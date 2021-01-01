Whys he so shit at penalties though? Youd think the talent he has hed bury every single one



Is he that shit?He is just a very average penalty taker with 75-80% rate of success. That's pretty close to your average PK taker in top flight. Its clearly a part of his game he hasn't perfected but he is not that bad.The really good penalty takers hover around 85% success rate.Ronaldo is at 84% by comparison. Salah at 83%. Gerrard had 86%. Milner is at 86%.Rooney was is probably one of the worst ones among players who took a lot of penalties. He had success rate of 70%.There is obviously some luck involved in penalties too.