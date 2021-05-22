What are Madrid doing? They need a rebuild and they're bringing in a past it Ancelotti. Would be surprised he lasts longer than a season.



Their plan of a couple years ago where they were bringing in multiple young Spanish and Brazilian players hasn't really paid off for them. I think the idea was that those players were going to step up for the first team so the rebuild wasn't as expensive. Not sure what has happened to those players as a lot of them were highly regarded but they just don't seem to be good enough to force their way in. Lopetegui had started playing some of the young players but he obviously got sacked fairly early and neither Zidane or Ancelotti are known for developing young players.With the debt they are in and the massive rebuild needed I'm surprised they didn't bring in a different manager known for developing players. As Klopp has shown, you can develop players and win at the same time.