IPTV

Re: IPTV
November 18, 2020, 05:07:59 PM
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on November 18, 2020, 10:01:45 AM
Can anyone give an idiots guide to IPTV .

What are the deecent boxes to consider , or would a Firestick be a decent alternative . Also , how hard is it to source decent , reliable providers .

There's so much information available i can't see the wood for the trees .

Alos , is it fairly straightforward to set up a VPN on a Firestick / Box?

I'd fully recommend a firestick. As has been said above, wait until Black Friday for a discount
Re: IPTV
November 18, 2020, 06:37:28 PM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 18, 2020, 05:07:59 PM
I'd fully recommend a firestick. As has been said above, wait until Black Friday for a discount

Cheers Barney !
Re: IPTV
November 18, 2020, 08:58:03 PM
Echo what Barney says. I have 3 Firesticks, an app for all movies and TV series on each, and my sports provider. A downloader app and a couple of players on each. Nothing else needed really - maybe a VPN depending on who you go for.
Re: IPTV
November 20, 2020, 07:36:17 PM
Re: IPTV
Yesterday at 08:40:24 PM
Has anybody got a good reliable service taking new subs at the moment? The one I've been using for a few years now came off this forum and has been brilliant up until the last few weeks. Any help appreciated.
Re: IPTV
Today at 12:07:39 PM
I've said it numerous times now, if anybody is stuck just let me know. Its an app, it works, it has all the channels  :scarf
