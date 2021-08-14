Bit of an odd situation with my provider. All of a sudden they have a link on there website for another site and any sub that runs out is not being renewed. I raised a ticket where they confirmed this and said if you pay through the invoice email it will keep working for now.Sounds to me like they have sold the site/users or have created a new more protected one and are pretending theyve no links to the first one. Its a shame though, these have been around years and Ive never had to wait more than 15 minutes for a response from them in the few times Ive contacted them.The amount of people Ive got onto it who cant use a computer to save their life.. going to get bombarded for help to get a new one now