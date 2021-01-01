What channel is this on?
Raphina 3-1https://streamff.com/v/7b0c454c
4-1https://streamff.com/v/670d3bfajust before half time, could be more as wellCammavinga should have been sent off too for 2nd yellow
This looks like that flop Galatico team cant defend for shit surely they dont fluke the Champions League this year
Raphinha has been amazing this season.Not far off Salah at all
Hilariously dumb red card from Chesney.
Hawk?
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
No balance in that Madrid team they need to rebuild their midfield and Trent isnt really needed
