What's the best option for IPTV currently lads and lasses?
I need one as well, fed up of shite streams this season, have a fire stick and a trial sub would be handy!
Is a 4K Firestick going to make much more difference to streaming footy than your usual firestick?
Bump. The one Graeme sent isn't accepting new sign ups currently.
Complete divvy about these things. Has anyone ever got IPTV working on Roku, if so how and what's the best options? I've had a google round but frankly don't trust the sites I've seen.Any help appreciated.
looking at Troypoint it appears you can sideload Smarters onto the Roku stick by using a PC so it might be doable. If you can get Smarters loaded then you can use pretty much any IPTV Service you likehttps://troypoint.com/iptv-on-roku/
There aren't many "providers" who still give out their urls,most are hardcoding them into the apps (Smarters,xciptv,etc) & I'm pretty sure that you wouldn't be able to install one of those.
Seasonal greetings everyone!Right, not a IPTV question but I'm an IPTV user thanks to a recommendation on here. Great for sport but not so great on shows as there's always a slight lag in sound. Interested in exploring PLEX - does anyone know anything about it? Does anyone have any recommended suppliers?
Have you tried using a different player like vlc instead of the built in one,it usually does the trick and you can also alter the audio if it still lags.
guys what's the best IPTV subscription service for live footy and sports please?I am sick of lining the pockets of the Murdoch dynasty and would rather make Bezos even richer by buying a Firestick.ta
Been with my provider 5 years in April, happy to send contact info if anyone is after a sub.PM me
