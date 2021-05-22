Zizou will be under some pressure having ended up with nothing this year. Only seei him staying as a way of convincing Mbappe to sign up.
Pretty sure Zidane already said hes quitting again.
So, we have more players than Real Madrid in Spain's squad for the EURO's
people like big dick nick.
So do Wolves!
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
What a shambles Barca are, tell Suarez to fuck off, he then goes and drags Atletico to the La Liga, they wait a year and sign Ageuro on a 2 year.
What are Madrid doing? They need a rebuild and they're bringing in a past it Ancelotti. Would be surprised he lasts longer than a season.
Sergio Ramos is leaving Real this month after failing to agree a new contract with them.
A shithouse he may be but undoubtedly one of the finest defenders of his generation. A World Cup, a Euro, 4 Champions Leagues, 5 La Ligas and 101 goals scored for Real Madrid. Ridiculous numbers all around.
