Is a 4K Firestick going to make much more difference to streaming footy than your usual firestick?



They are faster and will probably last longer because of that. My daís older fire tv wasnít working so we put in a a base firestick from a few years ago and it is very slow but works. The newer base one is faster but Iíd recommend a 4K one everyday of the week. If youíve a 4K tv itís essential since some streams are now 4K but even if you havenít they are faster and your next telly will be 4K anyway so it should have a longer life.