Yamal is an incredible talent but Barcelona seem completely unwilling to learn from past mistakes when it comes to flogging their wonderkids into the ground.



Just turned 17 years old, played all of the Euros, and straight into the starting line-up for another 90 minutes today. Surely only a matter of time until his body hits a limit and he gets injured, just like Fati, Pedri and Gavi before him.



Let's hope we rescue him as Salah's successor before that happens! Shame that all Barcelona's lurches from one disaster to another over recent years don't seem to have affected their appeal yet though.