« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spanish Football  (Read 655758 times)

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8240 on: Yesterday at 07:12:31 pm »
Mbappe's acceleration is incredible.
Barca been the better side though
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,525
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8241 on: Yesterday at 07:22:32 pm »
oh wow, what a player!!
Logged

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8242 on: Yesterday at 07:24:45 pm »
Great goal by Lamine. Bit of Messi that haha
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,075
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8243 on: Yesterday at 07:28:37 pm »
What channel is this on?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,525
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8244 on: Yesterday at 07:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:28:37 pm
What channel is this on?
dont think its on UK tv, im watching on iptv
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,931
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8245 on: Yesterday at 07:31:38 pm »
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,931
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8246 on: Yesterday at 07:34:20 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:28:37 pm
What channel is this on?

It's live on Ladbrokes, and I assume Coral.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,525
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8247 on: Yesterday at 07:34:39 pm »
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,525
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8248 on: Yesterday at 07:37:26 pm »
2-1 Barca, Lewa pen
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,726
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8249 on: Yesterday at 07:40:20 pm »
Madrid are shit. ;D 3-1.
Logged

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,525
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8250 on: Yesterday at 07:40:36 pm »
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,075
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8251 on: Yesterday at 07:48:21 pm »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline RobbieRedman

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,525
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8252 on: Yesterday at 07:56:31 pm »
4-1
https://streamff.com/v/670d3bfa

just before half time, could be more as well

Cammavinga should have been sent off too for 2nd yellow
Logged

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8253 on: Yesterday at 07:57:29 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 07:56:31 pm
4-1
https://streamff.com/v/670d3bfa

just before half time, could be more as well

Cammavinga should have been sent off too for 2nd yellow
Madrid lucky to be still playing with 11 but some nice football here from barcelona.
Logged

Offline Damaged

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 19
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8254 on: Yesterday at 07:59:23 pm »
This looks like that flop Galatico team cant defend for shit surely they dont fluke the Champions League this year
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8255 on: Yesterday at 08:00:35 pm »
Ancelotti is the best shit manager ever
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,328
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8256 on: Yesterday at 08:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Damaged on Yesterday at 07:59:23 pm
This looks like that flop Galatico team cant defend for shit surely they dont fluke the Champions League this year

A bit mad they haven't been linked with VVD. He could've fixed a lot of their def. problems
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:16:29 pm by In the Name of Klopp »
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,044
  • La la la la la
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8257 on: Yesterday at 08:15:48 pm »
Oopsy hahahahahahaha Real are garbage
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,983
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8258 on: Yesterday at 08:15:57 pm »
Raphinha has been amazing this season.
Not far off Salah at all
Logged

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8259 on: Yesterday at 08:18:23 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:15:57 pm
Raphinha has been amazing this season.
Not far off Salah at all
Was thinking the same.

For some odd reason teams shit themselves against them in CL or they fluke their way
Logged

Offline crewlove

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8260 on: Yesterday at 08:19:30 pm »
Maybe I am mistaken but for how much Real is successful they lose to Barcelona so often.
Logged

Offline Danny Singh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8261 on: Yesterday at 08:22:56 pm »
What channel is this on?
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,333
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8262 on: Yesterday at 08:24:02 pm »
Oh my.  Lets see if theres enough time for Madrid to get back into the match.  4 goals down with Barca playing with 10 men. 
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,627
  • YNWA
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8263 on: Yesterday at 08:25:29 pm »
McManaman is one sickening turn coat. Always thought he was a snake commentating on us but hearing him drool over Real Madrid is even more disgusting.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8264 on: Yesterday at 08:27:48 pm »
Nooo idea how Rodrygo continues to be talked about so little
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,328
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8265 on: Yesterday at 08:29:53 pm »
Wait, the 4th ref is a woman... who tf let her in?!

Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,044
  • La la la la la
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8266 on: Yesterday at 08:31:37 pm »
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,978
  • Truthiness
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8267 on: Yesterday at 08:31:44 pm »
Hilariously dumb red card from Chesney.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,255
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8268 on: Yesterday at 08:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 08:31:44 pm
Hilariously dumb red card from Chesney.

Hawk?
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,978
  • Truthiness
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8269 on: Yesterday at 08:49:06 pm »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,333
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8270 on: Yesterday at 08:55:54 pm »
Rudiger might be one of my least favorite players in the world.
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,328
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8271 on: Yesterday at 09:04:17 pm »
what a save.
Logged

Offline TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,654
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8272 on: Yesterday at 09:05:42 pm »
No balance in that Madrid team they need to rebuild their midfield and Trent isnt really needed
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,333
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8273 on: Yesterday at 09:05:54 pm »
Deserved win for Barcelona.  They were much better than Madrid. 
Logged

Offline elkun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8274 on: Yesterday at 09:09:13 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 09:05:42 pm
No balance in that Madrid team they need to rebuild their midfield and Trent isnt really needed
really want to know why the want Trent?
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,324
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8275 on: Yesterday at 09:09:27 pm »
Madrid are shit. Dont do it, Trent!
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,324
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8276 on: Yesterday at 09:11:04 pm »
Madrids defence is all over the place and Trent will only add to that chaos because surely they will want the Trent that is high up the pitch creating chances. 
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,474
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8277 on: Today at 03:25:29 am »
Should've been worse than 5-2.  Multiple second yellows for Real not given by the ref.
Logged
King Kenny.
Pages: 1 ... 202 203 204 205 206 [207]   Go Up
« previous next »
 