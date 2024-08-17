« previous next »
Re: Spanish Football
Fair fucks to Yamal for playing tonight after the week he mustve had.
Re: Spanish Football
Quote from: Boston Bosox on August 17, 2024, 08:30:13 pm
Barcelona's big transfer business of the summer is the signing of the brilliant Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig for 55 million.

The attacking midfielder was one of the players of the European Championships and will add a lot of threat to the Barca side.

However, the problem is that Olmo is not yet registered and won't be playing tonight so those of you who wanted to watch how he got on will have to wait a little longer.

This seems to happen to them every summer. Might be an idea to get their house in order rather than pursuing shiny new toys
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7922 on: August 17, 2024, 09:05:13 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August 17, 2024, 08:47:55 pm
This seems to happen to them every summer. Might be an idea to get their house in order rather than pursuing shiny new toys

They and Real Madrid keep on getting bailed out by their respective governments through dodgy deals.

They're both almost as much of a state-backed concern as City are.
Re: Spanish Football
Valencia Have The lead just before half time
Re: Spanish Football
Lemondropski makes it 1-1 right on half time
Re: Spanish Football
Quite a ridiculous block on the line from Cubarsi to stop it going to 2-0 just before the equaliser.
Re: Spanish Football
A 2nd for Lemondropski 
Re: Spanish Football
Full Time
Valencia  1  Barcelona 2
Estadio de Mestalla  Attendance:  46,673

Re: Spanish Football
The game was on ABC yesterday,not any interest in it at the pub.Related i've noticed an uptick in  Real Madrid shirts around town over the summer.
Re: Spanish Football
Team news - Mbappe makes La Liga debut for Real Madrid

Mallorca v Real Madrid (20:30 BST)

Here is how Mallorca set up in their La Liga opener against champions Real Madrid.

Mallorca XI: Greif, Maffeo, Raillo, Valjent, Mojica, Samu, Mascarell, Darder, Dani Rodriguez, Asano, Muriqi

Subs: Leo Ramon, Cuellar, Mateu, Lato, Copete, S.V. Heyden, Morlanes, Abdon, Larin, Antonio Sanchez, Domenech, Luna

This is the starting XI Carlo Ancelotti has selected as Real Madrid start the defence of their La Liga crown.

France captain Kylian Mbappe makes his La Liga debut as he leads the line for Real with Jude Bellingham slotting into the midfield three.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Rudiger, Militao, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Mbappe

Subs: Lunin, Fran Gonzalez, Modric, Arda Guler, Endrick, Lucas Vasquez, Vallejo, Ceballos, Fran Garcia, Brahim, Jacobo Ramon
Re: Spanish Football
Real Madrid Take the lead
Rodrygo (13')
Re: Spanish Football
Rodrygo, that was utter filth!
Re: Spanish Football
Mallorca Equalise
 Vedat Muriqi! ( 53 )
Re: Spanish Football
What a performance from Mallorca. They should have finished with 3 points.
Re: Spanish Football
Ancelotti's never retained a league title. You'd expect him to this season but he should have the other year when an average Barca walked it.

He seems to have half arse it the year after a title or a CL win, so be interesting to see if Barca or Atleti can show any consistency.
Re: Spanish Football
Hope Mbappe flops immensely.
Re: Spanish Football
Quote from: AndyMuller on August 19, 2024, 12:44:22 pm
Hope Mbappe flops immensely.
After they beat us in two CL finals and beat us to a bunch of players we have wanted to sign at various stages, I do feel about them like I used to feel about Chelsea fifteen years ago.
Re: Spanish Football
Barcelona still unable to register Olmo. And these clowns want to sign Chiesa.
Re: Spanish Football
Yamal is an incredible talent but Barcelona seem completely unwilling to learn from past mistakes when it comes to flogging their wonderkids into the ground.

Just turned 17 years old, played all of the Euros, and straight into the starting line-up for another 90 minutes today. Surely only a matter of time until his body hits a limit and he gets injured, just like Fati, Pedri and Gavi before him.

Let's hope we rescue him as Salah's successor before that happens! Shame that all Barcelona's lurches from one disaster to another over recent years don't seem to have affected their appeal yet though.
Re: Spanish Football
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on August 24, 2024, 11:15:50 pm
Yamal is an incredible talent but Barcelona seem completely unwilling to learn from past mistakes when it comes to flogging their wonderkids into the ground.

Just turned 17 years old, played all of the Euros, and straight into the starting line-up for another 90 minutes today. Surely only a matter of time until his body hits a limit and he gets injured, just like Fati, Pedri and Gavi before him.

Let's hope we rescue him as Salah's successor before that happens! Shame that all Barcelona's lurches from one disaster to another over recent years don't seem to have affected their appeal yet though.

Surprised Spain never called him up to the Olympics.
Re: Spanish Football
Quote from: Fromola on August 25, 2024, 12:31:58 pm
Surprised Spain never called him up to the Olympics.


Because he's a smart kid unlike Pedri.

Quote

It wouldnt be wise to participate in both tournaments. Ive always tried to avoid overloading myself and playing excessively, so it wouldnt be logical to do both, said Yamal.

Source

Re: Spanish Football
Mbappe's second game and no goals yet. ;D
Re: Spanish Football
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August 24, 2024, 05:42:56 pm
Barcelona still unable to register Olmo. And these clowns want to sign Chiesa.
According to multiple sources, they have finally renegotiated their deal with Nike, bumping it to guaranteed 90m euros per year plus another 115m as a one time bonus for signing the contract. 
Re: Spanish Football
Quote from: child-in-time on Today at 01:53:50 am
According to multiple sources, they have finally renegotiated their deal with Nike, bumping it to guaranteed 90m euros per year plus another 115m as a one time bonus for signing the contract. 

Can't have many levers left after this
Re: Spanish Football
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:34:52 am
Can't have many levers left after this
With both De Jong and Lewandowski's contracts (their two biggest earners by a mile, each actually almost three times more than anybody else) up in 2026, unless Laporta stupidly spends the extra revenue guaranteed this season by CL and what Nike more than generously is giving them now, they will make it until then. They actually have a great set of home grown young players coming from La Masia too.
