« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 179 180 181 182 183 [184]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spanish Football  (Read 474002 times)

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,840
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7320 on: September 18, 2022, 09:58:43 pm »
wish we had Tchouameni. He is like a mixture of Seedorf and Edgar Davids.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7321 on: September 18, 2022, 10:34:03 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on September 18, 2022, 09:58:43 pm
wish we had Tchouameni. He is like a mixture of Seedorf and Edgar Davids.

Don't do that to yourself
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7322 on: September 19, 2022, 11:30:23 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on September 18, 2022, 09:03:22 pm
https://twitter.com/tjcope/status/1571557257757835272?t=lZsNaJ9yIBOYOS82WwIqEA&s=19

Saving this for the world cup when the Scouse not English brigade try telling us that it's better to support Spain because of the xenophobic little Englander mentality. It's not even a small amount chanting here.

Always one of the most laughable points brought up on Rawk.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,406
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7323 on: September 19, 2022, 07:43:46 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on September 18, 2022, 09:58:43 pm
wish we had Tchouameni. He is like a mixture of Seedorf and Edgar Davids.

Getting a CM that can do 95% of what he can do is generally good enough and readily available. One of his main comps is Anguissa who Fulham sold to Napoli for £12m. I really wouldn't worry about it all that much.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7324 on: September 20, 2022, 09:46:58 am »
Have people seen - somehow Barcelona have "made" 84m of profit this past season and are "expecting" to make 240m profit.  All thanks to "financial levers" like selling their *future* tv rights now to make some short term money.

Absolutely ridiculous how they can use these levers to make it look like they are profitable now.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,079
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7325 on: September 20, 2022, 11:56:51 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on September 20, 2022, 09:46:58 am
Have people seen - somehow Barcelona have "made" 84m of profit this past season and are "expecting" to make 240m profit.  All thanks to "financial levers" like selling their *future* tv rights now to make some short term money.

Absolutely ridiculous how they can use these levers to make it look like they are profitable now.

I think most people understand that they turned a profit for the last accounting year only due to the "financial levers".  I don't think the club is trying to fool anyone are they?  In the ESPN article I read, they were clear about that and they said that the reason the next set of their accounts will show an even higher profit is due to the other "levers" that were pulled. 
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7326 on: September 20, 2022, 12:04:35 pm »
I refuse to use the levers shit, it makes it sound comical and even a bit smart. I prefer to call it mortgaging the future.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,840
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7327 on: September 25, 2022, 01:17:56 pm »
Fucking hell, that Burgos CF team from La Liga 2 seems fun to watch:

6 matches in the league, scored 2, conceded 0.

1-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-0, 0-0, 0-0
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,979
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7328 on: September 25, 2022, 02:03:20 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on September 25, 2022, 01:17:56 pm
Fucking hell, that Burgos CF team from La Liga 2 seems fun to watch:

6 matches in the league, scored 2, conceded 0.

1-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-0, 0-0, 0-0

Control the space, control the match... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7329 on: September 25, 2022, 03:40:44 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on September 25, 2022, 01:17:56 pm
Fucking hell, that Burgos CF team from La Liga 2 seems fun to watch:

6 matches in the league, scored 2, conceded 0.

1-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-0, 0-0, 0-0

Similar to Preston.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,164
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7330 on: September 25, 2022, 03:54:34 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on September 25, 2022, 02:03:20 pm
Control the space, control the match... :D

So like save the cheerleader, save the world?
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,979
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7331 on: September 25, 2022, 03:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 25, 2022, 03:54:34 pm
So like save the cheerleader, save the world?

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,840
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7332 on: October 3, 2022, 07:47:23 am »
i think it's fair to say Xavi is doing a very good job so far, top of the league, only 1 goal conceded.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7333 on: October 14, 2022, 06:45:18 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on September 25, 2022, 01:17:56 pm
Fucking hell, that Burgos CF team from La Liga 2 seems fun to watch:

6 matches in the league, scored 2, conceded 0.

1-0, 0-0, 0-0, 1-0, 0-0, 0-0


https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/63198897.Is your name Harry?!
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7334 on: October 16, 2022, 01:56:12 pm »
.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona today - a 3.15pm kick off.


Real XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouaméni, Modrić, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Viní Jr.  - https://twitter.com/realmadrid/status/1581620318220611584

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Roberto, Kounde, Garcia, Balde, Busquets, De Jong, Pedri, Raphinha, Dembele, Lewandowski. - https://twitter.com/FCBarcelona/status/1581629602392219649


The game is live in the UK on La Liga TV and Premier Sports 1: www.live-footballontv.com

TV stations around the world showing the match live on TV (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/match/4362739/real-madrid-vs-barcelona


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

Also: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.ovostreams.com/soccer-live : www.daddylive.pro : http://weakstreams.com/soccer-streams : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : https://livestream.totalsportek.com : https://redi1.soccerstreams.net : http://yg.freestreams-live1.com : https://redditsoccerstreams.app : www.goatd.me : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.vipboxtv.sk : www.pawastreams.live : www.hockeyweb.live/schedule : www.motornews.live/click-here-for-daily-fixtures
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7335 on: October 16, 2022, 03:29:58 pm »

Real Madrid [1] - 0 Barcelona; Karim Benzema goal on 12' - https://streamff.com/v/QxA6c1 & https://streamin.me/v/9d1e5e29

Lewandowski miss against Real Madrid on 26' - https://streamin.me/v/0377f119 & https://goalrush.xyz/2Fbcfd4E

Real Madrid [2] - 0 Barcelona; Federico Valverde goal on 35' - https://streamja.com/yaGW5 & https://streamin.me/v/f394386f

Barcelona penalty shout against Real Madrid 72' - https://dubz.co/v/3rsysx & https://streamin.me/v/ef9f1857

Real Madrid 2 - [1] Barcelona; Ferran Torres goal on 83' - https://dubz.co/v/yygw02 & https://streamin.me/v/185852cd

Real Madrid [3] - 1 Barcelona; Rodrygo goal on 90+2' - https://dubz.co/v/6wgp70 & https://streamin.me/v/f1b9acfb


11 minute highlights: https://sbanh.com/du8v1bkh2v2m.html

« Last Edit: October 16, 2022, 05:21:22 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,494
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7336 on: October 16, 2022, 04:04:06 pm »
Never really understood football club's fascination with hiring ex-football players as managers when none of them showed any pedigree in the game. Barca and Real fluked their way with Pep and Zidane doesn't mean it will work everytime.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Syntexity

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7337 on: October 16, 2022, 04:21:02 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on October 16, 2022, 04:04:06 pm
Never really understood football club's fascination with hiring ex-football players as managers when none of them showed any pedigree in the game. Barca and Real fluked their way with Pep and Zidane doesn't mean it will work everytime.

Xavi has done very well after joining. Cant really be blamed for their CL exit last year. A bit more luck and they would have qualified this year, they have had some shocking ref decisions against them in the Bayern and Inter fixtures. He still has a lot to learn for sure, but he did not have the squad Pep inherited.

The problem at Barca is not the manager or the players, its the insanity of the peoply running the club. They lost the plot under some cancerous people and have not found it yet. They had a chance to start over and focus on youth and rebuilding the club to be healthy and instead they sold the future for, well a chance at maybe competing for something.
Logged

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7338 on: October 16, 2022, 05:20:32 pm »
Real win easy in the end.

Valverde is an amazing player. Him, Camavinga and Touchemani are going to dominate midfield for next few years. Vini and Rdorygo have stepped up as well.

I have them as favorites for CL again.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7339 on: October 18, 2022, 08:25:18 pm »

Goalkeeper Ivo Grbić hits the spidercam with his goal-kick in the Atleti vs Vallecano match - https://v.redd.it/9wyd71ft6mu91 
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7340 on: October 23, 2022, 07:06:25 pm »

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao is the 8pm kick off tonight.

The match is live in the UK on ITV4 & ITV Hub.

Streams: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0


Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Koundé, Eric García, Balde; Busquets, Pedri, F. de Jong; Gavi; Dembélé, Lewandowski.

Bilbao XI: Unai Simon, De Marcos, Yeray, Martinez, Berchiche, Herrera, Vesga, Nico Williams, Zarraga, Berenguer, Inaki Williams.
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,684
  • Seis Veces
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7341 on: October 23, 2022, 07:26:59 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on October 16, 2022, 05:20:32 pm
Real win easy in the end.

Valverde is an amazing player. Him, Camavinga and Touchemani are going to dominate midfield for next few years. Vini and Rdorygo have stepped up as well.

I have them as favorites for CL again.

His goal last night against Sevilla was an exceptional strike. Been brilliant this season and scoring regularly these past few months. He's one of the best central midfielders around right now and I think he'll continue on that path at Madrid for the years to come.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7342 on: October 23, 2022, 08:39:27 pm »

Barcelona [1] - 0 Athletic Bilbao; Ousmane Dembele 12' - https://streamja.com/N0X6e & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1584263952581947392

Barcelona [2] - 0 Athletic Bilbao; Sergi Roberto 18' - https://streamja.com/RWrL7 & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1584266210161852416

Barcelona [3] - 0 Athletic Bilbao; Robert Lewandowski 22' - https://streamja.com/eEdkP & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1584266661149888512

Dani García's tackle on Gavi.... Gavi had to be subbed off afterwards (understandably so) - https://v.redd.it/e3x3rqzv4mv91

Barcelona [4] - 0 Athletic Bilbao; Ferran Torres 73' - https://streamja.com/3mLEB & https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1584283824829042688

« Last Edit: October 23, 2022, 09:42:44 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,840
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7343 on: October 23, 2022, 09:13:10 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on October 23, 2022, 07:26:59 pm
His goal last night against Sevilla was an exceptional strike. Been brilliant this season and scoring regularly these past few months. He's one of the best central midfielders around right now and I think he'll continue on that path at Madrid for the years to come.
He is the reason why they robbed Utd by selling Casemiro.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7344 on: October 24, 2022, 08:13:33 am »
https://mobile.twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1584241572626907136

Never let it be said football has no common sense.
Logged

Offline Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7345 on: October 24, 2022, 09:01:55 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October 24, 2022, 08:13:33 am
https://mobile.twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1584241572626907136

Never let it be said football has no common sense.

I saw this last night. It's just unbelievable that a referee is so transfixed by rules and regulations that he can't apply a little basic common sense to it all. Incredible.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7346 on: November 7, 2022, 10:37:07 pm »

Well in Rayo Vallecano ;D

Rayo Vallecano 3 - 2 Real Madrid; 20 minute highlights - https://hoafooota.coolvidup.com/embed/D0djZGYu0Cu3B


'Valverde shoots a ball inside a neighbor's balcony' - https://v.redd.it/7s192b1gsly91

« Last Edit: November 7, 2022, 10:39:39 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7347 on: Yesterday at 11:29:00 am »
Osasuna vs Barcelona on ITV4 tonight.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7348 on: Yesterday at 08:36:56 pm »
Barca one down already.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,807
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7349 on: Yesterday at 08:37:41 pm »
Thought Pique retired? Whys he on the bench?
Logged
AHA!

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7350 on: Yesterday at 08:53:49 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:37:41 pm
Thought Pique retired? Whys he on the bench?

His retires when the World Cup starts mate - so it was his last home game at the Nou Camp last week, vs Almeria.

Somewhat surprisingly, he is on the bench tonight away at Osasuna (in his last ever game for Barcelona).


Osasuna [1] - 0 Barcelona; David Garcia goal on 6' - https://streamff.com/v/y98mMm & https://streamin.me/v/c699162e

Lewandowski red card on 31' (2nd yellow card) - https://streamff.com/v/C9BggC & https://www.ziscore.com/qa34

'Lewandowski's gesture after receiving the red card' (infers the referee snorts coke?) - https://v.redd.it/wdjl6q4rosy91

^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ypz1gc/lewandowskis_gesture_after_receiving_the_red_card/

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:37:10 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7351 on: Yesterday at 09:03:09 pm »
Lewandowski sent off.
Logged

Offline RedBlakey

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7352 on: Yesterday at 09:05:43 pm »
That's a proper shithouse challenge, absolutely no intention to play the ball.
Logged
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 26, 2011, 12:30:36 am
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7353 on: Yesterday at 09:38:58 pm »

Osasuna 1 - [1] Barcelona; Pedri goal on 48' - https://streamin.me/v/edc72198 & https://streamff.com/v/UkrXhq


Lewandowski's a bit of a dick, isn't he?


Pique sent off at half time in his final game (he was on the bench) - https://v.redd.it/0cs9ysrmqsy91 - www.flashscore.co.uk/match/8zZpP0Jl/#/match-summary/match-summary

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:42:32 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,807
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7354 on: Yesterday at 09:41:04 pm »
Pique sent off from the bench :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,325
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7355 on: Yesterday at 09:45:33 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:41:04 pm
Pique sent off from the bench :lmao

That's one way to go out in style.  ;D
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7356 on: Yesterday at 10:15:27 pm »

Osasuna 1 - [2] Barcelona; Raphinha 85' - https://streamff.com/v/FveBf1 & https://dubz.co/v/x1m717


Pique being a prick to the ref at half-time - no wonder he got a red card...

'Piqué expelled for telling the referee "you are the referee who has screwed us the most by far" and adds: "it's a fucking shame, I shit on your fucking mother"':-

^ https://twitter.com/santiovalle/status/1590119964492861441

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:27:42 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,784
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7357 on: Today at 06:20:25 am »
pique defo red card

lewandoski, bit harsh, a hard yellow if they existed, but yeah yellow for me, he's not swinging that arm

if that was one of our guys i'd be a bit pissed to see him go, altho i'd also be pissed at him for making a stupid challenge for no fucking real reason
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 179 180 181 182 183 [184]   Go Up
« previous next »
 