Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8080 on: Today at 09:49:20 pm »
Carlo the don ancelotti being found out?
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8081 on: Today at 09:49:59 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:48:59 pm
Ancelotti getting arsey

Sit down gobshite

You can take the man out of Everton but you can't take Everton out of the man
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8082 on: Today at 09:51:06 pm »
Offside again. ;D
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8083 on: Today at 09:51:19 pm »
The Don might me swimming in the river tonight...
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8084 on: Today at 09:53:12 pm »
Oh what a bitter twat Carlo, you got fucking stuffed, deal with it mofo
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8085 on: Today at 09:53:17 pm »
That Madrid team, on paper, has no balance. Mbappe and Vinicius up front when both want to play from the left. A midfield 4 full of central midfielders, none of whom are deep lying playmaker types.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8086 on: Today at 09:54:25 pm »
I hope Trent watched that.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8087 on: Today at 09:54:34 pm »
haha Don Carlo not happy at the end there. The white hankys will be out after that horrorshow.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8088 on: Today at 09:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:53:17 pm
That Madrid team, on paper, has no balance. Mbappe and Vinicius up front when both want to play from the left. A midfield 4 full of central midfielders, none of whom are deep lying playmaker types.

Yeah, they're a mess. And you could see it from a mile away.

They'll win stuff because of the forward talent but you're not controlling many games with those players. They're not a dynasty.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8089 on: Today at 09:56:14 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:54:25 pm
I hope Trent watched that.

Trent playing with Militao and Rudiger and that midfield.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes

Good luck to him.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8090 on: Today at 09:56:59 pm »
Dortmund should have battered Real but they panicked when they went 2-0 up. They should have carried on as they did in the first half instead of making a defensive sub.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8091 on: Today at 09:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 09:56:14 pm
Trent playing with Militao and Rudiger and that midfield.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes

Good luck to him.
Exactly. The grass isnt always greener
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8092 on: Today at 09:59:26 pm »
2 kids, a load of 21 year olds, the back up keeper and wrecking Real away. Impressive. A 17 year old CB owning Mbappe and co is madness.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8093 on: Today at 10:01:16 pm »
Shame we probably won't see same madrid at anfield. they will sort themselves out
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8094 on: Today at 10:04:28 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:59:26 pm
2 kids, a load of 21 year olds, the back up keeper and wrecking Real away. Impressive. A 17 year old CB owning Mbappe and co is madness.
Yeah beating Bayern and Madrid 8-1 on aggregate inside a week is decent going. Could do without Barca getting good again though.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8095 on: Today at 10:05:47 pm »
Didn't watch but not surprised Barcelona won because they are more of a team than Madrid. I expected them to win but not by this margin.

Madrid have been on the end of a few spankings from Barcelona since the turn of the century.  It's a bit normal now LOL.

Mbappé has 8/9 offsides? Very unprofessional from a striker that cost that much. He'll get hammered by their press.
