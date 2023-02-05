« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spanish Football  (Read 490146 times)

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,279
  • SPQR
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7440 on: February 5, 2023, 03:49:17 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on February  5, 2023, 02:25:02 pm
Do we actually have a slim chance against Madrid..theyre not the team they used to be. Like us

No. They're just in a bad spell. We're utter dogshite.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7441 on: February 5, 2023, 07:12:04 pm »
How in gods name are Real Sociedad 3rd?
Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7442 on: February 5, 2023, 08:55:07 pm »
Courtois injured, hope it keeps him out a while
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,991
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7443 on: February 5, 2023, 09:15:44 pm »
Ancellotti is a notorious underperformer in league competitions. I wouldnt be surprised that without a deep CL run hes out as manager for next season.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7444 on: February 5, 2023, 09:23:11 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on February  5, 2023, 02:25:02 pm
Do we actually have a slim chance against Madrid..theyre not the team they used to be. Like us

Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,716
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7445 on: February 5, 2023, 09:26:26 pm »
Great quick passing and fantastic finish by Jordi Alba.
Logged

Online Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,716
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7446 on: February 5, 2023, 09:35:19 pm »
Raphinha with a sumptuous cross on the floor for Gavi to tap in. 2-0 to Barca.
« Last Edit: February 5, 2023, 09:46:34 pm by Vinay »
Logged

Online Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,716
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7447 on: February 5, 2023, 09:43:35 pm »
Alba to Raphinha. 3-0. Game over. The Xavi revolution is well under way. They go 8 points clear at the top.

Surprisingly, last year Barca looked finished. I told my son they will take a good decade to recover and come back as a force....
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,103
  • Seis Veces
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7448 on: February 5, 2023, 11:45:25 pm »
Quote from: cdav on February  5, 2023, 08:55:07 pm
Courtois injured, hope it keeps him out a while

About 9 months too late ffs  ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,443
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7449 on: February 6, 2023, 12:18:00 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February  5, 2023, 09:15:44 pm
Ancellotti is a notorious underperformer in league competitions. I wouldnt be surprised that without a deep CL run hes out as manager for next season.

Tuchel could be an option for them if he does go. 
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7450 on: February 6, 2023, 03:31:23 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on February  6, 2023, 12:18:00 am
Tuchel could be an option for them if he does go.

He'd be a terrible hire for them.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,419
  • Kloppite
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7451 on: February 9, 2023, 03:07:01 pm »
Good article on the current state of Valencia, & this is the guy who was in to buy us wasn't it?


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64545162
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,344
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7452 on: February 9, 2023, 07:15:05 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on February  9, 2023, 03:07:01 pm
Good article on the current state of Valencia, & this is the guy who was in to buy us wasn't it?


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64545162

Part owner of the Salford City fairytale/vanity project.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7453 on: February 12, 2023, 08:13:36 pm »
Pepe Reina starting for Villarreal against Barca.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,799
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7454 on: February 12, 2023, 08:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 12, 2023, 08:13:36 pm
Pepe Reina starting for Villarreal against Barca.

More than 20 years after leaving Barcelona for Villarreal ...
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,443
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7455 on: February 12, 2023, 11:47:09 pm »
Barcas league to lose now.  11 point lead over Madrid although Madrid do have a game in hand. 
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,510
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7456 on: Today at 07:51:26 pm »
Is the Madrid game on anywhere? Could do with watching it to see what our opposition is like. Not seen them play at all this season 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Up
« previous next »
 