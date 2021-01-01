« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 164 165 166 167 168 [169]   Go Down

Author Topic: Spanish Football  (Read 363895 times)

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Spanish Football
« Reply #6720 on: Today at 04:14:48 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 10:04:56 pm
Whys he so shit at penalties though? Youd think the talent he has hed bury every single one

Is he that shit?

He is just a very average penalty taker with 75-80% rate of success. That's pretty close to your average PK taker in top flight. Its clearly a part of his game he hasn't perfected but he is not that bad.

The really good penalty takers hover around 85% success rate.

Ronaldo is at 84% by comparison. Salah at 83%. Gerrard had 86%. Milner is at 86%.

Rooney was is probably one of the worst ones among players who took a lot of penalties. He had success rate of 70%.

There is obviously some luck involved in penalties too.

 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 164 165 166 167 168 [169]   Go Up
« previous next »
 