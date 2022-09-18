wish we had Tchouameni. He is like a mixture of Seedorf and Edgar Davids.
https://twitter.com/tjcope/status/1571557257757835272?t=lZsNaJ9yIBOYOS82WwIqEA&s=19Saving this for the world cup when the Scouse not English brigade try telling us that it's better to support Spain because of the xenophobic little Englander mentality. It's not even a small amount chanting here.
Have people seen - somehow Barcelona have "made" 84m of profit this past season and are "expecting" to make 240m profit. All thanks to "financial levers" like selling their *future* tv rights now to make some short term money.Absolutely ridiculous how they can use these levers to make it look like they are profitable now.
Fucking hell, that Burgos CF team from La Liga 2 seems fun to watch:6 matches in the league, scored 2, conceded 0.1-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-0, 0-0, 0-0
Control the space, control the match...
So like save the cheerleader, save the world?
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
Never really understood football club's fascination with hiring ex-football players as managers when none of them showed any pedigree in the game. Barca and Real fluked their way with Pep and Zidane doesn't mean it will work everytime.
Real win easy in the end. Valverde is an amazing player. Him, Camavinga and Touchemani are going to dominate midfield for next few years. Vini and Rdorygo have stepped up as well. I have them as favorites for CL again.
His goal last night against Sevilla was an exceptional strike. Been brilliant this season and scoring regularly these past few months. He's one of the best central midfielders around right now and I think he'll continue on that path at Madrid for the years to come.
https://mobile.twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1584241572626907136Never let it be said football has no common sense.
Thought Pique retired? Whys he on the bench?
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.
Pique sent off from the bench
