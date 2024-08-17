Team news - Mbappe makes La Liga debut for Real Madrid
Mallorca v Real Madrid (20:30 BST)
Here is how Mallorca set up in their La Liga opener against champions Real Madrid.
Mallorca XI: Greif, Maffeo, Raillo, Valjent, Mojica, Samu, Mascarell, Darder, Dani Rodriguez, Asano, Muriqi
Subs: Leo Ramon, Cuellar, Mateu, Lato, Copete, S.V. Heyden, Morlanes, Abdon, Larin, Antonio Sanchez, Domenech, Luna
This is the starting XI Carlo Ancelotti has selected as Real Madrid start the defence of their La Liga crown.
France captain Kylian Mbappe makes his La Liga debut as he leads the line for Real with Jude Bellingham slotting into the midfield three.
Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Mbappe
Subs: Lunin, Fran Gonzalez, Modric, Arda Guler, Endrick, Lucas Vasquez, Vallejo, Ceballos, Fran Garcia, Brahim, Jacobo Ramon