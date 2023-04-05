Underperformed on xG by 8.12. That would put them on 61 goals. Still extremely boring for the amount theyve spent. Winning is winning but theyre far removed from the past teams. Gaffers like Valverde was caned for doing more.



You are basing your knowledge of their season on statistics which dont tell the whole story (it never does). The best players can outperform their xG, but they lack players with composure and quality finishing.Yes, they are nowhere near as good as their best teams who to be fair consists of some of the best teams in the history of the game. This team is made of a crop of young talented players next to quite a few older ones. Personally think it will be along time before Barca will be able to reach those kind of levels again.What they have spent is not really relevant regarding their performance as the ones who have spent that money (which is the people running the club and not the manager) is absolutely incompetent. Xavi has done a very good job, they have solid foundation defensively to work on and can play some great football at times. Still alot to be improved upon, especially consistency and composure, which is normal when you have a quite a few younger players.