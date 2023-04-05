Barcelona have Atletico Madrided their way to the title. Functional but lacking that panache that separates teams. 9 goals conceded is pure insanity.
Pretty far from the truth to be honest. The 9 goals conceded is a bit unreal, but Ter Stegen has been immende in goal, as has Araujo in defence. They give away some pretty big chances in many games and should have conceded more goals really, still well done and its been hard work but numbers can lie a bit sometimes. Christiansen and Araujo is a pretty solid combo though and they together dont let much through.
On the attacking front its very erratic in front of goal, with the exception of Lewa there is a lack composure. Clearly been missing three key players in Dembele, De Jong and Pedri for a while now. When they are all available they create alot, but again not very consistent finishing in fromt of goal.
In reality the squad is limited when a few of their important players are our, but the momentum they created for themselves helped them through it.