Real make four changes from the side which started their last La Liga game.
Thibaut Courtois is fit to start in goal and Kylian Mbappe plays in attack. Also back in are Fran Garcia, Lucas Vazquez and Eder Militao.
Real XI: Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Rudiger, Militao, Fran Garcia; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham, Tchouameni; Vinicius, Mbappe
Celta are without captain Iago Aspas and Ilaix Moriba who were both sent off in their win at Las Palmas before the break.
Vigo XI: Guaita; Starfelt, Mingueza, Manquillo, Alonso; Sotelo, Beltran, Swedberg, Alvarez; Iglesias, Bamba