We've a huge fan base in the States, over 70 Official Supporters clubs, making us No1 out there and Carra has a bar in New York and that's always got reds in watching the games. I know when I was in Orlando in 2019, we went to watch the CL final at the local sports bar and it was taken over by the Orlando Tottenham Supporters club, apparently its Us, Arsenal and Spurs the top 3 followed sides in the USA, so we ended up watching in Millers with a load of Reds.



I think they're playing on the Messi at Inter Miami links - due to him, Inter Miami are seeing record attendences and there is the whole growth of the MLS in general. 11.5m people attended MLS games last season and the avg attendence was over 23,000, so they may be thinking get in there now, start to build a fan base and start selling Barca merch. 70% of the people who live in Miami are Hispanic, so it makes sense for the Spanish to target that city



I've noticed more Barca and Real Madrid shirts also stickers and pennants in vehicles around Boston than prem teams.But they don't do the game watching in the bars like the EPL teams do.I'll see how many come out tomorrow afternoon. Miami Dolphins are scheduled home Dec 22nd dunno if they'd move that for soccer?