Topic: IPTV

Re: IPTV
December 1, 2021, 02:36:09 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December  1, 2021, 02:29:07 pm
What's the best option for IPTV currently lads and lasses?

Dropped you a PM
Re: IPTV
December 4, 2021, 02:14:56 pm
Can someone please pm a decent iptv provider that doesn't have blocks etc. Sick to the teeth with my current provider pc
Thanks
Re: IPTV
December 4, 2021, 02:20:23 pm
I need one as well, fed up of shite streams this season, have a fire stick and a trial sub would be handy!
Re: IPTV
December 4, 2021, 03:10:14 pm
Quote from: LiamG on December  4, 2021, 02:20:23 pm
I need one as well, fed up of shite streams this season, have a fire stick and a trial sub would be handy!

Not big on trust are you mate.
Re: IPTV
December 7, 2021, 12:12:26 pm
Is a 4K Firestick going to make much more difference to streaming footy than your usual firestick?
Re: IPTV
December 7, 2021, 03:06:43 pm
Quote from: tinman1 on December  7, 2021, 12:12:26 pm
Is a 4K Firestick going to make much more difference to streaming footy than your usual firestick?

So long as it's not an old one,I've not used one myself but even the cheap lite ones are supposed to work fine.

4k ones are obviously a bit faster like and the best value when on sale.
Re: IPTV
December 7, 2021, 03:08:22 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December  1, 2021, 02:29:07 pm
What's the best option for IPTV currently lads and lasses?

Bump. The one Graeme sent isn't accepting new sign ups currently.
Re: IPTV
December 7, 2021, 03:22:07 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December  7, 2021, 03:08:22 pm
Bump. The one Graeme sent isn't accepting new sign ups currently.
ill pm you a provider if you want

drop me a message. bit busy right now
Re: IPTV
December 7, 2021, 06:24:39 pm
Im on about 5 different sites
One hasnt  been blocked for over 2 years
Of the other 4, 3 play fine with vpn however 1 of those has now not been blocked for a month (apart from VOD, live tv is fine)
Other one is terrible
Re: IPTV
December 8, 2021, 10:43:00 pm
Quote from: tinman1 on December  7, 2021, 12:12:26 pm
Is a 4K Firestick going to make much more difference to streaming footy than your usual firestick?
They are faster and will probably last longer because of that. My das older fire tv wasnt working so we put in a a base firestick from a few years ago and it is very slow but works. The newer base one is faster but Id recommend a 4K one everyday of the week. If youve a 4K tv its essential since some streams are now 4K but even if you havent they are faster and your next telly will be 4K anyway so it should have a longer life.
Re: IPTV
December 9, 2021, 07:47:00 am
Theres the 4K Max as well now, Ive got both 4K and 4K Max and the Max is even faster then the original 4K
Re: IPTV
December 19, 2021, 12:44:10 pm
Complete divvy about these things. Has anyone ever got IPTV working on Roku, if so how and what's the best options?  I've had a google round but frankly don't trust the sites I've seen.

Any help appreciated.
Re: IPTV
December 19, 2021, 01:00:23 pm
Quote from: JP! on December 19, 2021, 12:44:10 pm
Complete divvy about these things. Has anyone ever got IPTV working on Roku, if so how and what's the best options?  I've had a google round but frankly don't trust the sites I've seen.

Any help appreciated.


No mate,I'm 99% sure that you can't get any working on a Roku stick,that is unless they've recently opened them up to side loading.

All the fire sticks are still on sale though,you could pick the lite up for £14.99 & the 4k Max are on for £36.99

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Fire-TV/b?ie=UTF8&node=5157838031

If you need help side loading onto one of those then I'm happy to help you,it's really not hard to do.
Re: IPTV
December 19, 2021, 10:19:43 pm
Quote from: JP! on December 19, 2021, 12:44:10 pm
Complete divvy about these things. Has anyone ever got IPTV working on Roku, if so how and what's the best options?  I've had a google round but frankly don't trust the sites I've seen.

Any help appreciated.

Can highly recommend the 4K Max Stick, for £36.99 its great value and its great for IPTV.
Re: IPTV
Today at 05:17:25 pm
Interested in a decent one for a mate for an android box. Playing nice with Expressvpn would be good. Footie has always been hassle for me so it's OK if it's just normal telly mostly.

Obviously don't wanna name providers out in the thread - pm me someone a good one  please  ;D
Re: IPTV
Today at 08:14:49 pm
Quote from: JP! on December 19, 2021, 12:44:10 pm
Complete divvy about these things. Has anyone ever got IPTV working on Roku, if so how and what's the best options?  I've had a google round but frankly don't trust the sites I've seen.

Any help appreciated.
looking at Troypoint it appears you can sideload Smarters onto the Roku stick by using a PC so it might be doable.  If you can get Smarters loaded then you can use pretty much any IPTV Service you like


https://troypoint.com/iptv-on-roku/
