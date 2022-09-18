Never really understood football club's fascination with hiring ex-football players as managers when none of them showed any pedigree in the game. Barca and Real fluked their way with Pep and Zidane doesn't mean it will work everytime.



Xavi has done very well after joining. Cant really be blamed for their CL exit last year. A bit more luck and they would have qualified this year, they have had some shocking ref decisions against them in the Bayern and Inter fixtures. He still has a lot to learn for sure, but he did not have the squad Pep inherited.The problem at Barca is not the manager or the players, its the insanity of the peoply running the club. They lost the plot under some cancerous people and have not found it yet. They had a chance to start over and focus on youth and rebuilding the club to be healthy and instead they sold the future for, well a chance at maybe competing for something.