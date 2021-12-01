« previous next »
Author Topic: IPTV  (Read 197383 times)

Offline Graeme

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1960 on: December 1, 2021, 02:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December  1, 2021, 02:29:07 pm
What's the best option for IPTV currently lads and lasses?

Dropped you a PM
Offline Stevie_ulster

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1961 on: December 4, 2021, 02:14:56 pm »
Can someone please pm a decent iptv provider that doesn't have blocks etc. Sick to the teeth with my current provider pc
Thanks
Offline LiamG

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1962 on: December 4, 2021, 02:20:23 pm »
I need one as well, fed up of shite streams this season, have a fire stick and a trial sub would be handy!
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1963 on: December 4, 2021, 03:10:14 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on December  4, 2021, 02:20:23 pm
I need one as well, fed up of shite streams this season, have a fire stick and a trial sub would be handy!

Not big on trust are you mate.
Offline tinman1

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1964 on: December 7, 2021, 12:12:26 pm »
Is a 4K Firestick going to make much more difference to streaming footy than your usual firestick?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1965 on: December 7, 2021, 03:06:43 pm »
Quote from: tinman1 on December  7, 2021, 12:12:26 pm
Is a 4K Firestick going to make much more difference to streaming footy than your usual firestick?

So long as it's not an old one,I've not used one myself but even the cheap lite ones are supposed to work fine.

4k ones are obviously a bit faster like and the best value when on sale.
Offline Happy Craig'mas

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1966 on: December 7, 2021, 03:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December  1, 2021, 02:29:07 pm
What's the best option for IPTV currently lads and lasses?

Bump. The one Graeme sent isn't accepting new sign ups currently.
Offline deck the pauls with boughs of razor

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1967 on: December 7, 2021, 03:22:07 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December  7, 2021, 03:08:22 pm
Bump. The one Graeme sent isn't accepting new sign ups currently.
ill pm you a provider if you want

drop me a message. bit busy right now
Offline dundeejoe

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1968 on: December 7, 2021, 06:24:39 pm »
Im on about 5 different sites
One hasnt  been blocked for over 2 years
Of the other 4, 3 play fine with vpn however 1 of those has now not been blocked for a month (apart from VOD, live tv is fine)
Other one is terrible
Offline MBL?

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1969 on: December 8, 2021, 10:43:00 pm »
Quote from: tinman1 on December  7, 2021, 12:12:26 pm
Is a 4K Firestick going to make much more difference to streaming footy than your usual firestick?
They are faster and will probably last longer because of that. My das older fire tv wasnt working so we put in a a base firestick from a few years ago and it is very slow but works. The newer base one is faster but Id recommend a 4K one everyday of the week. If youve a 4K tv its essential since some streams are now 4K but even if you havent they are faster and your next telly will be 4K anyway so it should have a longer life.
Offline Graeme

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1970 on: December 9, 2021, 07:47:00 am »
Theres the 4K Max as well now, Ive got both 4K and 4K Max and the Max is even faster then the original 4K
Offline JP!

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1971 on: December 19, 2021, 12:44:10 pm »
Complete divvy about these things. Has anyone ever got IPTV working on Roku, if so how and what's the best options?  I've had a google round but frankly don't trust the sites I've seen.

Any help appreciated.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1972 on: December 19, 2021, 01:00:23 pm »
Quote from: JP! on December 19, 2021, 12:44:10 pm
Complete divvy about these things. Has anyone ever got IPTV working on Roku, if so how and what's the best options?  I've had a google round but frankly don't trust the sites I've seen.

Any help appreciated.


No mate,I'm 99% sure that you can't get any working on a Roku stick,that is unless they've recently opened them up to side loading.

All the fire sticks are still on sale though,you could pick the lite up for £14.99 & the 4k Max are on for £36.99

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Fire-TV/b?ie=UTF8&node=5157838031

If you need help side loading onto one of those then I'm happy to help you,it's really not hard to do.
Offline jonnypb

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1973 on: December 19, 2021, 10:19:43 pm »
Quote from: JP! on December 19, 2021, 12:44:10 pm
Complete divvy about these things. Has anyone ever got IPTV working on Roku, if so how and what's the best options?  I've had a google round but frankly don't trust the sites I've seen.

Any help appreciated.

Can highly recommend the 4K Max Stick, for £36.99 its great value and its great for IPTV.
Offline ToneLa

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1974 on: December 21, 2021, 05:17:25 pm »
Interested in a decent one for a mate for an android box. Playing nice with Expressvpn would be good. Footie has always been hassle for me so it's OK if it's just normal telly mostly.

Obviously don't wanna name providers out in the thread - pm me someone a good one  please  ;D
Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1975 on: December 21, 2021, 08:14:49 pm »
Quote from: JP! on December 19, 2021, 12:44:10 pm
Complete divvy about these things. Has anyone ever got IPTV working on Roku, if so how and what's the best options?  I've had a google round but frankly don't trust the sites I've seen.

Any help appreciated.
looking at Troypoint it appears you can sideload Smarters onto the Roku stick by using a PC so it might be doable.  If you can get Smarters loaded then you can use pretty much any IPTV Service you like


https://troypoint.com/iptv-on-roku/
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1976 on: December 21, 2021, 09:23:12 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on December 21, 2021, 08:14:49 pm
looking at Troypoint it appears you can sideload Smarters onto the Roku stick by using a PC so it might be doable.  If you can get Smarters loaded then you can use pretty much any IPTV Service you like


https://troypoint.com/iptv-on-roku/

There aren't many "providers" who still give out their urls,most are hardcoding them into the apps (Smarters,xciptv,etc) & I'm pretty sure that you wouldn't be able to install one of those.
Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1977 on: December 21, 2021, 10:28:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 21, 2021, 09:23:12 pm
There aren't many "providers" who still give out their urls,most are hardcoding them into the apps (Smarters,xciptv,etc) & I'm pretty sure that you wouldn't be able to install one of those.
2/3 I currently subscribe to do, and the other one I worked out as they let you use it with TVIMATE
Online DowntheLine1981

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1978 on: December 29, 2021, 09:09:22 am »
Seasonal greetings everyone!

Right, not a IPTV question but I'm an IPTV user thanks to a recommendation on here.  Great for sport but not so great on shows as there's always a slight lag in sound.  Interested in exploring PLEX - does anyone know anything about it?  Does anyone have any recommended suppliers? 
Offline shayne66

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1979 on: December 29, 2021, 11:24:02 am »
Quote from: DowntheLine1981 on December 29, 2021, 09:09:22 am
Seasonal greetings everyone!

Right, not a IPTV question but I'm an IPTV user thanks to a recommendation on here.  Great for sport but not so great on shows as there's always a slight lag in sound.  Interested in exploring PLEX - does anyone know anything about it?  Does anyone have any recommended suppliers?


Not sure on Plex, but I use an app called Cinema HD and us that with a real debrid account. Works great and includes links in 4k HDR/Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound if you have the right setup to make use.
Offline jonnypb

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1980 on: December 29, 2021, 10:14:20 pm »
Quote from: DowntheLine1981 on December 29, 2021, 09:09:22 am
Seasonal greetings everyone!

Right, not a IPTV question but I'm an IPTV user thanks to a recommendation on here.  Great for sport but not so great on shows as there's always a slight lag in sound.  Interested in exploring PLEX - does anyone know anything about it?  Does anyone have any recommended suppliers?

Cinema HD with a real debrid account  ;D
Offline Pheeny

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1981 on: December 30, 2021, 08:21:32 am »
Quote from: DowntheLine1981 on December 29, 2021, 09:09:22 am
Great for sport but not so great on shows as there's always a slight lag in sound.   
I never seem to have a problem.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1982 on: December 30, 2021, 04:54:10 pm »
Quote from: DowntheLine1981 on December 29, 2021, 09:09:22 am
Seasonal greetings everyone!

Right, not a IPTV question but I'm an IPTV user thanks to a recommendation on here.  Great for sport but not so great on shows as there's always a slight lag in sound.  Interested in exploring PLEX - does anyone know anything about it?  Does anyone have any recommended suppliers?

As has been said,get RD and link it to Chd,they way you're always going to get the best quality and you're not reliant on what the plex provider uploads.

Have you tried using a different player like vlc instead of the built in one,it usually does the trick and you can also alter the audio if it still lags.
Online DowntheLine1981

Re: IPTV
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 06:54:02 am »
That's a good shout.  The IPTV is excellent for sport and live TV but the sound lag for the uploaded content is something I can't get around.  I've tried MX Player but will try VLC and see if that does the trick.

Cheers folks and happy new year!
