.
Real Madrid won La Liga some three weeks back - and tonight is their final league match of the season - at home to Betis.
The XI playing tonight will likely be very close to the XI that will play us next week in the CL Final...R. Madrid XI:
Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Nacho, F. Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modrić; Rodrygo, Vinícius Jr., Benzema.Subs: Lunin, Vallejo, Hazard, Asensio, Marcelo, Valverde, Jovic, Lucas V, Ceballos, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga.Betis XI:
Rui Silva; Sabaly, Pezzella, Bartra, Álex Moreno; Guido Rodríguez, Guardado; Canales, Fekir, Juanmi; Willian José.Subs: tba8pm kick off.
The match is live on 'La Liga TV
' in the UK.
Match finished 0 - 0.10 minute highlights: https://ourmatch.me/20-05-2022-real-madrid-vs-real-betis