on: Yesterday at 11:57:54 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:48:32 pm

I know that the lads I get it from use FF to keep the cost down & because Paypal actively go after iptv accounts.

Just seemed like daft advice,especially as they're filling the requests,just made me chuckle is all.

So was I right in thinking you had paid for the pro tivimate ?
Yeah, I have tivimate pro on my main sub. Best app Ive tried to date although you need the web address and login details. A lot of providers dont give out the address anymore as far as I know so you have to use the apps provided. Think its about 7 a year covering 5 devices for tivimate.
Online Redmaj

Re: IPTV
« Reply #2074 on: Today at 11:20:07 am »
Quote from: ooter1 on Yesterday at 06:34:58 pm
this is a good forum for iptv related stuff, if you put a request in you should get a few replies. i got the 2 providers i'm with from it, both rock solid, been with them both a few years now. lots of friends and family with them too.

https://www.techkings.org/threads/request-a-good-iptv-server-feb-mar-apr-2022.167091/

Not Sure you should be sharing this info on an open forum given the aggressive nature of IPTV hunters/ACE etc ! Maybe move it to PMs only.

But yeah you will get loads of replies on techkings, lots of scammers so beware. HTH
