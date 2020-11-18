Can anyone give an idiots guide to IPTV .What are the deecent boxes to consider , or would a Firestick be a decent alternative . Also , how hard is it to source decent , reliable providers . There's so much information available i can't see the wood for the trees . Alos , is it fairly straightforward to set up a VPN on a Firestick / Box?
I'd fully recommend a firestick. As has been said above, wait until Black Friday for a discount
Cheers Barney !
Page created in 0.099 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]