Right now La Liga is bad. Extremely bad. They won't need to be anything out the ordinary to win the league next year.



The 2nd team in the league have just been knocked out of Europe by West Ham. The tables have well and truly turned.Atletico knocking out an awful United side has papered over the cracks somewhat, but if the Madrid sides do go out to City and Chelsea as expected (and Villareal to Bayern) that'll be no Spanish teams in the semis of European competition.Barca seem to be getting their act together but are starting their transition now, getting Messi back would be a backwards step, although he could help them win the league next year.