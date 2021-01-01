Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Spanish Football
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
180
181
182
183
184
[
185
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Spanish Football (Read 479513 times)
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 55,680
Re: Spanish Football
«
Reply #7360 on:
Yesterday
at 07:58:35 pm »
Quote from: cdav on
Yesterday
at 07:57:34 pm
Just what we all needed to hear!!
He was dodgy at the World Cup though.
Logged
elsewhere
Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
Legacy Fan
Posts: 29,399
Re: Spanish Football
«
Reply #7361 on:
Today
at 07:24:25 am »
Quote from: cdav on
Yesterday
at 07:57:34 pm
Just what we all needed to hear!!
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
180
181
182
183
184
[
185
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Spanish Football
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2