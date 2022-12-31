Just what we all needed to hear!!
InterCity 3-3 Barcelona in the Copa del Rey - currently in extra-time. www.flashscore.co.uk/football/spain/copa-del-reyhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CF_Intercity - Intercity play in the Spanish 3rd tier - Barca running out of levers...Streams: http://xxxxx.to/nd_1
Will they be dancing in the streets of InterCity tonight?
Atletico are an awful watch, never stop moaning at the ref.
I don't think I've ever seen Joao Felix play a good game for Atletico or Portugal, not even once.
Just put it on,did Griezmann lose a bet or is there something he's not telling us,pink?!
Kind of lost a bet, his family voted on it and because he has a couple of girls, pink won.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Reports suggesting Simeone leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of the season. His tactics were terrible to watch for a neutral and even to some Atletico fans but it was effective. It would be interesting what job he takes next and who Atletico would pursue as a manager.
You'd think he'd go to Italy next right?
