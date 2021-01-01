Ancelotti getting arsey Sit down gobshite
That Madrid team, on paper, has no balance. Mbappe and Vinicius up front when both want to play from the left. A midfield 4 full of central midfielders, none of whom are deep lying playmaker types.
I hope Trent watched that.
Trent playing with Militao and Rudiger and that midfield. Good luck to him.
2 kids, a load of 21 year olds, the back up keeper and wrecking Real away. Impressive. A 17 year old CB owning Mbappe and co is madness.
