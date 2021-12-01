Is a 4K Firestick going to make much more difference to streaming footy than your usual firestick?



They are faster and will probably last longer because of that. My das older fire tv wasnt working so we put in a a base firestick from a few years ago and it is very slow but works. The newer base one is faster but Id recommend a 4K one everyday of the week. If youve a 4K tv its essential since some streams are now 4K but even if you havent they are faster and your next telly will be 4K anyway so it should have a longer life.