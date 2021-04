I reckon there will be no shortage of takers for Simeone ones he leaves. Yes, Atletico have played boring shite football but at he's had them consistently competing for either the Champions League or La Liga most years despite not winning either (except the league win back in 2014). I think that would appeal to a lot of clubs except the ones who have a reputation of playing good football. Spurs anyone?I could even see United pulling the trigger and going for him once he leaves Atletico.