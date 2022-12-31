« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 180 181 182 183 184 [185]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spanish Football  (Read 481195 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,989
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7360 on: December 31, 2022, 07:58:35 pm »
Quote from: cdav on December 31, 2022, 07:57:34 pm
Just what we all needed to hear!!

He was dodgy at the World Cup though.  :D
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,517
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7361 on: January 1, 2023, 07:24:25 am »
Quote from: cdav on December 31, 2022, 07:57:34 pm
Just what we all needed to hear!!
;D
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,972
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7362 on: January 4, 2023, 10:02:09 pm »

InterCity 3-3 Barcelona in the Copa del Rey - currently in extra-time. www.flashscore.co.uk/football/spain/copa-del-rey

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CF_Intercity - Intercity play in the Spanish 3rd tier - Barca running out of levers...

Streams: http://xxxxx.to/nd_1
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,307
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7363 on: January 4, 2023, 10:03:41 pm »
Quote from: oojason on January  4, 2023, 10:02:09 pm
InterCity 3-3 Barcelona in the Copa del Rey - currently in extra-time. www.flashscore.co.uk/football/spain/copa-del-rey

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CF_Intercity - Intercity play in the Spanish 3rd tier - Barca running out of levers...

Streams: http://xxxxx.to/nd_1

Will they be dancing in the streets of InterCity tonight?
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,972
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7364 on: January 4, 2023, 10:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on January  4, 2023, 10:03:41 pm
Will they be dancing in the streets of InterCity tonight?

;D From the sound of things it's likely just the one street (the ground only holds 2,500) - but let's hope they stay on track!
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,972
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7365 on: January 4, 2023, 10:13:27 pm »

Doh! Barca have derailed them - 4-3 now; Fati goal on 104' - https://streamff.com/v/AZ12i8EdbM


Edit: 4-3 to Barca; full-time.  InterCity unlucky not to take it to penalties. Soldevila with a hat-trick - and undeservedly finishes on the losing side.

10 minute highlights - https://sbchill.com/asrfev985zkd.html

« Last Edit: January 4, 2023, 10:36:09 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,679
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7366 on: January 5, 2023, 12:06:13 am »
Quote from: Fromola on January  4, 2023, 10:03:41 pm
Will they be dancing in the streets of InterCity tonight?
Bad Bunny is the owner of Intercity
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,972
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7367 on: January 7, 2023, 05:19:59 pm »

Well in Villarreal ;D


Villarreal 2 - 1 Real Madrid; 5 minute highlights - https://sbchill.com/w4aczmvr08uc.html


Quality work on their home ground of late too - www.skyscrapercity.com/threads/villarreal-estadio-de-la-cer%C3%A1mica-22-000.2333423
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7368 on: January 8, 2023, 04:37:31 pm »
Atletico vs Barcelona on ITV4 tonight.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,313
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7369 on: January 8, 2023, 08:34:11 pm »
Atletico are an awful watch, never stop moaning at the ref.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7370 on: January 8, 2023, 08:37:46 pm »
Just put it on,did Griezmann lose a bet or is there something he's not telling us,pink?!
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,517
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7371 on: January 8, 2023, 08:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January  8, 2023, 08:34:11 pm
Atletico are an awful watch, never stop moaning at the ref.
Exactly, they just can not stop whining every second.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,517
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7372 on: January 8, 2023, 09:13:50 pm »
I don't think I've ever seen Joao Felix play a good game for Atletico or Portugal, not even once.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7373 on: January 8, 2023, 09:26:44 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on January  8, 2023, 09:13:50 pm
I don't think I've ever seen Joao Felix play a good game for Atletico or Portugal, not even once.

Im watching him because we are heavily linked. I like that hes playing upfront and seems to be more physical than I thought, but Atletico hardly get any posession so its hard to judge. Barca look very good though. Will be a tough opponent in the EL later rounds.

Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7374 on: January 8, 2023, 09:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January  8, 2023, 08:37:46 pm
Just put it on,did Griezmann lose a bet or is there something he's not telling us,pink?!

Kind of lost a bet, his family voted on it and because he has a couple of girls, pink won.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,383
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7375 on: January 8, 2023, 10:14:02 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January  8, 2023, 09:33:08 pm
Kind of lost a bet, his family voted on it and because he has a couple of girls, pink won.

You daft sexist.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,517
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7376 on: Yesterday at 09:59:42 pm »
Reports suggesting Simeone leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of the season. His tactics were terrible to watch for a neutral and even to some Atletico fans but it was effective. It would be interesting what job he takes next and who Atletico would pursue as a manager.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,264
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7377 on: Today at 12:11:48 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:59:42 pm
Reports suggesting Simeone leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of the season. His tactics were terrible to watch for a neutral and even to some Atletico fans but it was effective. It would be interesting what job he takes next and who Atletico would pursue as a manager.

You'd think he'd go to Italy next right? 
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,517
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7378 on: Today at 12:39:09 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:11:48 pm
You'd think he'd go to Italy next right? 
I'd say Argentina national team if they failed in the WC but now it's not a possibility. Juve seems to be a good fit imo but Allegri seems to turn it around. Spurs should have an opening soon but having Simeone after Conte doesn't make much sense.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 180 181 182 183 184 [185]   Go Up
« previous next »
 