« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 167 168 169 170 171 [172]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spanish Football  (Read 377370 times)

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,871
  • Weve been to...
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6840 on: May 22, 2021, 11:12:18 pm »
Why do Sevilla play Sunday?
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6841 on: May 23, 2021, 01:02:07 am »
Zizou will be under some pressure having ended up with nothing this year. Only seei him staying as a way of convincing Mbappe to sign up.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,749
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6842 on: May 23, 2021, 01:52:13 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May 23, 2021, 01:02:07 am
Zizou will be under some pressure having ended up with nothing this year. Only seei him staying as a way of convincing Mbappe to sign up.

Pretty sure Zidane already said hes quitting again.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,341
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6843 on: May 23, 2021, 11:26:24 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May 23, 2021, 01:02:07 am
Zizou will be under some pressure having ended up with nothing this year. Only seei him staying as a way of convincing Mbappe to sign up.

I can see Zidane taking over at Juventus, especially if Pirlo fails to get a CL spot today ...
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,845
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6844 on: May 23, 2021, 12:07:46 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May 23, 2021, 01:02:07 am
Zizou will be under some pressure having ended up with nothing this year. Only seei him staying as a way of convincing Mbappe to sign up.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 23, 2021, 01:52:13 am
Pretty sure Zidane already said hes quitting again.

Media reports around the 15th May said he'd told the players he was leaving, but Madrid denied it.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,341
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6845 on: May 24, 2021, 11:42:09 am »
So, we have more players than Real Madrid in Spain's squad for the EURO's  :lmao
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,120
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6846 on: May 24, 2021, 12:22:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on May 24, 2021, 11:42:09 am
So, we have more players than Real Madrid in Spain's squad for the EURO's  :lmao

So do Wolves!
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,341
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6847 on: May 24, 2021, 12:23:50 pm »
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,583
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6848 on: May 25, 2021, 11:04:32 am »
Hard to believe but 40 year old Joaquin is still playing, and again next season in La Liga.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57235539
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6849 on: May 26, 2021, 08:50:50 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,162
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6850 on: May 26, 2021, 08:53:41 pm »
Insurance job, they need the money.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,723
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6851 on: May 26, 2021, 08:53:46 pm »
Are we sure thats not just a farewell barbecue for Hazard?
Logged
AHA!

Offline Jwils21

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 859
  • Up the Reds
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6852 on: May 26, 2021, 10:29:24 pm »
Zidanes off, according to Fabrizio Romano
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,447
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6853 on: May 26, 2021, 10:33:00 pm »
If you're Real Madrid, you want somebody who understands the scale of the club and the size of the task. Who has experience in bitter rivalries. Who has a career to command respect from the very, very best.

Are you giving Stevie a call for a few years in the sunshine?

They've had good experiences with Liverpool legends in the past.
« Last Edit: May 26, 2021, 10:35:29 pm by bradders1011 »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6854 on: May 26, 2021, 11:27:19 pm »
Allegri and Raul linked with the job.

Zidane didn't fancy a rebuild I guess. The signings to replace Ronaldo/Bale failed (Jovic, Hazard). The youngsters haven't really kicked on yet.

They badly need Mbappe IMO or they will continue to be average as they are far too reliant on Benzema to get the goals.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,377
  • SPQR
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6855 on: May 26, 2021, 11:53:40 pm »
Has to be Conte
Logged

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,823
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6856 on: May 27, 2021, 12:00:31 am »
Isn't that something stupid like 16 finals in a row Spanish
teams have beaten English teams now?
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,341
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6857 on: May 30, 2021, 11:26:20 pm »
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,602
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6858 on: June 1, 2021, 05:11:11 am »
What a shambles Barca are, tell Suarez to fuck off, he then goes and drags Atletico to the La Liga, they wait a year and sign Ageuro on a 2 year.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,684
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6859 on: June 1, 2021, 06:58:53 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on June  1, 2021, 05:11:11 am
What a shambles Barca are, tell Suarez to fuck off, he then goes and drags Atletico to the La Liga, they wait a year and sign Ageuro on a 2 year.
Yes, its a strange one but it might actually work out for them. Aguero is two years younger and hes an excellent finisher. Him being back in a Spanish speaking country and having Messi supplying him with passes..if everything clicks this will work just fine.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,587
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6860 on: June 1, 2021, 01:51:51 pm »
What are Madrid doing? They need a rebuild and they're bringing in a past it Ancelotti. Would be surprised he lasts longer than a season.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,710
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6861 on: June 2, 2021, 12:50:33 am »
So has Messi announced anything yet?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,002
  • Dutch Class
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6862 on: June 2, 2021, 01:23:36 am »
Quote from: B0151? on June  1, 2021, 01:51:51 pm
What are Madrid doing? They need a rebuild and they're bringing in a past it Ancelotti. Would be surprised he lasts longer than a season.

It's Perez. He only seems to want people who have previously managed, played or coached at Real Madrid before.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,108
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6863 on: June 2, 2021, 12:50:45 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on June  1, 2021, 01:51:51 pm
What are Madrid doing? They need a rebuild and they're bringing in a past it Ancelotti. Would be surprised he lasts longer than a season.

Their plan of a couple years ago where they were bringing in multiple young Spanish and Brazilian players hasn't really paid off for them.   I think the idea was that those players were going to step up for the first team so the rebuild wasn't as expensive.  Not sure what has happened to those players as a lot of them were highly regarded but they just don't seem to be good enough to force their way in.  Lopetegui had started playing some of the young players but he obviously got sacked fairly early and neither Zidane or Ancelotti are known for developing young players. 

With the debt they are in and the massive rebuild needed I'm surprised they didn't bring in a different manager known for developing players.  As Klopp has shown, you can develop players and win at the same time. 
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,561
  • Truthiness
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6864 on: Yesterday at 09:13:41 pm »
Sergio Ramos is leaving Real this month after failing to agree a new contract with them.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,845
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6865 on: Yesterday at 09:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:13:41 pm
Sergio Ramos is leaving Real this month after failing to agree a new contract with them.

Mancs will sign him
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,294
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6866 on: Yesterday at 09:29:52 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:13:41 pm
Sergio Ramos is leaving Real this month after failing to agree a new contract with them.

PSG will be all over him
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,407
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6867 on: Yesterday at 09:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:13:41 pm
Sergio Ramos is leaving Real this month after failing to agree a new contract with them.
Shithouse
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,442
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6868 on: Yesterday at 09:56:48 pm »
Ramos will surely go to United.
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6869 on: Yesterday at 09:57:09 pm »
I'd be very wary of Ramos this summer, he's been a fantastic player for over a decade but showing real signs of decline now. Has Ferdinand to QPR written all over it.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,377
  • SPQR
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6870 on: Yesterday at 11:32:58 pm »
A shithouse he may be but undoubtedly one of the finest defenders of his generation. A World Cup, a Euro, 4 Champions Leagues, 5 La Ligas and 101 goals scored for Real Madrid. Ridiculous numbers all around.
Logged

Offline King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6871 on: Yesterday at 11:33:53 pm »
He's Everton bound isn't he !!!
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,294
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6872 on: Today at 04:20:47 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:32:58 pm
A shithouse he may be but undoubtedly one of the finest defenders of his generation. A World Cup, a Euro, 4 Champions Leagues, 5 La Ligas and 101 goals scored for Real Madrid. Ridiculous numbers all around.

his goal-scoring record is better than some strikers. 3 seasons in double figures as well  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 167 168 169 170 171 [172]   Go Up
« previous next »
 