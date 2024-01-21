« previous next »
Tonyh8su

Re: Spanish Football
January 21, 2024, 07:52:43 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 21, 2024, 04:11:41 pm
Madrid losing 2 nil at home to bottom of the table Almeria. Half time.

Hearing there was some PGMOL level shenanigans to help them out today...anyone see it?
Boston always unofficial

Re: Spanish Football
January 21, 2024, 08:25:23 pm
Jsus quick hat trick from Dobryk for Girona,comms said 6 minutes! After going 1 down,
disgraced cake

Re: Spanish Football
January 21, 2024, 08:50:08 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on January 21, 2024, 07:52:43 pm
Hearing there was some PGMOL level shenanigans to help them out today...anyone see it?

No surprise at all with Madrid.

Dovbyk proving to be a great signing at Girona, got him straight from Ukraine. Probably move to City on a free transfer or something to sit behind Haaland.
Nick110581

Re: Spanish Football
January 21, 2024, 09:04:06 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on January 21, 2024, 07:52:43 pm
Hearing there was some PGMOL level shenanigans to help them out today...anyone see it?

Highlights here:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=f_I9TnTNfjQ&feature=onebox
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Spanish Football
January 22, 2024, 10:08:00 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on January 21, 2024, 09:04:06 pm
Highlights here:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=f_I9TnTNfjQ&feature=onebox

Don't see anything wrong with the penalty, but disallowing Almeria's third looked like a bit of joke.
Golyo

Re: Spanish Football
January 22, 2024, 01:39:45 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on January 22, 2024, 10:08:00 am
Don't see anything wrong with the penalty, but disallowing Almeria's third looked like a bit of joke.
The fact that the defender was pushed, does not matter to you a bit? It's a clear foul on the defender whose hand is hit by the ball. Two hands in his back. Look!
https://youtu.be/f_I9TnTNfjQ?si=vBLWEequIVs_ifkL&t=59
Scottymuser

Re: Spanish Football
January 22, 2024, 01:52:27 pm
Quote from: Golyo on January 22, 2024, 01:39:45 pm
The fact that the defender was pushed, does not matter to you a bit? It's a clear foul on the defender whose hand is hit by the ball. Two hands in his back. Look!
https://youtu.be/f_I9TnTNfjQ?si=vBLWEequIVs_ifkL&t=59

That happens literally every single cross and corner, that amount of touching in the box.  No way was it a foul.  Sorry.  However, the "foul" by the Almeria player that led to the disallowing of their third was incredibly soft, and probably shouldn't have been over-turned.
Golyo

Re: Spanish Football
January 22, 2024, 01:55:05 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on January 22, 2024, 01:52:27 pm
That happens literally every single cross and corner, that amount of touching in the box.  No way was it a foul.  Sorry.  However, the "foul" by the Almeria player that led to the disallowing of their third was incredibly soft, and probably shouldn't have been over-turned.
Joselu literally jumps on his back.
gerrardisgod

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 07:53:39 pm
Feels like a matter of time for Xavi.
TipTopKop

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 07:58:19 pm
Barca loss does put more pressure on Xavi, but what are their options?
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:07:51 pm
Xavi gone.

Willkommen, Herr Klopp.
jillcwhomever

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:11:02 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 09:07:51 pm
Xavi gone.

Willkommen, Herr Klopp.

Klopp won't go there, he's said he wants a rest and he doesn't speak Spanish either.
Hazell

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:11:56 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:11:02 pm
Klopp won't go there, he's said he wants a rest and he doesn't speak Spanish either.

Couldn't he hire Mourinho as a translator?
Gili Gulu

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:12:08 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:11:02 pm
Klopp won't go there, he's said he wants a rest and he doesn't speak Spanish either.

Or Catalan for that matter.
Samie

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:13:52 pm
Bro thinks he's Klopp announcing when he's going. ;D
jillcwhomever

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:14:54 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:11:56 pm
Couldn't he hire Mourinho as a translator?

Would you trust him as your translator?  :D
Hazell

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:16:55 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:14:54 pm
Would you trust him as your translator?  :D

Dunno, he does have prior experience of the role.
Samie

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:18:04 pm
Arteta to Barcelona.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:20:28 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:11:02 pm
Klopp won't go there, he's said he wants a rest and he doesn't speak Spanish either.

Jill, Klopp joined Liverpool without understanding a word of Scouse  ;D
The G in Gerrard

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:21:36 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 14, 2024, 08:33:41 pm
Xavi as manager of Barcelona in trouble?
Knew it ;)
DangerScouse

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:21:59 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 09:07:51 pm
Xavi gone.

Willkommen, Herr Klopp.

Xavi sacked, you mean!
elsewhere

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:24:47 pm
I won't be surprised if they fill the role with an assistant manager then Guardiola goes these this summer.
TipTopKop

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:27:48 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:24:47 pm
I won't be surprised if they fill the role with an assistant manager then Guardiola goes these this summer.
I doubt Pep'll go anywhere, unless the club is the league favourite by a county mile, or has bottomless money pits.

He's taken the easy road and hasn't tested himself since he left Barca all those years ago.
Gili Gulu

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:38:07 pm
Competition for Xabi.
Samie

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:43:49 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 09:38:07 pm
Competition for Xabi.

He played for Madrid, he's never going to Barca.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:48:22 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:21:59 pm
Xavi sacked, you mean!

Sorry, thought he had resigned ;D
Samie

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 09:49:43 pm
No, he's resigned. He's doing a Klopp and going end of the season.  :D
Bread

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 10:10:38 pm
In an ideal world, they'll find a way to tempt Guardiola out of City.
Legs

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 10:18:50 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:10:38 pm
In an ideal world, they'll find a way to tempt Guardiola out of City.

That would be good he could show us what a genius he really is then cant he.

Problem is he is a massive c**t and will want to clean up here now Klopp is going it is too easy for him just how he likes it and then he can walk onto the pitch throwing his arms about to his players as a LOOK AT ME Im so demanding.

TipTopKop

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 10:38:48 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:18:50 pm
That would be good he could show us what a genius he really is then cant he.
I'm in the minority here, I'll accept that.

But I believe he already has, when he was at Barca. The way he undressed Man U and Fergie at their pomp not once, but twice in the CL finals, with one being in Man U's home country, was truly out of this world.

Seeing Fergie stunned post match, dumbstruck as if he didn't know what hit him, describing how Barca got his team "on a carousel" was something to behold.

The shame of it was how stopped working after that.

He just took the easiest path after that with his managerial choices. But in terms of tactics and preparations, he was up there for me.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 10:46:13 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:10:38 pm
In an ideal world, they'll find a way to tempt Guardiola out of City.

No chance he goes back there. The pressure took its toll when he had one of the greatest sides ever assembled
Legs

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 10:58:57 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 10:38:48 pm
I'm in the minority here, I'll accept that.

But I believe he already has, when he was at Barca. The way he undressed Man U and Fergie at their pomp not once, but twice in the CL finals, with one being in Man U's home country, was truly out of this world.

Seeing Fergie stunned post match, dumbstruck as if he didn't know what hit him, describing how Barca got his team "on a carousel" was something to behold.

The shame of it was how stopped working after that.

He just took the easiest path after that with his managerial choices. But in terms of tactics and preparations, he was up there for me.

Yes against Man Utd it was all good and he is good obviously but lets not forget Barca were done for paying off refs so is he as good as people say he is.

Reality is we might need him to stay around if we sink just to show everyone how much of a farmers league we have I hate that term but Im using it for all the little Englanders
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Spanish Football
Today at 11:04:40 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:18:50 pm
That would be good he could show us what a genius he really is then cant he.

Problem is he is a massive c**t and will want to clean up here now Klopp is going it is too easy for him just how he likes it and then he can walk onto the pitch throwing his arms about to his players as a LOOK AT ME Im so demanding.

Yeah, there's no way he'd go back to a Messi-less and penniless Barcelona, because it'd actually require him to be successful from a position of weakness.

He loves it at City - their whole setup is tailored for him, they give him everything he wants, he can outspend his competitors every season even after getting 90+ points, and now the only manager who outperformed him is leaving.
