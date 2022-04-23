



tariq panja@tariqpanja

La Liga has filed a fresh complaint with UEFA alleging PSG and Man City are continually breaching financial fair play regulations. Like howling at the moon at this stage. UEFA has failed to tackle these allegations for best part of a decade.



La Liga says it has also hired lawyers in Switzerland and Paris to take legal action against PSG in French courts and through European Union bodies. (ECJ already busy with Super League v UEFA.)



La Liga also taking direct aim at PSG boss Nasser al-Khelaifi for his well publicised conflicts of interests. He's also boss of Qatar-owned BeIN Sport (one of Uefa's top customers) and was parachuted in to lead the European Club Association following Super League debacle.



Both Man City and PSG managed to overcome previous financial fair play difficulties in different ways at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. La Liga says those outcomes were the result of some "strange decisions of the CAS."