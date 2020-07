Do you still get all of the Champions League, Premier League with the Spanish version?



I don't think you get Champions League. But it doesn't matter which one you sign up with as it gives you access to the Canadian one (via VPN) which has all PL and CL games. But it doesn't show FA Cup games.I signed up to the Spanish one as I speak Spanish and knew how to navigate my way through the sign up process. I've seen people say they went through the German one, there must be an option to change the language.