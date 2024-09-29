« previous next »
BoRed

Re: Spanish Football
September 29, 2024, 08:19:46 pm
Mad that Modric is still playing (and starting in big games like these) for Real Madrid, years after Messi and Ronaldo have ended up in farmers' leagues. Was it two seasons ago that we gave him a standing ovation at Anfield thinking it would be the last time we ever see him in action?
sinnermichael

Re: Spanish Football
September 29, 2024, 09:26:54 pm
Real one up.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Spanish Football
September 29, 2024, 09:29:15 pm
Atletico fans are the worst! Lowlife racist c*nts!
Lee1-6Liv

Re: Spanish Football
September 29, 2024, 09:31:12 pm
Match stopped while they try and calm supporters down. Hurling stuff and abuse at Real players.
DiggerJohn

Re: Spanish Football
September 29, 2024, 09:34:04 pm
I don't know I hate real madrid myself. Team full of dickheads Courtois vini jr Mbappe jude Carvajal
Willo99

Re: Spanish Football
September 29, 2024, 09:37:50 pm
Atletico ultras will be going like Real, Barca and Valencia on the banned for life list soon.
eddiedingle

Re: Spanish Football
September 29, 2024, 09:41:39 pm
Big nose f*ckface Courtois. Hateful bastid
eddiedingle

Re: Spanish Football
September 29, 2024, 10:13:29 pm
Late goal. What was the ref smoking there?
RedSince86

Re: Spanish Football
September 29, 2024, 10:13:43 pm
Deserved equaliser.
Logged
DiggerJohn

Re: Spanish Football
September 29, 2024, 10:14:52 pm
Quote from: eddiedingle on September 29, 2024, 09:41:39 pm
Big nose f*ckface Courtois. Hateful bastid

Yeah fuck big nose fuckface
Ray K

Re: Spanish Football
October 6, 2024, 10:59:05 am
@RealMadrid
Following tests carried out on our player Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, a rupture of the external collateral ligament and a rupture of the popliteal tendon in his right leg. He will undergo surgery in the coming days.


Christ, that sounds like AOC's injury. Basically a career ender for a 32 year old.
disgraced cake

Re: Spanish Football
October 6, 2024, 11:14:11 am
Carvajal hasn't been their greatest player ever but he's got to be the most successful right back I can think of trophies wise. A shithouse, but nightmare to play against in those big games in Europe. Still, there'll be no sentimentality from Madrid at his age and he'll probably never play another meaningful game for them ever again.

Probably doesn't make things with Trent any easier. Just typical really. Anyway, at least they'll be a man light when they come to Anfield.
Suareznumber7

Re: Spanish Football
October 6, 2024, 12:15:55 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on October  6, 2024, 11:14:11 am
Carvajal hasn't been their greatest player ever but he's got to be the most successful right back I can think of trophies wise. A shithouse, but nightmare to play against in those big games in Europe. Still, there'll be no sentimentality from Madrid at his age and he'll probably never play another meaningful game for them ever again.

Probably doesn't make things with Trent any easier. Just typical really. Anyway, at least they'll be a man light when they come to Anfield.

Dani Alves probably has more total trophies over his career but Carvajal has far more Champions League trophies.  Will be very tough for him to come back and be the player he has been.  It's at least a year to recover from that injury then more time to get back to your best. 
Robinred

Re: Spanish Football
October 6, 2024, 10:11:36 pm
Watched Real Sociedad v Atletico. Zubimendi got an underserved MOM (which should have gone to Griezemann). Hes neat and tidy, two footed, rarely gives the ball away, but in truth, doesnt have, on that showing , any real X-factor. If I were to liken him to anyone, for me hes a sort of hybrid of Mac Allister and Jorginho. He doesnt on this admittedly meagre evidence, have Gravenberchs ability to break the lines.
Samie

Re: Spanish Football
October 15, 2024, 01:16:34 am
Mbappe news breaking...

https://xcancel.com/SportsZone__/status/1845955783722229929


Quote
Swedish police confirm to local media including @Expressen
 that Kylian Mbappé is the subject of a complaint for rape and sexual assault.

The player is "reasonably suspected" and enjoys a complete presumption of innocence.

[@Expressen @afpfr]
Boston Bosox

Re: Spanish Football
Yesterday at 08:09:48 pm
Real make four changes from the side which started their last La Liga game.

Thibaut Courtois is fit to start in goal and Kylian Mbappe plays in attack. Also back in are Fran Garcia, Lucas Vazquez and Eder Militao.

Real XI: Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Rudiger, Militao, Fran Garcia; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham, Tchouameni; Vinicius, Mbappe

Celta are without captain Iago Aspas and Ilaix Moriba who were both sent off in their win at Las Palmas before the break.

Vigo XI: Guaita; Starfelt, Mingueza, Manquillo, Alonso; Sotelo, Beltran, Swedberg, Alvarez; Iglesias, Bamba
Boston Bosox

Re: Spanish Football
Yesterday at 08:15:47 pm
Real Madrid have avoided the defeat in their last 41 games in La Liga (W30 D11), the second ever best unbeaten run by any team in the competition, after the 43-game run achieved by Barcelona in 2018 (W34 D9).

Kylian Mbappe has five goals in nine La Liga games for Real

Aurelien Tchouameni will make his 100th appearance for Real Madrid in all competitions tonight,

Former Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is one familiar name in the home line-up, as well as ex-Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and Javier Manquillo, who played sometimes for Liverpool, Sunderland and Newcastle.

Oh and Carl Starfelt of course played for two years with Celtic.

Boston Bosox

Re: Spanish Football
Yesterday at 08:23:08 pm
GOAL - Celta Vigo 0-1 Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe (20 mins)
Boston Bosox

Re: Spanish Football
Yesterday at 09:16:39 pm
GOAL - Celta Vigo 1-1 Real Madrid
Williot Swedberg (51 mins)


Both Teams have had a goal disallowed
Boston Bosox

Re: Spanish Football
Yesterday at 09:27:35 pm
GOAL - Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr (66 mins)


Assist

Luka Modric
Boston Bosox

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 07:50:26 pm
Starting lineups for Barcelona v Sevilla

Barcelona starting lineup: Pena (GK); Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri, Garcia; Yamal Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Sevilla starting lineup: Nyland (GK); Carmona, Bade, Marcao, Pedrosa; Agoume, Gudelj, Lukebakio, Peque, Ejuke; Romero.
Boston Bosox

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 07:59:02 pm
Eric Garcia injured in warm up replaced by Ansu Fati
Boston Bosox

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 08:27:36 pm
Penalty - Barcelona ?

Given


Lemondropski Scores
Boston Bosox

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 08:32:57 pm
2-0 Barca Pedri  28'
Boston Bosox

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 08:44:18 pm
3-0
Lemondropski
39'
Boston always unofficial

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:28:39 pm
Sets things up nicely for the EL Clasico next Saturday at 3 p.m(eastern time) then.Never usually anyone  watching La Liga at my regular bar, i wonder if this game will get people out?
