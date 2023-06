La Liga could reduce the amount of racist incidents in Spain's top flight in six or seven months if it had the "necessary powers", the league's president Javier Tebas says.Honestly, the Serie A and Spanish league while have good teams are still in 1990s. Hooligans, ultras, rowdiness still a thing. Stabbing peaceful away supporters. Hell even the French league is crap with the list of incidents on and off the field due to fans and even the Dutch are getting worse and worse as well with almost every gameweek a match is stopped by the fans.