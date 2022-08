25% over 20 years for the amount they’ve sold it for is staggeringly bad business from Barcelona’s perspective, to the point where laymen like myself are intrigued and horrified by it. They’ve raised £227m in the immediate term and all they’ve had to give away for it is a definite £800m of confirmed revenue and between £250m - £1bn of potential revenue on top of that.



Bartomeu will probably still be seen as the worst Barca president in modern history even though Laporta is selling their future down the river.



The article I read said they had received £500m for the 25% of TV rights they'd sold (£200m for the first 10% and £300m for the next 15%). Whatever the amount though it is, on the face of it, gross mismanagement. It's on a par with selling utilities for a quick profit and then forever losing out on those profits (oh...).THe mad thing is that even with that sale of the family silver they're still carrying a ridiculous debt. Their fans need to savour any short-term glory they have as the medium and long-term both look grim.