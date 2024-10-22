« previous next »
Re: Spanish Football
Quote from: rob1966 on October 22, 2024, 05:12:14 pm
We've a huge fan base in the States, over 70 Official Supporters clubs, making us No1 out there and Carra has a bar in New York and that's always got reds in watching the games. I know when I was in Orlando in 2019, we went to watch the CL final at the local sports bar and it was taken over by the Orlando Tottenham Supporters club, apparently its Us, Arsenal and Spurs the top 3 followed sides in the USA, so we ended up watching in Millers with a load of Reds.

I think they're playing on the Messi at Inter Miami links - due to him, Inter Miami are seeing record attendences and there is the whole growth of the MLS in general. 11.5m people attended MLS games last season and the avg attendence was over 23,000, so they may be thinking get in there now, start to build a fan base and start selling Barca merch. 70% of the people who live in Miami are Hispanic, so it makes sense for the Spanish to target that city
 
I've noticed more Barca and Real Madrid shirts also stickers and pennants in vehicles around Boston than prem teams.But they don't do the game watching in the bars like the EPL teams do.I'll see how many come out tomorrow afternoon. Miami Dolphins are scheduled home Dec 22nd dunno if they'd move that for soccer?
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8001 on: Today at 08:17:53 pm »
Save of the season from the Barca keeper but won't get the credit because of the offside flag
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8002 on: Today at 08:19:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:17:53 pm
Save of the season from the Barca keeper but won't get the credit because of the offside flag
incredible looked onside too
brillant game so far
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8003 on: Today at 08:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:17:53 pm
Save of the season from the Barca keeper but won't get the credit because of the offside flag

Their reserve keeper, too, good thing Flick is keeping Szczesny on the bench. :)
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8004 on: Today at 08:28:19 pm »
Barca are definitely a lot better than I remember them being in the post-Messi era, they're roughing Real up a bit which is always a pleasure to see. Oh and that save, wow even though there was a flag
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8005 on: Today at 08:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on October 22, 2024, 06:07:51 pm
I'm not business minded but that would seem like a bad decision to me.


Niche marketing.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8006 on: Today at 08:32:26 pm »
Bollocks :no

Not bollocks, the turtle was offside
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8007 on: Today at 08:32:55 pm »
Real Madrid take the lead
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8008 on: Today at 08:33:37 pm »
6 first half offsides from Mbappe. Even Nunez isn't that bad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8009 on: Today at 08:33:37 pm »
Offside, but that high line is an accident waiting to happen.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #8010 on: Today at 08:33:52 pm »
No Goal after Review
