Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7200 on: April 23, 2022, 09:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 23, 2022, 09:50:49 pm
Good opening 45 minutes. Anytime I see Fekir I always wonder what might have been. He seems tailor made for our current RCM role.
We've done reasonably well without him to be fair
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7201 on: April 23, 2022, 10:45:57 pm »
Valencia lucky not to go a man down there, very similar to that Camavinga one last week where he'd been booked and escaped a yellow.

Still 1-1, less than ten to go. Fekir misses a great chance to win it.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7202 on: April 23, 2022, 11:44:47 pm »
Who doesn't love a penalty shootout at quarter to midnight.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7203 on: April 23, 2022, 11:54:48 pm »
Massive for Betis, only their 4th ever major trophy. 5-4 on penalties.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7204 on: April 23, 2022, 11:55:24 pm »
Joaquín gets to lift the Copa Del Rey before retiring at the end of the season. He's nearly 41, he's 2 weeks older than me and I've won nothing. Sobering.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7205 on: April 24, 2022, 12:17:41 am »
Wonderful stuff, for Joaquin especially  8) 8) 8)
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7206 on: April 24, 2022, 08:28:06 pm »

Barcelona 0 - [1] Rayo Vallecano; Álvaro García goal on 7' - https://streamff.com/v/b2ff8a & https://streamin.me/v/121bd8dc


Well in Rayo. 1-0 full-time (all 114 minutes of it). Barcelona have now lost 3 in a row at home.

9 minute highlights: https://ourmatch.me/24-04-2022-barcelona-vs-rayo-vallecano

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7207 on: April 30, 2022, 06:49:44 pm »
RM win the title making Ancelotti the first manager to win all of the top 5 leagues in Europe.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7208 on: April 30, 2022, 08:09:01 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 30, 2022, 06:49:44 pm
RM win the title making Ancelotti the first manager to win all of the top 5 leagues in Europe.

He probably made the right decision to leave Everton.

On the 5 league things, it's clearly impressive but he's always been at clubs where he's expected to win. Milan, Chelsea, Paris, Munich, Madrid. He only won Serie A once with AC Milan too despite being there 7/8 years, won the Champions League twice of course. Always thought it'd be interesting if he went back to manage in Italy, probably should after Florentino probably boots him next year. Or maybe back to Goodison???

Madrid have practically the same record as us in the league and have pissed it whilst we'll probably finish 2nd  :wanker
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7209 on: May 1, 2022, 11:27:10 pm »

    8)    ;D


Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7210 on: May 1, 2022, 11:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on May  1, 2022, 11:27:10 pm
    8)    ;D




Carlo is looking 20 years younger since he has left Everton ...
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7211 on: May 5, 2022, 01:00:26 pm »

'[El Partidazo de COPE] LaLiga fined 250000 for using their app to spy on bars. They used the microphone and GPS to know where the people watched the games and if the bars pirated the games or not.':-

https://twitter.com/partidazocope/status/1522181426405330947


More here - www.cope.es/deportes/futbol/laliga-santander/noticias/laliga-debera-pagar-250000-euros-multa-por-usar-aplicacion-movil-para-espiar-los-bares-20220505_2065321
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7212 on: May 8, 2022, 07:17:20 pm »
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7213 on: May 8, 2022, 07:36:36 pm »
Lets hope Simeone sends his team out to kick Real all over the place. A 3 week injury layoff for Benzema and Vini Jr wouldn't be the worst news.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7214 on: May 20, 2022, 07:07:02 pm »
Real Madrid won La Liga some three weeks back - and tonight is their final league match of the season - at home to Betis.

The XI playing tonight will likely be very close to the XI that will play us next week in the CL Final...


R. Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Nacho, F. Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modrić; Rodrygo, Vinícius Jr., Benzema.
Subs: Lunin, Vallejo, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Valverde, Jovic, Lucas V, Ceballos, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga.

Betis XI: Rui Silva; Sabaly, Pezzella, Bartra, Álex Moreno; Guido Rodríguez, Guardado; Canales, Fekir, Juanmi; Willian José.
Subs: tba


8pm kick off. The match is live on 'La Liga TV' in the UK.


Match finished 0 - 0.

10 minute highlights: https://ourmatch.me/20-05-2022-real-madrid-vs-real-betis

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7215 on: May 20, 2022, 07:47:16 pm »
Really surprised that you can still play your final league games at different times these days.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7216 on: May 20, 2022, 07:58:19 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May 20, 2022, 07:47:16 pm
Really surprised that you can still play your final league games at different times these days.

Real Madrid originally had their game scheduled for Sunday. La Liga regularly rearrange games to help their teams in European competition.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7217 on: May 20, 2022, 08:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on May 20, 2022, 07:58:19 pm
Real Madrid originally had their game scheduled for Sunday. La Liga regularly rearrange games to help their teams in European competition.

Can understand that, seems most of the games are on Sunday with midtable Vallecano playing already relegated Levante tonight
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7218 on: June 15, 2022, 12:20:25 pm »


tariq panja@tariqpanja
La Liga has filed a fresh complaint with UEFA alleging PSG and Man City are continually breaching financial fair play regulations. Like howling at the moon at this stage. UEFA has failed to tackle these allegations for best part of a decade.

La Liga says it has also hired lawyers in Switzerland and Paris to take legal action against PSG in French courts and through European Union bodies. (ECJ already busy with Super League v UEFA.)

La Liga also taking direct aim at PSG boss Nasser al-Khelaifi for his well publicised conflicts of interests. He's also boss of Qatar-owned BeIN Sport (one of Uefa's top customers) and was parachuted in to lead the European Club Association following Super League debacle.

Both Man City and PSG managed to overcome previous financial fair play difficulties in different ways at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. La Liga says those outcomes were the result of some "strange decisions of the CAS."
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7219 on: June 15, 2022, 01:57:33 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June 15, 2022, 12:20:25 pm

tariq panja@tariqpanja
La Liga has filed a fresh complaint with UEFA alleging PSG and Man City are continually breaching financial fair play regulations. Like howling at the moon at this stage. UEFA has failed to tackle these allegations for best part of a decade.

La Liga says it has also hired lawyers in Switzerland and Paris to take legal action against PSG in French courts and through European Union bodies. (ECJ already busy with Super League v UEFA.)

La Liga also taking direct aim at PSG boss Nasser al-Khelaifi for his well publicised conflicts of interests. He's also boss of Qatar-owned BeIN Sport (one of Uefa's top customers) and was parachuted in to lead the European Club Association following Super League debacle.

Both Man City and PSG managed to overcome previous financial fair play difficulties in different ways at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. La Liga says those outcomes were the result of some "strange decisions of the CAS."

Atleast they are doing something! What is the status of the premier league investigations into City?
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7220 on: June 15, 2022, 02:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on June 15, 2022, 01:57:33 pm
Atleast they are doing something! What is the status of the premier league investigations into City?
The lead investigator shouted "It's all fine, nothing to worry about" from aboard his newly acquired yacht.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7221 on: June 15, 2022, 05:33:37 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on June 15, 2022, 01:57:33 pm
Atleast they are doing something! What is the status of the premier league investigations into City?

The UK high court case was July of last year where they said the arbitration proceeding was glacially slow and against the public interest. So basically a year with nothing new and I believe this started in 2018 or 2019. I'd be amazed if anything actually happens at this point.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7222 on: June 16, 2022, 10:05:27 pm »
Barca members approve their renegotiated CVC tv rights deal and selling half of their Licensing and Merchandising. They're basically selling everything not bolted to the ground to try to close a £500m budget gap, they believe this will raise that amount. I believe the CVC deal gives them 275m right away. They really are going full Everton aren't they? Crazy.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7223 on: June 16, 2022, 10:20:08 pm »
Something seems off here, no?

Dermot Corrigan
@dermotmcorrigan
Startling that just 646 socios took part in vote just now to give Barca board right to sell 49% of club's retail arm. Of the 4,478 'compromisario' socios chosen to represent its than 150,000 members.

Just 586 voted to cede a share of the TV rights into the future
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7224 on: June 16, 2022, 11:01:42 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on June 16, 2022, 10:05:27 pm
Barca members approve their renegotiated CVC tv rights deal and selling half of their Licensing and Merchandising. They're basically selling everything not bolted to the ground to try to close a £500m budget gap, they believe this will raise that amount. I believe the CVC deal gives them 275m right away. They really are going full Everton aren't they? Crazy.

They are certainly taking a huge risk. These moves can actually bankrupt them if they don't catch up with Real Madrid, which is highly unlikely at this point ...
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7225 on: June 19, 2022, 05:21:37 pm »
Tenerife-Girona tonight clashing for promotion, 1 st leg was 0-0. Hopefully Tenerife does it as I am annoyed by Girona's affiliation with Man City.

Very low scoring match like 0-0,1-0 or 0-1 imo.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7226 on: June 19, 2022, 09:12:00 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on June 19, 2022, 05:21:37 pm
Tenerife-Girona tonight clashing for promotion, 1 st leg was 0-0. Hopefully Tenerife does it as I am annoyed by Girona's affiliation with Man City.

Very low scoring match like 0-0,1-0 or 0-1 imo.

Every year I think its mad how the promotions playoffs finish so late in spain. Is there a reason for it?
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7227 on: June 19, 2022, 09:29:38 pm »
Quote from: frag on June 19, 2022, 09:12:00 pm
Every year I think its mad how the promotions playoffs finish so late in spain. Is there a reason for it?
You are right actually, they should take care of that. 1st leg was 1 week after the play off semis and 2nd leg is 1 week after the 1st leg.
This should have been done and dusted in early June.

Tenerife scores to make this 1-1, now penalties are out of question as away goals rule applies.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7228 on: June 19, 2022, 09
fucking hell, Girona makes it 2-1.
Logged

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7229 on: June 19, 2022, 09:51:30 pm »
Girona there now. 3-1 at the end.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7230 on: June 19, 2022, 10:07:25 pm »
Girona made the 6th spot by 1 goal advantage over Oviedo (they both had 68 points, 57 scored 41 conceded for Girona, 57 scored 42 conceded for Oviedo) yet they pulled a miracle and made it to La Liga.

I suppose they deserved this if we remember how many times they were heartbroken last few years, they were in La Liga 2 promotion finals 5 times and have lost all untiltonight.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7231 on: June 19, 2022, 10:20:52 pm »
I hate their basketball team
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7232 on: June 21, 2022, 09:37:51 am »
Samuel Eto'o: Former Cameroon and Barcelona forward pleads guilty to £3.2m tax fraud

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/61874163
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7233 on: June 21, 2022, 09:49:29 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on June 19, 2022, 10:07:25 pm
Girona made the 6th spot by 1 goal advantage over Oviedo (they both had 68 points, 57 scored 41 conceded for Girona, 57 scored 42 conceded for Oviedo) yet they pulled a miracle and made it to La Liga.

I suppose they deserved this if we remember how many times they were heartbroken last few years, they were in La Liga 2 promotion finals 5 times and have lost all untiltonight.
Girona sold their soul years ago when they became part of Abu Dhabi's efforts to destroy football worldwide. They deserve nothing, and I bet the La Liga bosses didn't want them anywhere near their league.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7234 on: June 30, 2022, 06:57:43 pm »
Ernesto Valverde back to Bilbao for a third spell. His first job since being given the sack at Barca.

Always thought it was harsh Barca sacked him during the middle of the season. They'd won La Liga comfortably in his two full seasons, then they sacked him midway through the third. If I'm not mistaken they were top when he got the boot and probably would have won it if they'd kept him.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7235 on: June 30, 2022, 07:13:36 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 30, 2022, 06:57:43 pm
Ernesto Valverde back to Bilbao for a third spell. His first job since being given the sack at Barca.

Always thought it was harsh Barca sacked him during the middle of the season. They'd won La Liga comfortably in his two full seasons, then they sacked him midway through the third. If I'm not mistaken they were top when he got the boot and probably would have won it if they'd kept him.
He didn't have them playing "tHe BaRcA wAy!!1111" if memory serves, and there was dressing room discontent with his training (again if memory serves), by a gang of babies.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7236 on: July 16, 2022, 11:02:48 am »
Barca finding the 100m for Raphinha and Lewandowski by mortgaging the club up to its eyes? Cannot understand where the money is coming from.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7237 on: Today at 05:55:55 pm »
Just straight up payday loans:

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7238 on: Today at 06:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:55:55 pm
Just straight up payday loans:



Looking at the 'total deal'
The APR on that is around what... 5 %. That's near house mortgage territory,  a decent rate all things considered.  The APR on payday loans go up to a few hundred percent,  even more in poorly regulated countries.

The cost of money there is fine,  it's what you do with it that Barca have been poor at.

Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #7239 on: Today at 07:51:01 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 06:56:43 pm
Looking at the 'total deal'
The APR on that is around what... 5 %. That's near house mortgage territory,  a decent rate all things considered.  The APR on payday loans go up to a few hundred percent,  even more in poorly regulated countries.

The cost of money there is fine,  it's what you do with it that Barca have been poor at.

Maybe for you the individual it's decent terms but clearly not for a football club making hundreds of millions of pounds. These are easily worse terms than Tottenham have on their stadium debt for instance which is currently only costing them 23m per year for a similar amount of debt.  Should also be noted that the proposed deal is what Barca want but they rarely get that so far and also if TV income increases the deal will be even worse.
