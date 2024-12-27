« previous next »
Online Tepid water

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8200 on: December 27, 2024, 06:41:13 pm »
What a way to run a club. Total chaos
Offline Samie

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8201 on: December 27, 2024, 07:01:40 pm »
It will take Barca a decade or so to get over how royally fucked they are.  :D
Online Tepid water

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8202 on: December 27, 2024, 08:41:32 pm »
Worth pointing out that he might be able to leave them on a free after they paid £51m for him :lmao

https://archive.ph/k7Fdm

Woukd be the funniest thing ever if it came true.
Offline Samie

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8203 on: December 28, 2024, 08:49:10 pm »
They've "pulled another leaver today"... HOW MANY LEVERS DOES THIS CLUB HAVE FOR FUCKS SAKES?  ??? ::)
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8204 on: December 28, 2024, 10:11:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 28, 2024, 08:49:10 pm
They've "pulled another leaver today"... HOW MANY LEVERS DOES THIS CLUB HAVE FOR FUCKS SAKES?  ??? ::)

Thy should get a kit sponsorship from HP. The 'Higher Purchase' Club.

Indeed, as per the report, Laporta has successfully negotiated the sale of the VIP boxes at the new Spotify Camp Nou for 100 million, which is sufficient to register both players.

Additionally, this deal ensures the club will return with the 1:1 financial rule, enabling them to operate in the transfer market with confidence in both the winter and summer windows.

The agreement has been finalised with the Arab companies with whom negotiations have taken place. Laporta has been working on this matter with his colleagues in the Middle East for several days, and a final deal has now been reached.

The only remaining step is for the 100 million payment to be processed, and the Catalans are currently in contact with several companies to facilitate this transaction.
Online RedSince86

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8205 on: December 28, 2024, 10:24:42 pm »
Olmo also has a Contract for 21 million a year. ::)

They are also still paying Messi, that runs out in the June, that is 52 million from a 555 million Contract.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8206 on: December 28, 2024, 11:35:06 pm »
Judging by the news articles they will have some ability to go out and buy some players. Might see them make an approach for Diaz. Hope we don't have a month of chatter coming from his camp with all of the Mo-VvD-TAA work going on.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8207 on: January 3, 2025, 09:42:21 pm »
Vinicius Jr. is such a slimy little dirtbag, fuck him and Real Madrid
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8208 on: January 3, 2025, 09:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on January  3, 2025, 09:42:21 pm
Vinicius Jr. is such a slimy little dirtbag, fuck him and Real Madrid
red card

https://streamff.com/v/c3de59ca
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8209 on: January 3, 2025, 09:43:08 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on January  3, 2025, 09:42:21 pm
Vinicius Jr. is such a slimy little dirtbag, fuck him and Real Madrid

Soft as, but loved him seeing red.
Offline BoRed

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8210 on: January 3, 2025, 09:44:30 pm »
Always nice to see Madrid imploding, a gang of utter scumbags.

Lovely to see Bellingham miss that penalty, too. Should have been retaken, but VAR fell asleep. Didn't fall asleep when Vini had to be sent off, though. ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8211 on: January 3, 2025, 09:45:17 pm »
Ancelotti will be gone at the end of the season.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8212 on: January 3, 2025, 09:47:56 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on January  3, 2025, 09:43:08 pm
Soft as, but loved him seeing red.

Put his hand up to the keeper's head. Might be soft but you can't be doing that. It's always a red.
Offline BoRed

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8213 on: January 3, 2025, 09:49:13 pm »
Bloody Modric. Valencia playing like they're still being coached by Gary Neville.
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8214 on: January 3, 2025, 09:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on January  3, 2025, 09:47:56 pm
Put his hand up to the keeper's head. Might be soft but you can't be doing that. It's always a red.

I didn't say it wasn't a red.  Just soft as.
Offline BoRed

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8215 on: January 3, 2025, 09:58:33 pm »
Fucking suicidal.
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8216 on: January 3, 2025, 09:59:19 pm »
Valencia absolutely falling apart
Online tubby

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8217 on: January 3, 2025, 10:03:16 pm »
Crowd were apparently chanting monkey at him when he got the red.  Spain has a serious problem with racism in football.
Offline BoRed

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8218 on: January 3, 2025, 10:03:34 pm »
How the fuck did that stay out?
Online DangerScouse

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8219 on: January 3, 2025, 10:04:35 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January  3, 2025, 10:03:16 pm
Crowd were apparently chanting monkey at him when he got the red.  Spain has a serious problem with racism in football.

Utter c*nts.
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8220 on: January 3, 2025, 10:04:39 pm »
Unlucky.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8221 on: January 3, 2025, 10:14:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January  3, 2025, 10:03:16 pm
Crowd were apparently chanting monkey at him when he got the red.  Spain has a serious problem with racism in football.

Amazed players want to play there
Offline TALBERT

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8222 on: January 3, 2025, 10:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on January  3, 2025, 10:14:56 pm
Amazed players want to play there

Seems Valencia have previous with this despicable abuse of Vini Jr

Italy had similar incidents with Balotelli being targeted


Dont think Spain and Italy do enough to highlight and stamp out this abuse
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8223 on: January 3, 2025, 10:55:51 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on January  3, 2025, 09:59:19 pm
Valencia absolutely falling apart

To be fair, there is a reason why they are in the relegation zone. They haven't conceded too many goals (28) because Mamardashvili is quite good, but scoring only 17 goals in 18 games is relegation form. And Mamardashvili was not playing tonight to save them, even though Dimitrievski was decent ...
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8224 on: January 3, 2025, 11:24:41 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on January  3, 2025, 09:59:19 pm
Valencia absolutely falling apart

Anyone know how Javi Guerra played? Not a bad player to come through the Mestalla.
Offline kesey

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8225 on: January 3, 2025, 11:43:54 pm »
I need BTTS overs for a 12/1 treble. The two other games were in after 3O minutes and Valencia were 1 - 0 up. When Bellingham missed the penalty I was calling him all sorts. When he got the winner I was chuffed.
Offline kesey

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8226 on: January 3, 2025, 11:48:13 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January  3, 2025, 10:03:16 pm
Crowd were apparently chanting monkey at him when he got the red.  Spain has a serious problem with racism in football.

Spain has a problem with racism. I was there visiting a Moroccan friend in September and he spoke about it. It wasn't until he pointed it out to me about people's puzzled looks when they looked at us was because a white man was hanging around with an African. Some of the graffiti confims my point too.
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8227 on: January 4, 2025, 12:48:45 am »
Quote from: tubby on January  3, 2025, 10:03:16 pm
Crowd were apparently chanting monkey at him when he got the red.  Spain has a serious problem with racism in football.
Valencia in particular seem to be really horrible. Every time they play against them he is targeted. Absolute scum, they deserve all the bad results.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8228 on: January 4, 2025, 12:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January  3, 2025, 09:45:17 pm
Ancelotti will be gone at the end of the season.

If they can get Alonso they'll ship Ancelotti right out of that club. 
Offline Samie

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8229 on: January 4, 2025, 06:29:02 pm »
https://xcancel.com/Ma6eS_9/status/1875589372327948768

Bellingham emptying Valencia goalkeepers water bottle
Offline mobydick

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8230 on: January 4, 2025, 06:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on January  4, 2025, 12:04:27 pm
If they can get Alonso they'll ship Ancelotti right out of that club. 
Hell probably take it, if offered but I hope he doesnt.
Online spider-neil

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8231 on: January 4, 2025, 06:39:45 pm »
If Spain and Italy wanted to tackle their racism they could.
Offline Samie

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8232 on: Today at 07:18:43 pm »
 ;D

Former Real Madrid player Roberto Carlos (51) has moved into Reals sports facilities following his separation from 7th wife Mariana as per Estadio Deportivo. He is reported to have at least 11 children with 7 different women.
Online RedSince86

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8233 on: Today at 07:21:07 pm »
He's been busy in retirement.

All those Divorce/Alimony payments. :-\
