« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: IPTV  (Read 184068 times)

Offline plasterered

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,651
  • We all Live in a....
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1840 on: August 14, 2021, 10:35:10 pm »
just upgraded my old firestick for a new one. Ive just put cinema HD on it as thats my film go to. Is there any decent apps I can get on downloader for the footy ?

taa
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1841 on: August 14, 2021, 10:42:43 pm »
Quote from: plasterered on August 14, 2021, 10:35:10 pm
just upgraded my old firestick for a new one. Ive just put cinema HD on it as thats my film go to. Is there any decent apps I can get on downloader for the footy ?

taa

Not used the free ones for years now,they were always hit and miss but I used to use TvTap & livenettv (just put their url into downloader),wawa sport is a new one but no idea if it's any good.

https://apktime.com/

You should really think about getting a realdebrid account to link to ciniHD,takes it to the next level.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline plasterered

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,651
  • We all Live in a....
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1842 on: August 14, 2021, 11:06:03 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 14, 2021, 10:42:43 pm
Not used the free ones for years now,they were always hit and miss but I used to use TvTap & livenettv (just put their url into downloader),wawa sport is a new one but no idea if it's any good.

https://apktime.com/

You should really think about getting a realdebrid account to link to ciniHD,takes it to the next level.

cheers mate. will check wawa.
is there a paid app for footy games
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,595
  • ....mmm
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1843 on: August 16, 2021, 12:57:34 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August 11, 2021, 11:55:26 pm
Does anyone know whats happened to news_source? Can't get on it recently

Well fucking hell, it's finally gone. Checked both the URLs and they're dead. Bugger, my uncle always used them.

They had been going for close to 20 years. What was it back in the day? Footylinks?

I'm happy Plus1HD/247HD is still going, that's also over a decade old. These IPTV services seem to be too hit and miss by comparison.
Logged
:D

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,931
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1844 on: August 16, 2021, 01:54:35 pm »
no real problems over weekend

watched Liverpool, and united with no issues really
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1845 on: August 17, 2021, 05:59:31 pm »
Hi guys, any good recommendations for a reliable IPTV sub? I've seen Revo mentioned a few times in the last few pages. Are there any other subs that are worth looking into? I might just go for Revo but it's maybe good to have a back-up option if they happen to be down.

First time i'm getting into IPTV so a newcomer to all of this.

I need to make sure i'm set before the Burnley game on Saturday!
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,485
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1846 on: August 17, 2021, 06:07:06 pm »
After one myself since navi steams are no more :(
Logged

Offline Pradan

  • Makes RAWK a grim place. Sarcastic besserwisser. Would certainly pick a fight with himself in an empty room.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1847 on: August 17, 2021, 09:25:19 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on August 17, 2021, 06:07:06 pm
After one myself since navi steams are no more :(

News source going down is a killer for me. The authorities must be going hard on this.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,485
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1848 on: August 17, 2021, 09:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on August 17, 2021, 09:25:19 pm
News source going down is a killer for me. The authorities must be going hard on this.

Ah what  news source has gone down too?? I used that for years! But then Navi came about and was free so used that but the lad who does it has packed it in
Logged

Offline mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,092
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1849 on: August 18, 2021, 12:59:50 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on August 17, 2021, 06:07:06 pm
After one myself since navi steams are no more :(

Was gutted when I checked the app last week finding out he's not doing it anymore. Navi was the hero no one asked for but we all need.

If anyone has an ipad alternative do let me know.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,595
  • ....mmm
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1850 on: August 23, 2021, 08:16:43 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on August 17, 2021, 09:30:35 pm
Ah what  news source has gone down too?? I used that for years! But then Navi came about and was free so used that but the lad who does it has packed it in

Fake news it seems, news source is still alive on both the existing URLs.
Logged
:D

Online Istanbul_05times

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • He brought that cup back home
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1851 on: September 4, 2021, 02:11:56 pm »
What the f**k is up with revo forum cannot access
Logged
gary neville is really hayley cropper

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1852 on: September 4, 2021, 02:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul_05times on September  4, 2021, 02:11:56 pm
What the f**k is up with revo forum cannot access

Who's your ISP?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,881
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1853 on: September 4, 2021, 10:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Istanbul_05times on September  4, 2021, 02:11:56 pm
What the f**k is up with revo forum cannot access

I can access it with no issues.

They're advising that Sky Broadband users need a VPN. Pain in the arse.

Anyone got any other reliable providers that don't need a VPN?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1854 on: September 4, 2021, 11:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  4, 2021, 10:47:41 pm
I can access it with no issues.

They're advising that Sky Broadband users need a VPN. Pain in the arse.

Anyone got any other reliable providers that don't need a VPN?


A few yeah.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,094
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1855 on: September 5, 2021, 10:06:57 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September  4, 2021, 10:47:41 pm
I can access it with no issues.

They're advising that Sky Broadband users need a VPN. Pain in the arse.

Anyone got any other reliable providers that don't need a VPN?

Where angels sorted me out, Barney  :thumbup
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,960
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1856 on: September 5, 2021, 11:02:58 am »
Can someone drop me details of an IPTV provider that can be used on a Fire TV Stick please. Ta.
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,295
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1857 on: September 5, 2021, 01:18:44 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on September  5, 2021, 11:02:58 am
Can someone drop me details of an IPTV provider that can be used on a Fire TV Stick please. Ta.

Same here please 👍
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1858 on: September 5, 2021, 05:38:32 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on September  5, 2021, 10:06:57 am
Where angels sorted me out, Barney  :thumbup

And you've still not sorted your stick out  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,094
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1859 on: September 5, 2021, 05:50:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  5, 2021, 05:38:32 pm
And you've still not sorted your stick out  ;D
;D
Mate, the one I've got won't charge? Suppose I need a new one...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1860 on: September 5, 2021, 05:54:17 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on September  5, 2021, 05:50:20 pm
;D
Mate, the one I've got won't charge? Suppose I need a new one...

Your problem is that FireSticks don't charge  :lmao

They're all on offer until the 11th.

https://www.argos.co.uk/sd/argos-fire-stick/
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,094
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1861 on: September 5, 2021, 06:35:07 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  5, 2021, 05:54:17 pm
Your problem is that FireSticks don't charge  :lmao

They're all on offer until the 11th.

https://www.argos.co.uk/sd/argos-fire-stick/

 :lmao

But there is a little gap in it that says power? And I have a lead that fits in it? As you know I'm not that tech savvy
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1862 on: September 5, 2021, 06:42:20 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on September  5, 2021, 06:35:07 pm
:lmao

But there is a little gap in it that says power? And I have a lead that fits in it? As you know I'm not that tech savvy

Mate I'm in bits.   :lmao

Put your power lead into that,plug the stick into the tv,change the tv input to the hdmi you have the stick in and then plug the stick into your socket.If it doesn't power up try another lead (any phone one with the same connection) and if that doesn't work try another plug (again any phone usb one).

Make sure that you have the tv on the correct hdmi input or even try putting the stick in all of them.

If none of that works then the stick is buggered.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,094
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1863 on: September 5, 2021, 06:53:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  5, 2021, 06:42:20 pm
Mate I'm in bits.   :lmao

Put your power lead into that,plug the stick into the tv,change the tv input to the hdmi you have the stick in and then plug the stick into your socket.If it doesn't power up try another lead (any phone one with the same connection) and if that doesn't work try another plug (again any phone usb one).

Make sure that you have the tv on the correct hdmi input or even try putting the stick in all of them.

If none of that works then the stick is buggered.

Can I try it in my laptop first with same principle?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1864 on: September 5, 2021, 07:17:00 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on September  5, 2021, 06:53:31 pm
Can I try it in my laptop first with same principle?

No because the laptops is hdmi out.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,478
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1865 on: September 5, 2021, 09:06:29 pm »
Bit of an odd situation with my provider. All of a sudden they have a link on there website for another site and any sub that runs out is not being renewed. I raised a ticket where they confirmed this and said if you pay through the invoice email it will keep working for now.

Sounds to me like they have sold the site/users or have created a new more protected one and are pretending theyve no links to the first one. Its a shame though, these have been around years and Ive never had to wait more than 15 minutes for a response from them in the few times Ive contacted them.

The amount of people Ive got onto it who cant use a computer to save their life.. going to get bombarded for help to get a new one now :butt
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1866 on: September 5, 2021, 09:25:52 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on September  5, 2021, 09:06:29 pm
Bit of an odd situation with my provider. All of a sudden they have a link on there website for another site and any sub that runs out is not being renewed. I raised a ticket where they confirmed this and said if you pay through the invoice email it will keep working for now.

Sounds to me like they have sold the site/users or have created a new more protected one and are pretending theyve no links to the first one. Its a shame though, these have been around years and Ive never had to wait more than 15 minutes for a response from them in the few times Ive contacted them.

The amount of people Ive got onto it who cant use a computer to save their life.. going to get bombarded for help to get a new one now :butt

Just tell them all to buy a stick mate,there's no simpler way to go.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,478
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1867 on: September 5, 2021, 09:48:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  5, 2021, 09:25:52 pm
Just tell them all to buy a stick mate,there's no simpler way to go.
Already got them to get the fire stick. It shouldnt be too bad though. Just getting them to sign up with whoever and getting them to sign in to the app they already have on the fire stick.
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,624
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1868 on: September 6, 2021, 05:43:43 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on September  5, 2021, 09:06:29 pm
Bit of an odd situation with my provider. All of a sudden they have a link on there website for another site and any sub that runs out is not being renewed. I raised a ticket where they confirmed this and said if you pay through the invoice email it will keep working for now.

Sounds to me like they have sold the site/users or have created a new more protected one and are pretending theyve no links to the first one. Its a shame though, these have been around years and Ive never had to wait more than 15 minutes for a response from them in the few times Ive contacted them.

The amount of people Ive got onto it who cant use a computer to save their life.. going to get bombarded for help to get a new one now :butt

Same as mine mate. I still have the old sub, but when I go into my client account I dont get any of the iptv details anymore. I look after my BiL and a mates for them and when I log into their accounts  on the new servers I get the stuff I used to get.

Completely understand the computer illiteracy thing. I raise tickets for any problems the guys have and then talk them through things. Adding Bitcoin payment really was the icing on the cake for me :-).  I pay for theirs through my bitcoin and they just pay me back in cash.

The worst thing is they only ever have problems just as I'm sitting down for the match :-)
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline koppitekop11

  • dog shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,529
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1869 on: September 10, 2021, 01:32:00 pm »
Looks like the service I've been using for years has finally packed in. Anyone DM me an alt provider that has VOD and Catch Up?

Cheers!
Logged
PSN: Pig-Swill     Xbox Live: PigSwill23
Quote from: tucker1984 on September 26, 2011, 11:36:14 pm
there's been a few nights ive had to relieve myself with her beside me in the bed, in fairness to her, she made some sex noises which helped me along the way

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1870 on: September 11, 2021, 06:25:17 pm »
Problems all over the shop today,hopefully it's all sorted by 16.30 tomorrow.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Istanbul_05times

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 297
  • He brought that cup back home
Re: IPTV
« Reply #1871 on: Today at 04:58:15 am »
Surely Apk apps can download to a firestick?
Logged
gary neville is really hayley cropper
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 